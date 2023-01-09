ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom Learns Son Got Roped Into a Schoolyard MLM

By Nicole Pomarico
It's 2023 — at this point, we've all gotten that message from an old high school friend or a mom we met at a playground who seemed cool. It usually starts with the words "hey girl!" and ends with us realizing that we aren't actually making a new friend or catching up with an old one, we're being invited to join a pyramid scheme. MLMs are everywhere right now... even at school , apparently.

On TikTok, one mom shared how her son essentially got roped into the kid version of an MLM ... but he's not complaining. This 4-year-old got invited to participate in a business opportunity he simply could not turn down, and fortunately, it sounds like he's doing pretty well — aah, the perks of being at the top of the pyramid!

He explained that a girl at school asked him to join her in selling "squishy toys," and explained how it all worked to his mom on the car ride home from school. The girl gets a supply of toys from her parents each week, and she passes a few of them off to this kid. He then sells them to kids at school in exchange for "Star Bucks," or their school's currency, and she gives him more once those are gone — and he gives her the Star Bucks, of course. At this point, they've already made $45 in Star Bucks!

It doesn't sound like he's getting a cut of the cold hard Bucks profits, though; instead, he's just getting to pick out a couple of the toys to keep for himself. There was even a contract involved, and he seems pretty confident in his business skills so far.

Pretty much all kids get involved with something like this at school at some point, so we're not surprised Mom didn't shut it down, but it's good to know that she knows this is happening.

We hope it works out for him. Maybe this will lead to him starting a business of his own someday!

