Single-use plastic plates, cutlery and trays are set to be banned in England from October in a shake-up that will force retailers and takeaway vendors to seek recyclable alternatives.The Department for the Environment (Defra) said the ban will also cover certain types of polystyrene cups and food containers as the government seeks to curb the “devastating” impact of plastic on the environment.England uses around 2.7 billion items of single-use cutlery per year, with only 10 per cent recycled.Under new legislation, it is expected that the ban will be enforced through civil sanctions – but with the possibility of repeated breaches...

40 MINUTES AGO