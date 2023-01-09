ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

ktbb.com

Palestine band director arrested, accused of improper relationship with student

PALESTINE – A Palestine ISD band director was arrested for an improper relationship with a student, according to our news partner KETK. The Palestine Police Department said they got a report on Jan. 12 of an improper relationship between a teacher and a student at Palestine High School. “During the investigation, detectives learned a teacher, identified as Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, had an improper relationship, including sexual contact with a student, beginning in 2020,” police said. On Thursday, law enforcement secured a warrant for Alonso. He was charged with improper educator/student relationship, which is a second-degree felony, police said. Alonso was out of the area due to a school trip, and police said they found him in Fort Worth. He was arrested and taken to the Tarrant County Jail, and he is expected to be extradited to Anderson County. His bond is set at $500,000. The Palestine Independent School District is fully assisting police, and the investigation is still open.
PALESTINE, TX
ktbb.com

Man arrested after toddler daughter found on roadside

TYLER – A Tyler man was arrested Tuesday night after his one-year-old daughter was found strapped into her car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road, according to Tyler police. Officials say officers responded to the scene after police got a call about the case around 8 p.m. According to our news partner KETK, police said they received a separate call shortly thereafter about a drunk driver in the parking lot of a CEFCO gas station on Troup Highway. Authorities say it was later discovered that the driver, identified as Paul Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was the toddler’s father. Police said Hanna told them he thought his daughter was at a family member’s house, and when contacted by authorities, the family member said she was not there.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car

PANOLA COUNTY – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. According to our news partner KETK, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into Panola County on Highway 315. Panola County deputies and officers with the Precinct 2 and Precinct 3 Constable’s Office also helped Nacogdoches and Rusk County law enforcement. “The fleeing car was traveling at an excess of 100 mph and was passing multiple vehicles in an unsafe manner,” said Cutter Clinton, the Panola County Sheriff. Deputies set up spikes on Highway 359 near Southside Baptist Church and constables set up spikes on Lasalle Parkway. The driver was able to avoid the spikes, and they allegedly swerved at a constable, who discharged their service pistol and shot the tires.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Palestine student detained over weapon

PALESTINE — One student was detained after Palestine Junior High School administration was made aware of a weapon on campus Wednesday, the district announced. According to our news partner KETK, the campus was placed on a soft lockdown and the Palestine ISD Police Department and administration located the weapon. Palestine Junior High resumed the normal schedule for the remainder of the day and will dismiss at normal times with normal procedures, the district said.
PALESTINE, TX

