“Buying a town house was the final stage of moving seven times in 12 years,” admits Alex White, a fashion stylist and the proud owner of a gut-renovated Brooklyn Heights brick town house that’s flooded with light. “We wanted a home that we could put our own stamp on, that we could raise our two children in.” Their forever home went from a one-bathroom Greek Revival in need of much love to an exuberant four-bedroom owner’s triplex set atop a one-bedroom garden rental. “The [garden] apartment was essential,” White’s partner, Shaheen Knox, says.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO