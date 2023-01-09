ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

opb.org

How much difference could three new executive orders from Oregon’s new governor make in homeless crisis

Newly sworn-in Governor Tina Kotek called the housing crisis a humanitarian disaster and signed three executive orders to respond to it. They include establishing a homelessness state of emergency in many parts of Oregon, directing state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness and creating a housing council to develop a budget and recommend specific policies. We get more details and analysis from Marisa Zapata, the director of the Portland State University Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders

Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday declared that much of Oregon is in a state of emergency because of homelessness and created a new state council with the aim of building thousands more homes a year. Kotek signed three executive orders in a temporary ceremonial office in Salem on Tuesday afternoon, just 24 hours after she […] The post Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Judge correct on Measure 114

Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio made the right decision to uphold the 3-day background check limit, which allows a firearm to be transferred if the state cannot complete the background check in a timely manner, (“Measure 114′s background-check requirement that closes ‘Charleston loophole’ remains blocked by judge,” Jan. 3).
OREGON STATE
610KONA

Washington! Do You Own a Semi-Auto Rifle?

With the new legislative session underway in Olympia, now would be a good time to talk about exercising one of your constitutional rights. The right (and in my mind, the responsibility) to bear arms. Fair warning has already been given by both Governor Jay Inslee, as well as State Attorney...
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Schoesler Says Fuel Prices Already Climbing “Due to Democrats’ New Environmental Laws” (Listen)

OLYMPIA, WA – Two environmental laws from the Democratic-controlled Washington State Legislature and Governor Jay Inslee that took effect January 1st are already causing fuel prices to rise, according to State Senator Mark Schoesler. Listen to the story:. The Ritzville Republican represents eastern Washington’s 9th Legislative District. Schoesler...
WASHINGTON STATE
klcc.org

After leading Oregon through nonstop crises, Gov. Kate Brown leaves office with a complicated legacy

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is likable. Before COVID-19 shuttered the state Capitol, she was known for cruising the hallways, making friendly conversation with lobbyists, Republicans and reporters as she went. She would compliment someone’s new glasses. She would take the time to write a handwritten note of congratulations for the birth of a baby. She’s affable; a people person who sometimes spiced up her talk of legislative agenda with quirky colloquialisms — like warning people to wear their “metal underpants” when times get tough and promising her constituents she’ll “GSD” – Brown-speak for “get stuff done.”
OREGON STATE
vincennespbs.org

Planned water shut off in Washington

Water will be shut off in a part of Washington on Saturday. City crews will be working on an issue on the east side of town. The city announces that the affected area is Highway 50 East starting at Tractor Supply and on east to the roundabout including a portion of Industrial Drive.
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Extra SNAP Benefits Ending In February

Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive SNAP get enough healthy food for themselves and their families during the COVID-19 emergency.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

State to send $10 million in unclaimed money to Oregonians

Keep an eye on your mailbox, Oregon – the state Treasury is planning to send checks of up to $10,000 to people with unclaimed paychecks, security deposits, tax refunds or other unclaimed property. Treasurer Tobias Read announced last week that the agency will proactively return approximately $10 million in...
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Central Oregon Snowpack Declines In January

BEND, OR -- Winter storms have, so far, been kind to Oregon ski resorts and the stae's overall snowpack. The Deschutes and Crooked River basin is currently 109% of normal for this time of year. NRCS Hydrologist Matt Warbritton says the season started with lots of snow in the northern...
OREGON STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Idaho Stimulus Checks Is Near, See If You Qualify

Residents of Idaho might soon get the tax rebate that legislatures earlier this month state have promised. It is expected that the state tax commission to begin processing the tax rebates of Idaho from the special session later this month. Who Will Get The Tax Rebates In Idaho?. Early this...
IDAHO STATE

