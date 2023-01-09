Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
‘The Bear’ Season 2 Sets Summer Premiere at FX
The Bear is a TV hit following its debut in June of 2022, and thankfully, fans have a clearer idea of when to expect the show’s highly-anticipated second season as FX teased the show’s early Summer 2023 return at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour. During...
Fairfield Sun Times
NBC Moves ‘Found’ to Fall, Sets 2-Hour ‘Magnum P.I.’ Premiere & Shifts ‘The Blacklist’
NBC‘s shifting its midseason schedule as upcoming series Found moves to the fall. The series led by Shanola Hampton was originally scheduled to premiere on February 19, but it will now launch sometime later this year. Regarding the move, NBCUniversal’s Television and Streaming Entertainment Content Chairman, Susan Rovner said,...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Good Trouble’: Maia Mitchell’s Callie Returns in Season 5 First Look (PHOTO)
Good Trouble is gearing up for Season 5 and with it the return of a familiar face in Maia Mitchell‘s Callie Adams-Foster, as you can see in the photo above. Slated to premiere on Thursday, March 16 at 10/9c on Freeform (and stream next day on Hulu), Good Trouble‘s fifth season will see Mitchell reprise her role as a guest star, featuring alongside returning stars Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig, and Booboo Stewart.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Ghosts’ Renewed for Season 3 at CBS
The spirits of Woodstone will continue to haunt CBS as the network renews Ghosts for Season 3. The series will officially return for the 2023-2024 broadcast season following its current second season. Moving from the 9/8c timeslot to its permanent spot at 8:30/7:30c, Ghosts‘ audience grew to an average of 9.15 million viewers, up 15 percent from its premiere season, and improving its time period by 61 percent and ranking as television’s top comedy in seven-day playback with an additional 2.5 million viewers.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Velma’: HBO Max Unveils Trailer for Mindy Kaling’s Scooby Series (VIDEO)
Mindy Kaling‘s successful path with HBO Max continues as she is about to voice an iconic character in IP history: Velma. The series of the same name officially premieres Thursday, January 12, and the streamer has unveiled its full official trailer. The Scooby-Doo character will finally receive her spotlight,...
Fairfield Sun Times
FX Announces ‘DAVE’ Season 3, Plus ‘Sin Eater’, ‘Dear Mama’, & ‘Legacy of J Dilla’ Docuseries
FX revealed its first wave of returning and new series in 2023, including DAVE season 3 and three docuseries entitled Sin Eater, The Legacy of J Dilla, and Dear Mama. These shows will debut in the coming months following the previously announced premiere of the sixth and final season of Snowfall on February 22.
Fairfield Sun Times
Freeform Announces ‘Grown-ish’ Season 6 Pickup, Busy Philipps on ‘Single Drunk Female,’ ‘Love Trip: Paris’
There’s much to look forward to in the coming months on Freeform. The cable network, during its sessions at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, announced one of its hit series, grown-ish, will be back for more. Plus, we got casting and the rollout schedule for Single Drunk Female Season 2. And there’s a new dating series coming, filmed entirely in Paris!
Fairfield Sun Times
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ & ‘Barry’ Lead TV
Following the earlier news that Netflix has signed a multi-year deal to air the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Emily In Paris‘ Ashley Park and The White Lotus‘ Haley Lu Richardson took to Instagram Live to reveal this year’s nominees across film and television. In the TV categories,...
