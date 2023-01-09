US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is taking “extraordinary” measures to keep the US from defaulting on its debts while waiting for Congress to raise the debt ceiling. According to a letter sent to new Republican House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders on Jan. 13, one of these measures is to suspend new investments in two government retiree funds for pensions and healthcare. The Treasury is also pausing reinvestment in the Government Securities Investment Fund, which is part of a savings plan for public employees.

