Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Neillsville City Council Approves Local Road Improvement Grant
The Neillsville City Council discussed a Local Road Improvement Grant at their meeting. City Clerk Rex Roehl presented the State of Wisconsin Local Road Improvement Grant for 2022 in the amount of $7,903.36 for Hewett Street (W. Eighteenth Street to W. Nineteenth Street) project. The Council accepted the grant. City...
Developer confirms stores going into old Onalaska Shopko location
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – Corta Development confirmed that five stores will be going into the space formerly occupied by Shopko. The building has been empty since 2019 when Shopko declared bankruptcy and closed stores. The space will house a T.J. Maxx, Homegoods, and Sierra. All three are owned by the same parent company. There will also be an Ulta and...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office investigates several potential overdoses since Jan. 1
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The chief medical examiner at the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office is announcing the La Crosse County Medical Examiner Office has investigated an alarming number of potential overdoses since Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. According to Chief Medical Examiner, Beth Lubinski, the La Crosse...
onfocus.news
Hope For Heather Benefit to Help Local Woman with Cancer
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In October 2022, Heather Widmann, sister, daughter, wife, and most importantly mother of two beautiful little girls was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, Bile Duct and Liver Cancer. “It’s hard to imagine the words you have cancer, but because of the location and severity of the cancer...
cwbradio.com
Owen-Withee School District Has Successful Fundraising Night for New Community Fitness Center
The Owen-Withee School District had a successful night raising funds for their new community fitness center. At the boy's basketball game, they raised $686 towards the new center. They thank everyone for their donations and they thank all of the Thorp fans that supported their cause. They would also like...
cwbradio.com
Withee Village Board Discusses Director of Public Works Position
The Withee Village Board discussed their Director of Public Works position. The Withee Director of Public Works, Troy Hatlestad, unexpectedly passed away on December 29th. The Village discussed posting the position of DPW/WaterWorks operator. They also discussed paying the City of Owen for the mutual aid they have provided at their water plant.
stevenspoint.news
Mitchell’s purchase formed development of Stevens Point
The first piece of property acquired on a land grant in Portage County was downtown Stevens Point and included the landmarks Mathias Mitchell Public Square and the point along the Wisconsin River known as George Stevens’ point because he reportedly built or owned a warehouse there. The property consisted...
Plea deal reached for Wausau landlord accused of hiding condemnation order from tenants amid reports of roach infestation, burst pipes
A Wausau landlord whose property was declared unfit for human habitation due to issues ranging from cockroaches to a non-functioning heating system will avoid a felony conviction if he successfully completes a deferred sentencing agreement. Bryan Morel pleaded no context this week to four felony counts of theft by false...
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Law Enforcement Takes More Than $40,000 Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drugs Off the Streets
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Marathon County Sheriff's Office and numerous other local law enforcement agencies took more than 40 thousand dollars worth of fentanyl and other drugs off the streets on Wednesday. Investigations Captain Jeff Stefonek says a bust like this impacts everyone. "Obviously this is a significant amount and...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Common Council Takes Next Steps for Public Safety Referendum
The Marshfield Common Council took the next steps to put a public safety referendum for the city on the April 4th ballot. Back in December, the Marshfield Police and Fire Commission came up with two options to present to the public on hiring and retaining staff members for the Fire Department and Police Department to mitigate the effects of the increased calls the City has seen over the years.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff Extends Promotion to Deputy Wellhoefer
The Marathon County Sheriff had the privilege of extending a promotion to Deputy Samuel "Sam" Wellhoefer. On January 22, 2023 Deputy Wellhoefer will assume his new role as a Lieutenant within our Patrol Division. Deputy Wellhoefer started his career with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office in April of 2016. Almost a year later Deputy Wellhoefer was hired full-time by the Sheriff's Office.
wiproud.com
2 dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Part of Interstate 94 in Monroe County was closed due to slippery road conditions that caused multiple crashes. The Wisconsin DOT says the crashes happened near Tomah around 3:00 in the morning. Two dozen vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. Ice-covered...
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Historic restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin, drawing large crowds
A popular and historic restaurant chain opened a new location in Wisconsin this week, drawing in large crowds and even campers who waited in line to eat at the new restaurant on opening day. Read on to learn more.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Sentenced for Distributing Methamphetamine
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Kou Yang, 27, Wausau, Wisconsin, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 5 years in prison, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release, for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Split City Council sides with neighbors, rejects rezoning for Wausau development project
The Wausau City Council on Tuesday rejected a rezoning proposal facilitating a commercial townhouse development project that was strongly opposed by neighborhood residents and some alders. The ordinance to rezone 1427 Lake Street and 1601 & 1607 Chellis Street from single family residential to townhome residential failed 6-5 after the...
WisDOT Incident Notification – WEST SALEM – I-90
West Salem, Wis.- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed a road incident Friday morning. In La Crosse County, in West Salem, at Mile Marker 012 has closed the right lane on I-90 WB around 6 a.m. as a semi has landed in a ditch. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
cwbradio.com
Tomah Students Art to be on Display at 102nd State Education Convention
The Wisconsin Association for School Boards generously sponsors an annual showcase of young artists across the state with the partnership of the Wisconsin Art Education Association, and Performance Services. Kendalyn Gregar (3rd place), Falicia Christiansen (7th place) and Atlin Steinhoff, all Tomah School District students, will have their work on...
cwbradio.com
No Mow May In Eau Claire Possible
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) The Eau Claire City Council is already thinking spring. In late January, the council will be considering an initiative to permit homeowners in the city to practice “No Mow May.” The popular movement encourages people not to mow their lawns for the month of May to allow early season flowers to grow.
WEAU-TV 13
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
Comments / 0