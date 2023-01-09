Man wounded in Pasadena shooting; ShotSpotter notifies police

| Photo courtesy of the Pasadena Police Department

A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting.

Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, said Pasadena police Lt. Chris Sharma.

Arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Sharma said.

Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment, he said. Suspect information was not immediately available.

ShotSpotter is a technology that detects gunshots and automatically notifies police, according to the company’s website.