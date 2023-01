UConn's Alex Karaban (11) blocks a shot by Creighton's Arthur Kaluma as UConn's Adama Sanogo (21) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

For the second week in a row, a loss sees the UConn men’s basketball team take a slight dip in the Associated Press top 25 poll.

UConn (15-2, 4-2) dropped two spots to sixth in this week’s poll, which was released Monday. The team earned 1,206 points.

The ranking ends UConn’s five-week stay in the top five. The Huskies, who entered the season in the “others receiving votes” section of the poll, got as high as No. 2.