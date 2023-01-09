Nitro Rallycross has confirmed it will return to Glen Helen Raceway for its season finale on March 17-19. The season closer, which had been listed as TBD for both its location and date before now, will see the series return to the site of the fourth round of the 2022-23, which took place last October. That event was dominated by Fraser McConnell, who topped qualifying and backed that up with his first category win.

