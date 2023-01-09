2022 Cigar of the Year Countdown (Coop’s List): #2: Sin Compromiso Paladin de Saka by Dunbarton Tobacco & Trust

For several years, many companies have been offering exclusive cigars to those retailers that attend the annual IPCPR/PCA Trade Show and place an order. In 2021, the Premium Cigar Association (PCA) made an attempt to somewhat formalize these trade show releases into an exclusive series. The model was similar to what had been done for the exclusives to the Tobacconist Association of America (TAA). A total of 17 cigars were announced as a part of the 2021 PCA Exclusive Series. CLE Cigar Company would be one of the companies to participate in offering exclusive cigars to attendees of the 2021 PCA Trade Show. They would offer the EIROA PCA Exclusive and Asylum PCA Exclusive at both the 2021 and 2022 PCA Trade Shows. Today we take a closer look at the Asylum PCA Exclusive 2021.

1 DAY AGO