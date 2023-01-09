ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

KMOV

Fenton man found guilty in DWI crashed that killed couple, infant

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A Jefferson County jury found a Fenton man guilty of driving while intoxicating and causing a crash that killed three members of a family. According to arrest records, David Thurby told investigators he had seven shots of Crown and water before getting behind the wheel. In 2021. As a result, Cordell Williams, Lacey Newton and their 4-month-old son were killed in a crash on Highway 30 in Byrnes Mill.
FENTON, MO
WANTED: Police searching for man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ronald Berry, 34, is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 12, 2022. According to police, a driver, that is suspected to be Berry, was speeding on West Florissant and ran a red light at Riverview Blvd., hitting another car. The driver of the hit car was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1 dead in double shooting at hotel in Washington, Missouri

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A woman was shot and killed, and a man was shot and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night. According to the Washington Police Department, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel at 2621 East 5th St. Police found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man was transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington.
WASHINGTON, MO
threeriverspublishing.com

Coroner needs help finding family of Sullivan man

The Crawford County Coroner’s Office is seeking assistance in locating family of Samuel L. Wester. If you are family or know someone who is, please contact the coroner’s office at 573-775-4250. Wester was 58 years old at the time of his death. He was found unresponsive in an...
SULLIVAN, MO
National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
CRESTWOOD, MO
Kirkwood woman arrested in Eureka for alleged possession of drugs

Eureka Police recently arrested a 39-year-old Kirkwood woman on an outstanding warrant and for alleged possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested during a traffic stop, police reported. At about 10 p.m. Dec. 15, a police officer spotted the woman driving a white pickup north on Hwy....
EUREKA, MO
123-Year Old Missouri Building Saved and Turned Into a Luxury B&B

After sitting for 10 years and starting to fall apart a former church is saved by a Missouri couple who transforms it from drag to fab. The history of the former church is fascinating. It was first opened back in the early 1890s and expanded in 1908. There was a massive fire that almost shut the church down completely, but the member of the congregation rallied to rebuild the church and stayed until the 1950s. For the next 50 years, the church changed hands from different congregations with the final congregation moving and closing the doos in 2005.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Animal rescue asks for help after taking in 27 mistreated dogs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After rescuing 27 dogs from Franklin County, No Time To Spare Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is asking for help. According to No Time To Spare, they operate 100% on donations and with a large influx of animals due to cold weather, the rescue is full and in need of supplies and fosters.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
