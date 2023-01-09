L’Oréal is bringing inclusivity to the makeup chair in 2023. The beauty giant announced on Jan. 3 that the brand will be releasing the world’s first handheld lipstick applicator designed for people with limited hand and arm mobility. L’Oréal-owned Lancome will pilot the ultra-precise computerized applicator, called HAPTA. The tool was displayed recently at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. “For L’Oréal, the future of beauty is inclusive,” L’Oréal Groupe CEO Nicholas Hieronimus wrote in a statement. “And this future will be made more accessible by technology.” A L’Oréal press release indicated that approximately 50 million people around the world live with fine motor skill disabilities,...

