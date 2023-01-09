Read full article on original website
The Verge
The Royal Mail tells customers to hold international items after ‘cyber incident’
The Royal Mail says it’s suffered from a disruption to its ability to ship packages or letters internationally, which the BBC says is because of a “cyber incident.” The courier is advising customers to “hold any export items” until it solves the issue. At the...
Single-use plastic plates and cutlery to be banned from October in England
Single-use plastic plates, cutlery and trays are set to be banned in England from October in a shake-up that will force retailers and takeaway vendors to seek recyclable alternatives.The Department for the Environment (Defra) said the ban will also cover certain types of polystyrene cups and food containers as the government seeks to curb the “devastating” impact of plastic on the environment.England uses around 2.7 billion items of single-use cutlery per year, with only 10 per cent recycled.Under new legislation, it is expected that the ban will be enforced through civil sanctions – but with the possibility of repeated breaches...
Tesla owners in China are furious over price cuts — here’s why protests became the answer
No matter what language you speak or what part of the world you call home, one thing is certain: no one wants to miss out on a good deal. This has proven especially true in China for existing Tesla customers, who are so unhappy about recently announced price cuts to the cars — discounts they missed out on when they bought their cars — they’ve been staging protests across the country for several days now.
Strava knows its messy price hike is confusing
No one likes price hikes, but Strava’s messy rollout has left many customers wondering what’s happening to their subscription. Here’s what’s actually happening: the company is raising prices for the first time in more than a decade, and the new price everyone pays depends on the region they live in, whether they are a monthly or annual subscriber, and whether they purchased their subscription prior to November 23rd, 2022. (Customers who subscribed after that date aren’t affected.) But Strava didn’t make this easy to understand.
Royal Mail’s ‘cyber incident’ appears to be a ransomware attack
British postal service Royal Mail’s ongoing cybersecurity incident is the result of an attack carried out using ransomware tools from Russia-linked hacking group LockBit, The Telegraph reports. Royal Mail disclosed the incident on Wednesday, saying that it’s unable to send packages internationally. A ransomware note circulating on Twitter...
Microsoft to force Xbox consoles into energy saver mode as it rolls out smarter option
Microsoft is planning to switch Xbox Series X and S owners over to an energy-saving power mode in a bid for sustainability and cost savings. The Shutdown (energy saving) power option was made default on Xbox consoles shipped since last March, but millions of Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S consoles still use the more convenient Sleep (Instant On) option.
Meta confirms it’s rescinded some full-time job offers
According to a report by TechCrunch, Meta confirmed reports it has revoked full-time job offers that were extended to some candidates. Meta hasn’t commented on how many people or departments were affected by this action, but TechCrunch quotes a company spokesperson saying, “While this decision did not come lightly, it allows us to remain thoughtful as we readjust our hiring through 2023 to align with our highest-priority work.”
