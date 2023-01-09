Read full article on original website
gamblingnews.com
Robert Chvátal Steps In as Allwyn UK CEO
The multi-national lottery operator has been extremely busy in the past several months, balancing its latest high-profile acquisition with its upcoming UK responsibilities. Chvátal will focus the company’s efforts on the island nation, hopefully allowing Allwyn UK to complete its 2023 goals on time and without any significant setbacks.
gamblingnews.com
Play’n GO Grows in the UK Thanks to Kindred Group Partnership
The partnership marks another cornerstone achievement in Play’n GO’s international expansion efforts. The developer gathered substantial momentum in 2022 and strengthening its position in another critical market marks a great start to the new year. Play’n GO and Kindred expand on a long history of successful cooperation, expressing their intention to retain their close ties in the future.
gamblingnews.com
Mansion Group to Surrender Operating License, Leave the UK
Online sports betting and casino gaming company Mansion Group has decided to leave the UK market and will surrender its license on January 13, 2023, after almost 20 years of operations. Shrinking Profitability. Mansion Group’s decision to shut down operations in the UK comes as a response to the ever-tightening...
gamblingnews.com
Michael Ahearne Leaves GiG Board of Directors
Michael Ahearne’s resignation is with immediate effect as he will be focusing on his job as CEO of SkyCity Entertainment Group. Michael Ahearne Joined the GiG Board After the Company Acquired Sportnco. Michael Ahearne has been part of the board of directors of iGaming company GiG since April 1,...
gamblingnews.com
Golden Matrix to Acquire MeridianBet Group for $300M
Developer of gaming technology and content Golden Matrix entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MeridianBet Group for a total consideration of $300 million payable in a combination of cash and stock. ‘Highly Scalable B2C Vertical in New Markets’. The acquisition of Estonia-based MeridianBet Group and its related companies will...
gamblingnews.com
GiG Negotiates a Deal with a Major Swiss Company
Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), announced that it has signed a Head of Terms agreement with an “established land-based and digital casino operator in Switzerland.“ According to the iGaming supplier, it is to provide its critically-acclaimed account management platform (PAM) to its new partner. GiG to Work with a...
gamblingnews.com
CT Interactive Inks Belgian Deal with PepperMill
CT Interactive, a Bulgarian company focused on developing and supplying games for online casinos, has expanded its presence in Europe through a deal with PepperMill Casino. Under the deal, the latter company will receive the provider’s suite of Dice slot games. As a result, PepperMill will be able to engage its players in Belgium with new engaging titles.
gamblingnews.com
BetMGM to Now Benefit from Skillzzgaming Content via Pariplay
As a result, Skillzzgaming titles will be debuted on the US iGaming market through the Fusion platform, which aggregates and distributes games with top-tier operators. Skillzzgaming’s products are now available with BetMGM, one of the leading iGaming and betting brands in the market. Pariplay Brings Skillzzgaming to the US...
gamblingnews.com
Lottomatica Considers Going Public, Sources Claim
Lottomatica, an Italian sports betting and casino operator, is allegedly considering a Milan initial public offering. As reported by Bloomberg, anonymous sources claim that the company’s IPO may raise as much as $1 billion. Lottomatica May Earn $1B Through Its IPO. According to the reports, Lottomatica’s IPO may become...
gamblingnews.com
DAZN Lost Billions in 2021, Postpones IPO Plans
DAZN, a leading sports streaming platform, announced that its initial public offering may become a reality within three years. This news comes in the wake of a report which outlined the company’s losses in 2021. DAZN Lost Billions in 2021. DAZN is a sports streaming company that hopes to...
gamblingnews.com
Stats Perform Signs Exclusive Data Deal with Tennis Australia
The terms of the new deal see the company expand its data distribution for licensed sports betting operators. Tennis Australia Inks Data Distribution Deal with Stats Perform. Under the terms of the new deal, Stats Perform was designated as the exclusive distributor of data and live video streaming for Tennis Australia’s tournaments. Thanks to the collaboration, the company will deliver unique insights and data for its partner operators. Stats Perform explained that the multi-year deal covers Australian Open and Australian Open Qualifying, among other Tennis Australia tournaments.
gamblingnews.com
Elys Game Technology Banks on U.S. Integrity for Expansion
Interactive gaming and betting technology supplier Elys Game Technology and provider of integrity solutions U.S. Integrity announced that they have entered into a partnership focused on the US. Monitoring, Reporting, Analytics. The comprehensive partnership between Canadian-based Elys Game Technology and the sports betting integrity monitoring, reporting and analytics organization will...
gamblingnews.com
WagerWire and Sparket Join Forces To Deliver Exciting Betting Opportunities
The new deal will allow Sparket users to trade their bets using the WagerWire platform or directly within the Sparket app. The two startups’ fully integrated offering promises users a new dimension of engaging opportunities and ways to make a profit. Both companies have committed to this long-term partnership, seeking to revolutionize the sports betting scene.
L’Oreal reveals world’s first handheld makeup applicator for people with limited hand, arm mobility
L’Oréal is bringing inclusivity to the makeup chair in 2023. The beauty giant announced on Jan. 3 that the brand will be releasing the world’s first handheld lipstick applicator designed for people with limited hand and arm mobility. L’Oréal-owned Lancome will pilot the ultra-precise computerized applicator, called HAPTA. The tool was displayed recently at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. “For L’Oréal, the future of beauty is inclusive,” L’Oréal Groupe CEO Nicholas Hieronimus wrote in a statement. “And this future will be made more accessible by technology.” A L’Oréal press release indicated that approximately 50 million people around the world live with fine motor skill disabilities,...
gamblingnews.com
AGCO Greenlights BtoBet for Launch in Ontario
BtoBet, a pioneer in the provision of iGaming platform and sportsbook solutions, has been greenlit to launch in Ontario. This is an important milestone for the company, which has been looking to expand its presence in the NA region. BtoBet to Launch in Ontario. BtoBet, a subsidiary of NeoGames, will...
gamblingnews.com
Pragmatic Play Expands Swiss Footprint with Grand Casino Bern
The supplier has signed a fresh partnership with Swiss operator Grand Casino Bern and will focus on providing the company’s interactive brand with a string of innovative games from its own portfolio and across the slot and live casino segment. Pragmatic Play Integrates Gaming Offer with 7melons.ch. Pragmatic Play...
gamblingnews.com
888 Records Disappointing Q4 Results, CFO to Step Down
Leading global gambling company 888 Holdings saw a surprising decline in revenue in the fourth quarter despite a World Cup boost. 888 explained the slight dip in revenue with the new online gambling regulations in the UK, regarding the quarter with optimism despite the disappointing metrics. The company’s retail segment performed well, recording a modest bump in revenue. However, it was not enough to outweigh a dip in online earnings. 888’s financial situation remains stable, but the recent financial results may herald looming trouble.
HDFC Bank, India's biggest private lender, says net profit jumps 18.5%
MUMBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS), India's largest private lender, on Saturday reported a 18.5% jump in net profit for the October-December quarter, aided by higher top-line and healthy loan growth.
gamblingnews.com
Super Group Inc. Authorizes $25M Share Buyback Program
At the start of the year, the holding company for leading online sports betting and gaming announced it would extend its global foothold in the US by acquiring Digital Gaming Corporation. Now, the parent company of Spin and Betway has announced that its board of directors has given the green light for the launch of a share repurchase program.
gamblingnews.com
Twain Sport to Now Power STS with T-basket Hybrid Product
The partnership is part of Twain Sport, which is a new live sport vertical created by Hybrid Sports League and BetGames, to expand in the Central and Eastern European markets. STS also stands to benefit from the opportunity, as it is now able to integrate hybrid sports products into its portfolio, all of which are linked to a high level of player engagement and overall positive sentiment.
