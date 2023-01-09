ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

96.9 KISS FM

Who Owns The Most Land In Texas? All Hail The King.

One day after going "down a rabbit hole" online about living off grid, owning land, and building self-sustaining communes, I found myself asking the question of who owns the most land in Texas. The answer? All hail the King. King Ranch Owns The Most Private Land In The State Of...
TEXAS STATE
East Coast Traveler

The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX

Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
DALLAS, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
DALLAS, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas releases photos building their own border wall

Texas is in the process of constructing new sections of its own border wall amid record-high numbers of illegal border crossings. On Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott shared photos of construction crews raising up sections of what appears to be a bollard barrier with a non-scalable plate at the top. The wall design is similar to the kind used throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Escaped Inmate in Tyler, Texas Caught Running on TikTok

From an early age, all of us are taught certain ways to act. One of those life lessons? Don't run away from something if you did something wrong. Yes, the temptation to run away from a bad thing you've done is certainly something we've all had the urge to do. But sometimes it's just breaking something you weren't supposed to touch, or you hear a noise that sounds like an issue is beginning to happen.
TYLER, TX
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Formation flight to Fredericksburg

Greg Young submitted this photo and note: “This is a Navion two-ship flight from our base at David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport (KDWH) to the Navion fly-in at Gillespie County Airport (T82) in Fredericksburg, Texas, on Oct. 14, 2022. My hangar mate, Kevin Domingue, is lead and I’m flying wing to get some air-to-air shots of my new bubble canopy.”
FREDERICKSBURG, TX

