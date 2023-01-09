The spirits of Woodstone will continue to haunt CBS as the network renews Ghosts for Season 3. The series will officially return for the 2023-2024 broadcast season following its current second season. Moving from the 9/8c timeslot to its permanent spot at 8:30/7:30c, Ghosts‘ audience grew to an average of 9.15 million viewers, up 15 percent from its premiere season, and improving its time period by 61 percent and ranking as television’s top comedy in seven-day playback with an additional 2.5 million viewers.

1 DAY AGO