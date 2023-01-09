ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

PIX11

New Jersey Mega Millions ticket wins $1M, as jackpot swells again

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It may not be the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but someone still struck pay dirt in the Garden State. One ticket sold in New Jersey for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing was worth $1 million, according to lottery officials. The lucky ticket was sold at 88 West Deli on Route […]
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $1M

There was one second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing that matched five of the five white balls for the $1 million prize. There was not top prize winner, so the jackpot rolls to $1.35 billion for the next drawing. The $1 million ticket...
BRICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Winning $100K Lottery Ticket Sold at Olden Avenue Market

HAMILTON, NJ -- While much of the country is focused on the Mega Millions Jackpot that has soared over a billion dollars, one local Jersey Cash 5 player hit for a $100,000 jackpot in the Tuesday, January 10 drawing.  The NJ Lottery announced on Wednesday that one lucky ticket hit all five numbers -- 01, 11, 24, 31 and 40 and the XTRA number was: 03 -- earning the six-figure payout.  The winning ticket was sold at Shri Hari Food LLC., 325 S. Olden Avenue. As the retailer who sold the winning ticket, they will receive a bonus check for $2,000. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions Jackpot now rolls to $1.35 billion.  For more information on redeeming winning tickets or playing the NJ Lottery visit their website.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

NJ lottery player wins $1,000 a week for life

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Cha-ching! A lucky New Jersey lottery player won $1,000 a week for life. The player won the second-tier CASH4LIFE prize in Monday’s drawing, lottery officials said.  The ticket was ordered via the third-party Jackpocket app. It was picked up at 355 Warwick Tpke. in Hewitt.  The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

In-N-Out Burger is finally coming east! Could N.J. score the iconic chain?

One of the most revered names in fast food is making its way east. Could the burger joint’s journey end up in New Jersey?. In-N-Out Burger, the popular California-based chain known for “Animal Style” burgers, has infamously been available almost exclusively on the west coast. But the company that has been stingy with expansion recently announced it is opening locations in Tennessee as well as an “eastern territory office” south of Nashville.
COLORADO STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

Melham: Deadline for ANCHOR rebate applications extended to Jan. 31

The State of New Jersey has extended the application deadline and are expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program to Jan. 31 from Dec. 30. Belleville Mayor Michael Melham and the Township Council have now made it a mission to ensure every eligible Belleville resident takes advantage of this relief program. The program is open to all Jersey residents, nonetheless.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

