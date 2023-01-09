ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

‘The Bear’ Season 2 Sets Summer Premiere at FX

The Bear is a TV hit following its debut in June of 2022, and thankfully, fans have a clearer idea of when to expect the show’s highly-anticipated second season as FX teased the show’s early Summer 2023 return at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour. During...
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Good Trouble’: Maia Mitchell’s Callie Returns in Season 5 First Look (PHOTO)

Good Trouble is gearing up for Season 5 and with it the return of a familiar face in Maia Mitchell‘s Callie Adams-Foster, as you can see in the photo above. Slated to premiere on Thursday, March 16 at 10/9c on Freeform (and stream next day on Hulu), Good Trouble‘s fifth season will see Mitchell reprise her role as a guest star, featuring alongside returning stars Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig, and Booboo Stewart.
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Ghosts’ Renewed for Season 3 at CBS

The spirits of Woodstone will continue to haunt CBS as the network renews Ghosts for Season 3. The series will officially return for the 2023-2024 broadcast season following its current second season. Moving from the 9/8c timeslot to its permanent spot at 8:30/7:30c, Ghosts‘ audience grew to an average of 9.15 million viewers, up 15 percent from its premiere season, and improving its time period by 61 percent and ranking as television’s top comedy in seven-day playback with an additional 2.5 million viewers.
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Velma’: HBO Max Unveils Trailer for Mindy Kaling’s Scooby Series (VIDEO)

Mindy Kaling‘s successful path with HBO Max continues as she is about to voice an iconic character in IP history: Velma. The series of the same name officially premieres Thursday, January 12, and the streamer has unveiled its full official trailer. The Scooby-Doo character will finally receive her spotlight,...
Fairfield Sun Times

Freeform Announces ‘Grown-ish’ Season 6 Pickup, Busy Philipps on ‘Single Drunk Female,’ ‘Love Trip: Paris’

There’s much to look forward to in the coming months on Freeform. The cable network, during its sessions at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, announced one of its hit series, grown-ish, will be back for more. Plus, we got casting and the rollout schedule for Single Drunk Female Season 2. And there’s a new dating series coming, filmed entirely in Paris!

Comments / 0

Community Policy