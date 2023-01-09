Read full article on original website
racer.com
2022 Race Industry Week Interview: Kelley Earnhardt Miller of JR Motorsports
Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner / Chief Executive Officer, JR Motorsports, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Daughter of seven-time NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is considered one of the most prominent businesswomen in NASCAR today. She is the backbone of JR Motorsports, as she oversees the company’s race team, management team, and business ventures for her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM, Ch. 90, The Late Shift.
racer.com
OPINION: Andretti might be his own biggest F1 roadblock
I never thought I’d write words to this effect, especially as a journalist who desperately wants to know as much as possible all of the time, but: Michael, for your own sake, please just stop talking. It has been a rollercoaster week regarding Formula 1 interest in the United...
racer.com
2023 Goodwood Revival to honor motorsports icon Carroll Shelby
The centenary of Carroll Shelby’s birth will be honored with one of Goodwood’s signature tributes at this year’s Goodwood Revival, September 8-10, comprising cars that were not only raced but also designed and developed by the 1959 Le Mans winner. Running throughout the weekend, the celebration will include the likes of the MG-TC in which Shelby competed for the very first time, in 1952.
racer.com
Race Industry Week interview: Mike Hull of Chip Ganassi Racing
Mike Hull, Managing Director, Chip Ganassi Racing, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Hull has played an integral part in Ganassi’s 14 IndyCar Series Championships, working closely with some of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport like Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti, Juan Pablo Montoya and Alex Zanardi just to name a few. Hosted by Paul Pfanner of RACER.com.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Adam Cianciarulo
“That’s the most technical track I’ve ever been on,”Adam Cianciarulo said to longtime race mechanic Just Shantie. Minutes after the first practice session of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Cianciarulo pulled of his helmet and the two Monster Energy Kawasaki team members began discussing what would need to be done on the No.9 Kawasaki KX450SR for the second practice session at Angel Stadium.
racer.com
Racing on TV, January 14-15
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
racer.com
Dallara Research Center partners with USF Pro 2000
Andersen Promotions has announced a multi-year partnership with the Dallara Research Center to further prepare drivers on their rise through the USF Pro Championships Presented by Cooper Tires ranks. The final step on the ladder — USF Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires — will now offer the top-three finishers in the championship simulator time at the renowned Speedway, Ind.-based facility.
racer.com
Inside the SCCA: Super Tour preview
Episode 84 of Inside the SCCA is a preview of the 2023 Super Tour. Eric Prill, SCCA VP of Road Racing gets us caught up on some changes for 2023. There’s a new coaching program, a new competitor driven one-tire rule in Spec Miata and the new live stream. Eric also gives us an update on the Green to Checker program.
racer.com
GM/Cadillac tie-up with Andretti ‘a statement’ - Wolff
General Motors joining forces with Andretti under the Cadillac brand is “a statement” that strengthens its Formula 1 aspirations, according to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. Andretti Cadillac announced its intention to submit an Expression of Interest to join the F1 grid last week, news that was welcomed...
racer.com
Larson to run 2024 Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren
Arrow McLaren will expand to four cars for the Indianapolis 500 in 2024, and it’s well worth the effort as one of the world’s great oval drivers, 2021 NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson, will make his NTT IndyCar Series debut with the Chevy-powered team. Larson will pilot a...
racer.com
Cadillac unveils liveries for its V-LMDh race cars
Cadillac has revealed three common-themed but color-varied liveries for the V-LMDh race cars that will make their public debut next weekend at the Roar Before the 24 ahead of the competition debut in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP class at the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The red, blue and gold primary colors that fade to black at the rear come from the Cadillac V-Series emblem.
racer.com
Nitro RX confirms U.S. return at Glen Helen
Nitro Rallycross has confirmed it will return to Glen Helen Raceway for its season finale on March 17-19. The season closer, which had been listed as TBD for both its location and date before now, will see the series return to the site of the fourth round of the 2022-23, which took place last October. That event was dominated by Fraser McConnell, who topped qualifying and backed that up with his first category win.
racer.com
Hand surgery throws Magnussen's Rolex 24 run into doubt
Kevin Magnussen may be forced to withdraw from the Rolex 24 at Daytona after being scheduled for unexpected hand surgery next week. The Dane is currently entered to drive the MDK Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R alongside father Jan, Mark Kvamme and Trenton Estep, but now needs to undergo surgery with enough recovery time to avoid impacting his Formula 1 duties with Haas.
racer.com
38-car grid locked in for 2023 FIA WEC season
The 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship will welcome 38 full-season entries, with 13 cars slated to race in the top HyperCar class. New factory entries from Ferrari AF Corse, Porsche Penske Motorsport and Cadillac Racing (Ganassi) are set to be added to the returning efforts from Toyota Gazoo Racing and Peugeot Sport.
racer.com
Vowles vows Williams won’t become ‘mini-Mercedes’
New Williams team principal James Vowles insists he won’t be trying to create a “mini-Mercedes” but that he will look to carry over what he deems certain crucial elements. Vowles will leave his role of motorsport strategy director at Mercedes to lead Williams on February 20, after...
racer.com
Team USA’s Elliott Budzinski: Looking to the future
It’s been a while since I’ve been home from England, and I’ve had time to continue on with life and reflect on my time spent as a Team USA Scholarship driver and with the Ammonite Motorsport team. While I made some mistakes and didn’t perform quite at the level I had hoped, I’ve walked away from the experience with a far better understanding of myself and the sport I love.
racer.com
Mix of youth and experience for Creech at Rolex 24
One-half of Sean Creech Motorsports’ Rolex 24 At Daytona LMP3 lineup has a combined age of 37 years. The other half has a combined age of 108. The team veteran, 61-year-old Lance Willsey, was born five years before Ken Miles and Lloyd Ruby won the inaugural 24-hour race at Daytona. Meanwhile, Joao Barbosa had already collected a class win and three starts before his two junior teammates were born.
racer.com
Williams to reveal 2023 livery on February 6
Williams has announced the earliest launch event of 2023 so far, with its new livery to be unveiled on February 6. The team is currently without a team principal or technical director following the departures of Jost Capito and FX Demaison respectively towards the end of last year, but has a date in place for what is described as a “season launch.”
racer.com
Indy NXT prize increases
Penske Entertainment has reacted to an unending volley of criticism for its handling of the advancement awards presented to Indy Lights champion Linus Lundqvist in 2022 by making a number of improvements to benefit its next title winner, those who fill out the championship podium, and the series’ winning team.
racer.com
Mercedes’ Vowles named Williams team principal
Williams has hired former Mercedes motorsport strategy director James Vowles as its new team principal. Vowles replaces Jost Capito, who left Williams alongside technical director FX Demaison last month, and will be released by Mercedes to begin work on February 20. The 43-year-old has worked at Mercedes throughout its time in Formula 1, having been part of the BAR, Honda and Brawn iterations of the team, and joins Williams having been motorsport strategy director under Toto Wolff for over four years.
