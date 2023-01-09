2022 Cigar of the Year Countdown (Coop’s List): #2: Sin Compromiso Paladin de Saka by Dunbarton Tobacco & Trust

Read full article on original website
Related
cigar-coop.com
2022 Year in Review: Country of Origin Performance Rankings
The Performance Rankings were introduced in 2012 as a statistical analysis based on the average numerical score of all cigars assessed on Cigar Coop. It is meant to serve as a barometer in terms of how the cigars were assessed. Today we slice this data by Country of Origin –...
cigar-coop.com
2022 Year in Review: Best Cigar Value – Tatuaje T110 Reserva
The Best Cigar Value category is quite simple. We look at the 30 cigars that landed on the Cigar Coop Countdown and then determine which cigar provides the most bang for the buck. We have developed a very simple algorithm that looks at the price of a cigar and where the cigar landed on the countdown. The lower the price, and the higher the position on the Countdown, the better value the cigar provides.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar Review: Asylum PCA Exclusive 2021 11/18
For several years, many companies have been offering exclusive cigars to those retailers that attend the annual IPCPR/PCA Trade Show and place an order. In 2021, the Premium Cigar Association (PCA) made an attempt to somewhat formalize these trade show releases into an exclusive series. The model was similar to what had been done for the exclusives to the Tobacconist Association of America (TAA). A total of 17 cigars were announced as a part of the 2021 PCA Exclusive Series. CLE Cigar Company would be one of the companies to participate in offering exclusive cigars to attendees of the 2021 PCA Trade Show. They would offer the EIROA PCA Exclusive and Asylum PCA Exclusive at both the 2021 and 2022 PCA Trade Shows. Today we take a closer look at the Asylum PCA Exclusive 2021.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Plasencia Year of the Rabbit Set to Release
Plasencia Cigars is set to release its third Chinese New Year cigar, the Plasencia Year of the Rabbit. The Plasencia Year of the Rabbit is a 100% Nicaraguan puro that focuses on tobaccos from the Jalapa Valley. According to Plasencia, it’s a mild to medium-bodied cigar that captures the redeeming features of the rabbit such as gentleness and elegance. The cigar comes in one size – a 6 1/2 x 54 vitola. It is presented in ten-count boxes. A total of 6,000 boxes have been produced with 3,000 targeted for the U.S. market. Pricing is set at $52.00 per cigar.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Davidoff Signature No. 1 Limited Edition Collection Set for Release
Davidoff has announced the return of a former regular production cigar, the Davidoff Classic No. 1, as a limited edition. The cigar is being re-released in a limited production run and will now be branded the Davidoff Signature No. 1. Davidoff Signature No. 1 is a 7 1/2 x 39...
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: J.C. Newman Cigar Co Promotes Kara Guagliardo to Executive Director of Hospitality of Community Engagement
J.C. Newman Cigar Company has announced that Kara Guagliardo has been promoted to Executive Director of Hospitality of Community Engagement. In her new role, Kara leads J.C. Newman’s team that welcomes visitors to its historic El Reloj cigar factory in the “Cigar City” of Tampa, Florida. Guagliardo joined J.C. Newman’s marketing department 12 years ago and most recently served as a Director of Marketing.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Warped Cigars Announces The Devil’s Hands
Warped Cigars has announced its latest blend, the Devil’s Hands. The cigar is a Nicaraguan puro that comes in a single vitola, a 6 x 44 Corona Especiales, and in boxes of 25. All of the tobacco comes from the Aganorsa Leaf farms. Warped Cigars says the main components are from Aganorsa’s most prized and regarded farms in Estelí, while the cover leaf is Shade Grown Corojo ’99 from Jalapa.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: La Gloria Cubana Serie R Maduro No. 8 Coming in February
Forged Cigar Company has added the La Gloria Cubana Serie R Maduro No. 8, a 7 x 70 offering – the largest cigar in the line to date. This cigar joins the La Gloria Cubana Serie R Natural No. 8 that was introduced last year. The La Gloria Cubana...
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Cavalier Genève to Debut Tres Delincuentes at TPE 2023
At the Total Product Expo (TPE) 2023, Cavalier Genève will debut its third brand, Tres Delincuentes. The line will feature three blends, each with three sizes. Much like when the company added its second brand Inner Circle, Tres Delincuentes is meant to showcase a new side of the company. With Tres Delincuentes, it’s a brand influenced by art and music and highlighted by bold graphic packaging and cigars reflecting that culture.
Comments / 0