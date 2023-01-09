Read full article on original website
Stop Hating on Cotton
Whoever came up with the phrase "cotton kills" had a lasting impact on me when it comes to cold-weather outerwear or insulation layers. For decades I've shied away from cotton, even as an everyday cool-weather fabric, in favor of wool, polyester, nylon, and down.
Alex Honnold Is a Sneaky Fast Trail Runner. Here’s How It Impacts His Climbing.
"I've never been much of a runner," says Alex Honnold, 37 from Las Vegas, Nevada. But maybe that perspective comes from his frame of reference as a climber, where he is one of the most legendary athletes of all time. While he's not doing the running equivalent of big wall climbs without ropes, the "not runner" has completed two marathons and two 50k's.
I Finally Found Merino Winter Gear That Doesn’t Fall Apart in a Year
Apparel made of 100 percent merino wool is great for winter activity—until it isn't. It insulates, wicks, and dries admirably, as well as mitigates odors—up to the day your fingers pop through the tops of gloves. Or shirts and leggings develop random holes and start opening at the seams. Even your favorite hat might sprout unwanted ventilation spots. Those wardrobe malfunctions can happen suddenly, and often too soon after purchasing.
The Future of Skiing Depends on Affordable Lessons for Kids
It's a Saturday afternoon in early December and the Treehouse Kids Adventure Center at Colorado's Aspen Snowmass resort is filled with nearly 250 bobble-headed kids, clunking around in colorful helmets, snowsuits, and ski boots that nearly reach their knees. Like sorcerers, the outnumbered adult instructors herd the children into ability-appropriate groups before whisking them away for their first day of lessons in the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club's (AVSC) seasonal youth ski programming.
Your Ultimate Winter Play Guide: 13 Fun and Beautiful Winter Trips to Plan Now
In Switzerland, most everyone takes the train to the ski mountain. There are a few locomotive options on this side of the pond, too. The Winter Park Express from Denver to Colorado’s third-largest ski area is back this season. Trains with baggage compartments for skis and boards leave Denver’s Union Station every Friday through Sunday, January through April, starting at 7 a.m. During the two-hour trip ($29 each way), you’ll roll through 31 tunnels and view the Continental Divide. Returning trains depart Winter Park at 4:30 P.m. Even cooler, if you time your flights right, you can hop the A Line train—with commuter service between Denver International Airport and Union Station—and skip the rental car.
Absolutely Shredded Mountain Lion Caught Up Close On Arizona Trail Cam
A trailcam operated by a YouTube channel titled coyotecams captured an absolutely incredible up close video of a male mountain lion in southwest Arizona. And while pretty much every mountain lion is quite impressive, this guy is a true specimen. According to the video description, it’s the largest male they’ve...
Climber Classified Ads We’d Love to See
Climbers are a special breed. Below, writer Kevin Corrigan has imagined a lineup of classified advertisements suited for a life spent on the crag. Roommate Wanted. Seeking roommate for...
You Can Hang Out with Huskies at This Café in the World’s Northernmost Town
Café Huskies runs like any other coffee shop: patrons come in, order chai lattes and slices of poppyseed cake, then sit down to read a book, chat with a friend, or type away on their laptops. But on any given day at this cozy space in Longyearbyen, Svalbard, the northernmost town in the world, there are also a couple friendly dogs lounging around.
The 10 Best Semi-Rad Illustrations From 2022
I finally bought myself a new iPad this past week. I've been using the same one for six years—which I bought in December 2016 so I could make digital illustrations and share them on social media. When I paid $1,200 for it at the Apple Store in Denver, I remember thinking, "This better be worth the investment." Back then, Instagram was still in its halcyon days, and I was having a blast thinking up goofy charts and graphs and sharing them with a growing audience.
My Go-to Gear for Morning Walks in Bozeman, Montana
Over the summer, I got into the habit of going on long morning walks before work. I found that it increased my productivity throughout the day, and it was nice to have a quiet moment to myself first thing. Instead of scrolling on my phone, I would watch the sun rise slowly above the Bridger Mountains from the top of Peets Hill.
First Look: Yeti Yonder Water Bottle
To be honest, I'm mostly a summer Yeti kind of person. I rely on their coolers and insulated water bottles during the heat to keep everything cold. And damn, their products are good at keeping things cold.
The Gospel, According to Jeremy Jones
Jeremy Jones, big-line snowboarder, splitboarding sage, and fearless-seeming founder of Protect Our Winters (POW)—a partner of Outside's Find Your Good fundraising platform—says he was scared to write a book. "I was kind of nervous, but nervousness and excitement go together in my head," he says. "Whenever I say, 'I've never done something like that before,' and the thought of that thing freaks me out, I feel like I have to go toward it."
This Vermont Ski Area Closed Due to Lack of Snow
While the Utah and California mountains get have been pummeled by winter storms this week, East Coast ski resorts continue to endure warm temperatures, rain, and an unseasonable lack of snow. It's gotten so bad in Vermont that Mad River Glen ski area has ceased lift operations this week.
Why Being Outdoors Makes Us Want to Help Strangers
In the summer of 2019, Tomas Quinones, a Portland-based artist, quality assurance engineer for the mapping app Ride with GPS, and enthusiastic long-distance cyclist, was undertaking a seven-day bikepacking trip, covering some 360 miles of remote high desert country in Southern Oregon, not far from the Nevada border.
Want to Make Your Next Hike Cozy AF? Embrace the Art of Hygge.
I love my backpacking buds, but route-finding isn't their forte. Nor mine. So in retrospect, it's not surprising that the "trail" we thought we were skinning to Peter Eiseman Hut in the shadow of Colorado's Gore Range was actually a set of random ski tracks leading to nowhere.
A Polar Explorer Shares Lessons on Surviving Extreme Cold
If I didn’t know any better, you could’ve convinced me I was standing on a floating ice chunk somewhere in the Arctic Ocean. The setting sun cast a glow on the horizon that, despite the subzero temperatures, painted everything a warm orange. Just moments ago, besides our pair of red, expedition-style tunnel tents, everything had been white. Flat snow filled every inch of my vision, punctuated now and then by sculptural masses of ice poking up from the surface like translucent shark fins.
Why I’m Obsessed With Backpacking Tarps
This past fall, two friends and I spent four days elk hunting at 12,000 feet in the Sangre de Cristo mountains north of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The first day was warm and mild, but on the second morning, we woke to six inches of snow. It was still coming down, and it didn't stop for the next 48 hours.
The Daring Dirtbags Who Make Salt Lake City Sparkle
In Utah, Christmas-tree lights are a very big deal. Meet the itinerant crew of climbers, river guides, ski bums, trekkers, and thru-hikers who work like super-elves to get ready for the year's most beautiful holiday.
Fallout from the Pandemic Bike Boom
The fall of 2022 was supposed to be a chance for bike retailers to catch their breath after two crazy years. A month after lockdowns had them wondering about...
The 10 Best Cookbooks for Skiers
At 352 pages, Alpine Cooking serves as both a gorgeous cookbook and food writer Meredith Erickson's travelog. Erickson has traveled extensively through the Italian Alps, France, Austria, and Switzerland, and all the while she collected recipes and stories. The resulting book is lush with telltale dishes like schnitzel and strudel, as well as photographs and tales that bring the region to life on the page. $50, Penguin Random House.
