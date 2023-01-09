Read full article on original website
China appoints new Hong Kong liaison office chief
HONG KONG (Reuters) -China has appointed Zheng Yanxiong, head of the national security office in Hong Kong, as director of its Liaison Office in the city, the State Council, or cabinet, said in a notice on Saturday.
Belarus legalizes digital piracy—as long as the copyright holders are from "unfriendly" countries
Belarus, a close Russian ally that has long been subject to sanctions by the US and other countries, has passed a law permitting digital piracy for the next two years. But a wrinkle in the law turns it into an act of economic warfare: the copyright holders of pirated materials must be from from countries “unfriendly” to the Belarusian regime.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Elon Musk Reacts To Edward Snowden Saying President 'Absconded' With More Secret Papers Than Many Whistleblowers: 'Most People Have No Idea...'
Edward Snowden seemingly took a potshot at President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump on their handling of classified documents while in office. What Happened: Snowden said in a recent tweet, “Worth noting that the President seems to have absconded with more classified documents than many whistleblowers.”. The...
The FAA outage exposes a hole in travelers’ protections
US air travel was severely disrupted on Jan. 11 as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded domestic flights after reporting a massive system failure that imperiled a safety system crucial for communication between pilots and control towers. Flightaware, a flight-tracking service, estimated the outage delayed more than 6,000 flights. Specifically,...
How the new sanctions on Russia will affect what you pay at the pump
As a further response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its allies plan to impose a cap on the price of Russian refined oil products in February, following the December imposition of a cap on the price of Russian crude. But this kind of sanction probably won’t have much of an impact—either on gasoline prices or Russia’s oil revenues.
Seattle schools blame social media for a mental health crisis. Are tech companies liable?
Seattle’s public school system is unhappy. The district, tasked with teaching approximately 50,000 students across 100 schools, is confronting what it calls a “mental health crisis.” And it has placed blame for this crisis on four social media companies: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp; ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok; Alphabet, the parent company of YouTube; and Snap, the company behind Snapchat.
Why an Indian Himalayan town is sinking
Rishi Devi, 37, has presently taken shelter in a government school in Joshimath along with her family. As the temperature dips to minus 3.5 degrees celsius on the cold winter nights, she survives with a few woollen clothes that she has. She is worried about the health of her six-month-old baby.
Kenyan banks are battling for a share of the mobile money market
“If you can’t beat them, join them” is the approach traditional banks in Kenya are adopting as they seek a greater slice of the mobile money market dominated by Safaricom’s M-Pesa service. Because of its widespread adoption by small businesses and individuals in Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, DR...
How Janet Yellen is going to keep the US from defaulting until at least June
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is taking “extraordinary” measures to keep the US from defaulting on its debts while waiting for Congress to raise the debt ceiling. According to a letter sent to new Republican House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders on Jan. 13, one of these measures is to suspend new investments in two government retiree funds for pensions and healthcare. The Treasury is also pausing reinvestment in the Government Securities Investment Fund, which is part of a savings plan for public employees.
A fall in India's consumer prices in December is hiding essential risks
Indians are drawing comfort from easing consumer prices in the past couple of months, but the latest inflation numbers also carry a caveat. In December, India’s consumer price index fell to a one-year low of 5.72%, well within the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort range of 2-6%, government data showed yesterday (Jan. 12). It was 5.88% in November, and 6.77% in October 2022. The fall was led by lower food prices, particularly a reduction in vegetable prices due to a favorable environment for winter crops.
Indians living in ten countries can now make payments through UPI
Sending money back home or making merchant payments has now become hassle-free for a whole lot of Indians living abroad. India’s National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has extended access to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to non-resident Indians, a press release said yesterday (Jan. 10). The homegrown digital payments facility will be available to accounts using international mobile phone numbers from 10 select countries.
China wants to corner another segment of the global auto industry: car shipping
Before a car hits the road, it’s likely to have sailed the high seas aboard a massive, specialized ship: a roll-on/roll-off car carrier. These large vessels, resembling giant floating garages, can carry thousands of cars at a time. Over decades, Japan, long an automotive powerhouse, has built a globally dominant fleet of car carriers. According to data from Clarksons Research, nearly 40% of the world’s car carrier fleet is Japanese, as measured both by the number of vessels and the capacity of the ships.
🌎 A target on the IRS's back
US House Republicans passed a bill to stop funding for Internal Revenues Service. The first bill passed in the GOP-controlled chamber would make it easier for rich people to get away with fraud. The World Bank cut its 2023 global forecast. Economic growth is projected to slow to 1.7%, down...
🌏 Uganda beat Ebola
The WHO declared Uganda’s Ebola epidemic over. The latest outbreak, which lasted nearly four months and killed 55 people, was brought under control despite no vaccine. Royal Mail’s overseas services were disrupted by a cyberattack. The British postal service told customers to hold on sending mail abroad as it works to return to regular service.
Closing the gender pay gap has stalled. A new study reveals why
Women have historically been paid less than men. But in the US in the 1980s, they began to catch up — fast. During that decade, the gender pay gap closed by about one percentage point a year. Had that trend continued, a new study finds, the gender wage gap would have reached parity by 2017.
🌎 US inflation's sixth consecutive fall
US inflation cooled. The consumer price index dropped 0.1% in December compared to the month prior, suggesting that the Federal Reserve is likely to reduce the size of February’s rate hike. Adidas lost a trademark infringement case. An eight-person jury in New York rejected the German company’s claim that...
India’s supreme court thinks Bengaluru has become a template for urban ruin
How far can unplanned development degrade a gorgeous city? So much so that it becomes a quasi-official template of how not to run a city. The evolution of Bengaluru, India’s technology hub and once among its most liveable big cities, has been so haphazard over the past few decades that the supreme court of India now holds it up as a warning for other Indian cities.
US inflation cooled for a sixth straight month in December
The US consumer price index fell by 0.1% from November to December, offering fresh hope to consumers and markets that the Federal Reserve will slow its hectic regimen of interest-rate hikes and unfetter the economy. New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Thursday (Jan. 12), showed a decline...
Uganda has turned to Turkey to build its railway after China talks fell through
Uganda has canceled all contractual work it signed with China Harbour Engineering Company to build a 273-kilometer standard gauge railway (SGR) from its border with Kenya to its capital in Kampala, after the project failed to kick off eight years later. The east African nation is now courting Yapi Merkezi,...
