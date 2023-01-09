ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neillsville, WI

Related
cwbradio.com

Neillsville City Council Approves Local Road Improvement Grant

The Neillsville City Council discussed a Local Road Improvement Grant at their meeting. City Clerk Rex Roehl presented the State of Wisconsin Local Road Improvement Grant for 2022 in the amount of $7,903.36 for Hewett Street (W. Eighteenth Street to W. Nineteenth Street) project. The Council accepted the grant. City...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
onfocus.news

Hope For Heather Benefit to Help Local Woman with Cancer

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In October 2022, Heather Widmann, sister, daughter, wife, and most importantly mother of two beautiful little girls was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, Bile Duct and Liver Cancer. “It’s hard to imagine the words you have cancer, but because of the location and severity of the cancer...
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Withee Village Board Discusses Director of Public Works Position

The Withee Village Board discussed their Director of Public Works position. The Withee Director of Public Works, Troy Hatlestad, unexpectedly passed away on December 29th. The Village discussed posting the position of DPW/WaterWorks operator. They also discussed paying the City of Owen for the mutual aid they have provided at their water plant.
WITHEE, WI
stevenspoint.news

Mitchell’s purchase formed development of Stevens Point

The first piece of property acquired on a land grant in Portage County was downtown Stevens Point and included the landmarks Mathias Mitchell Public Square and the point along the Wisconsin River known as George Stevens’ point because he reportedly built or owned a warehouse there. The property consisted...
STEVENS POINT, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Common Council Takes Next Steps for Public Safety Referendum

The Marshfield Common Council took the next steps to put a public safety referendum for the city on the April 4th ballot. Back in December, the Marshfield Police and Fire Commission came up with two options to present to the public on hiring and retaining staff members for the Fire Department and Police Department to mitigate the effects of the increased calls the City has seen over the years.
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Marathon County Sheriff Extends Promotion to Deputy Wellhoefer

The Marathon County Sheriff had the privilege of extending a promotion to Deputy Samuel "Sam" Wellhoefer. On January 22, 2023 Deputy Wellhoefer will assume his new role as a Lieutenant within our Patrol Division. Deputy Wellhoefer started his career with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office in April of 2016. Almost a year later Deputy Wellhoefer was hired full-time by the Sheriff's Office.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

2 dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Part of Interstate 94 in Monroe County was closed due to slippery road conditions that caused multiple crashes. The Wisconsin DOT says the crashes happened near Tomah around 3:00 in the morning. Two dozen vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. Ice-covered...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wausau Man Sentenced for Distributing Methamphetamine

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Kou Yang, 27, Wausau, Wisconsin, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 5 years in prison, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release, for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Tomah Students Art to be on Display at 102nd State Education Convention

The Wisconsin Association for School Boards generously sponsors an annual showcase of young artists across the state with the partnership of the Wisconsin Art Education Association, and Performance Services. Kendalyn Gregar (3rd place), Falicia Christiansen (7th place) and Atlin Steinhoff, all Tomah School District students, will have their work on...
TOMAH, WI
cwbradio.com

No Mow May In Eau Claire Possible

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) The Eau Claire City Council is already thinking spring. In late January, the council will be considering an initiative to permit homeowners in the city to practice “No Mow May.” The popular movement encourages people not to mow their lawns for the month of May to allow early season flowers to grow.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
TOMAH, WI

