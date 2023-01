The Stoughton boys swimming team won seven events, including all three relays, during a Badger East dual against Milton on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Stoughton High School. The 200-yard medley relay team of Max Mueller, Jullian Callender, Parker Housley and Matt Sorg clocked in at 1 minute, 51.11 seconds to finish first. In the 200 freestyle relay, Mueller, Sorg, Ned Nedbalek and Nick Carpenter teamed up for a top finish with a 1:39.01.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO