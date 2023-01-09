ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

morningbrew.com

R U ETF?

Slashing through the BS and putting common personal finance expressions in plain terms. Psst. C’mere. Closer. Closer. I’ve got an investment opportunity for you, and it doesn’t involve interacting with a man selling knives out of a trench coat. Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, offer transparency, flexibility, and diversification. But what’s an ETF?
morningbrew.com

Tesla cuts vehicle prices after it missed EOY goals

For a revolutionary tech company, Tesla is starting to act a lot like your average car manufacturer. After missing year-end delivery goals, the company slashed its vehicle prices in the US and Europe Thursday. The details: Tesla fell short in getting cars into garages despite pulling out all the stops...
morningbrew.com

Egg prices still high, but could see relief soon

Dump your flaxseed and aquafaba: You might be able to afford to bake with actual eggs again soon. Egg prices are finally starting to come down after hitting a record-high average of $5.46 per dozen in December. How did scrambled eggs become the new caviar?. Egg prices saw the highest...

