How much difference could three new executive orders from Oregon's new governor make in homeless crisis
Newly sworn-in Governor Tina Kotek called the housing crisis a humanitarian disaster and signed three executive orders to respond to it. They include establishing a homelessness state of emergency in many parts of Oregon, directing state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness and creating a housing council to develop a budget and recommend specific policies. We get more details and analysis from Marisa Zapata, the director of the Portland State University Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative.
Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders
Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday declared that much of Oregon is in a state of emergency because of homelessness and created a new state council with the aim of building thousands more homes a year. Kotek signed three executive orders in a temporary ceremonial office in Salem on Tuesday afternoon, just 24 hours after she […] The post Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Legislators and Victims Rights Groups Call Upon House Leaders to Investigate Rep. Brian Stout
A group of state lawmakers and advocates called on Oregon House leadership to investigate allegations that newly elected member Brian Stout sexually assaulted a woman during his campaign, in order to determine if he violated any laws or ethical guidelines for legislators. As reported by WW last month, a Columbia...
Readers respond: Judge correct on Measure 114
Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio made the right decision to uphold the 3-day background check limit, which allows a firearm to be transferred if the state cannot complete the background check in a timely manner, (“Measure 114′s background-check requirement that closes ‘Charleston loophole’ remains blocked by judge,” Jan. 3).
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler strips troubled city bureau of more programs
A troubled Portland city bureau long plagued by personnel and performance issues is losing some of its few remaining programs as officials move to dramatically overhaul city government and revamp sagging municipal services. Mayor Ted Wheeler has directed the Office of Community & Civic Life to transfer its liquor, cannabis...
Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams resigns from Wheeler's office due to health reasons
Adams disclosed that he had been suffering from chronic anemia for the past year.
Washington! Do You Own a Semi-Auto Rifle?
With the new legislative session underway in Olympia, now would be a good time to talk about exercising one of your constitutional rights. The right (and in my mind, the responsibility) to bear arms. Fair warning has already been given by both Governor Jay Inslee, as well as State Attorney...
Schoesler Says Fuel Prices Already Climbing "Due to Democrats' New Environmental Laws" (Listen)
OLYMPIA, WA – Two environmental laws from the Democratic-controlled Washington State Legislature and Governor Jay Inslee that took effect January 1st are already causing fuel prices to rise, according to State Senator Mark Schoesler. Listen to the story:. The Ritzville Republican represents eastern Washington’s 9th Legislative District. Schoesler...
After leading Oregon through nonstop crises, Gov. Kate Brown leaves office with a complicated legacy
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is likable. Before COVID-19 shuttered the state Capitol, she was known for cruising the hallways, making friendly conversation with lobbyists, Republicans and reporters as she went. She would compliment someone’s new glasses. She would take the time to write a handwritten note of congratulations for the birth of a baby. She’s affable; a people person who sometimes spiced up her talk of legislative agenda with quirky colloquialisms — like warning people to wear their “metal underpants” when times get tough and promising her constituents she’ll “GSD” – Brown-speak for “get stuff done.”
Home sharing? Oregon to consider tax exemption
Home Share Oregon, essentially matchmaking for roommates, is working with two state lawmakers on a bill to exempt homeowners from the income tax if they rent a room in their home over a long-term period.
Planned water shut off in Washington
Water will be shut off in a part of Washington on Saturday. City crews will be working on an issue on the east side of town. The city announces that the affected area is Highway 50 East starting at Tractor Supply and on east to the roundabout including a portion of Industrial Drive.
VPD officer on leave after 'outrageously harmful' trans comments
A Vancouver police officer who ran for Clark County Sheriff is now on administrative leave with four ongoing investigations.
Extra SNAP Benefits Ending In February
Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive SNAP get enough healthy food for themselves and their families during the COVID-19 emergency.
State to send $10 million in unclaimed money to Oregonians
Keep an eye on your mailbox, Oregon – the state Treasury is planning to send checks of up to $10,000 to people with unclaimed paychecks, security deposits, tax refunds or other unclaimed property. Treasurer Tobias Read announced last week that the agency will proactively return approximately $10 million in...
Central Oregon Snowpack Declines In January
BEND, OR -- Winter storms have, so far, been kind to Oregon ski resorts and the stae's overall snowpack. The Deschutes and Crooked River basin is currently 109% of normal for this time of year. NRCS Hydrologist Matt Warbritton says the season started with lots of snow in the northern...
'We want you to be ready': Oregon Health Authority gives update on tripledemic spread
Oregon Health Authority is updating the public on three respiratory viruses that are pushing hospitals across the state beyond their limits.
Idaho Stimulus Checks Is Near, See If You Qualify
Residents of Idaho might soon get the tax rebate that legislatures earlier this month state have promised. It is expected that the state tax commission to begin processing the tax rebates of Idaho from the special session later this month. Who Will Get The Tax Rebates In Idaho?. Early this...
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Oregon's commercial Dungeness crab season to see limited opening on Jan. 15
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that the state’s commercial crabbing season will see a partial opening on Jan. 15 from Cape Falcon in Tillamook County to Cape Arago in Coos County.
