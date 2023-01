Naomi Prachi Hazarika, Prakriti Mukerjee, and Priscilla Corbett have each been selected to receive an AY 22/23 Zena Hunter Andrews Graduate Student Award for the proposals they submitted to the Beverly Sears Graduate Student Grant program. Each will receive $1,000 to be used toward the expenses laid out in their proposed budget. The Graduate School requires a progress report that describes how this award has contributed to the completion of their projects. The report will be used to give donors a sense of the variety of projects that are supported by their generous contributions.

