Police: Woman planned on shooting up social security office
One person is in custody after a shooting Friday morning involving officers in St. Louis.
So St. Louis: Making My Lunch While Watching a Drug Bust
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Sullivan Independent News
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man Comsidered “Armed and Dangerous”
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office currently have an active presence in the Gray Summit area in search of a man, Timothy J. Kalter, who has felony warrants. It is believed Kalter left the scene of a motor vehicle crash in Gray Summit. He should be considered armed and dangerous, do not approach.
People got drunk at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department this week, but they didn't get in trouble
HILLSBORO, Mo. — Getting drunk at the sheriff's office is usually a bad idea, but this week the drinks were on the department. To complete their Standardized Field Sobriety Testing course, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies carried out actual tests on drunk citizen volunteers. Paige O'Neail works at the courthouse...
Illinois police find woman’s body after suspicious traffic stop
A community reacts to a woman found dead in Freeburg, Illinois, Wednesday night after a suspicious traffic stop led police to her home.
Warrant issued for suspect in double shooting outside hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a warrant Friday for 61-year-old Powell Trout in the double shooting outside a hotel in Washington, Missouri. The Washington Police Department received numerous calls at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday from witnesses who said there had been a shooting in...
Why are deputies in Missouri encouraging day drinking?
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants booze-drinking volunteers.
KMOV
Fenton man found guilty in DWI crashed that killed couple, infant
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A Jefferson County jury found a Fenton man guilty of driving while intoxicating and causing a crash that killed three members of a family. According to arrest records, David Thurby told investigators he had seven shots of Crown and water before getting behind the wheel. In 2021. As a result, Cordell Williams, Lacey Newton and their 4-month-old son were killed in a crash on Highway 30 in Byrnes Mill.
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for man in connection to a fatal hit-and-run
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ronald Berry, 34, is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 12, 2022. According to police, a driver, that is suspected to be Berry, was speeding on West Florissant and ran a red light at Riverview Blvd., hitting another car. The driver of the hit car was pronounced dead at the scene.
St. Louis man caught with illegal Glock handguns and drugs
After being captured with two illegally modified, fully automatic Glock handguns and what are believed to be drugs, a guy from St. Louis, Missouri, has been charged with a federal firearms violation.
1 dead in double shooting at hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – A woman was shot and killed, and a man was shot and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night. According to the Washington Police Department, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel at 2621 East 5th St. Police found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man was transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington.
threeriverspublishing.com
Coroner needs help finding family of Sullivan man
The Crawford County Coroner’s Office is seeking assistance in locating family of Samuel L. Wester. If you are family or know someone who is, please contact the coroner’s office at 573-775-4250. Wester was 58 years old at the time of his death. He was found unresponsive in an...
kjluradio.com
Bland man faces several felony charges after meth, 11 firearms are taken from his home
A Gasconade County man faces several felony charges after officers serve a search warrant at his home near Bland. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, along with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, searched the home in the 4300 block of Highway B Tuesday. They found one ounce of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and 11 firearms.
Woman found unresponsive in St. Louis alley; police investigate
Police are investigating after finding a woman unresponsive Tuesday morning in a St. Louis alley.
3 teens in custody after Cracker Barrel shooting
Three juvenile boys are in custody after a shooting outside a St. Charles Cracker Barrel led to an intense police search in Maryland Heights.
National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
myleaderpaper.com
Kirkwood woman arrested in Eureka for alleged possession of drugs
Eureka Police recently arrested a 39-year-old Kirkwood woman on an outstanding warrant and for alleged possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested during a traffic stop, police reported. At about 10 p.m. Dec. 15, a police officer spotted the woman driving a white pickup north on Hwy....
Woman receives no financial help from Children’s Division with caring for kid
A south St. Louis resident says she was left high and dry by the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division.
123-Year Old Missouri Building Saved and Turned Into a Luxury B&B
After sitting for 10 years and starting to fall apart a former church is saved by a Missouri couple who transforms it from drag to fab. The history of the former church is fascinating. It was first opened back in the early 1890s and expanded in 1908. There was a massive fire that almost shut the church down completely, but the member of the congregation rallied to rebuild the church and stayed until the 1950s. For the next 50 years, the church changed hands from different congregations with the final congregation moving and closing the doos in 2005.
KMOV
Animal rescue asks for help after taking in 27 mistreated dogs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After rescuing 27 dogs from Franklin County, No Time To Spare Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is asking for help. According to No Time To Spare, they operate 100% on donations and with a large influx of animals due to cold weather, the rescue is full and in need of supplies and fosters.
