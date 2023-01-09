Longtime leader of Greater Houston Partnership announces retirement after more than 10-year run

Read full article on original website
Beloved Houston-area online bakery rises with new brick-and-mortar location
Fans of Water Oak House's tasty cakes and pies: rejoice. Formerly only available online, the business is set to open a brick-and-mortar location this April in the Baybrook Passage Shopping Center at at 19435 W. Bay Area Blvd. in Webster. The 3,000-plus-square-foot location is directly across from the Baybrook Mall, according to the company. Water Oak House Bakey/FacebookFans can get items like this at the new store. An artist rendering of Water Oak House's interior, set to open in April across from Baybrook Mall. Dena...
Kata Robata's award-winning sushi chef rolls out exciting new Japanese restaurant in Montrose
Houston’s best sushi chef is coming to Montrose. Kata Robata's Manabu Horiuchi (better known as Hori-san) will open Katami this spring. Chef Hori-san and Kata Robata owner Yun Cheng have partnered on the project, which will be located in the former Vincent’s space (2701 W Dallas). Named for the Japanese word for “gift” or “keepsake,” Katami describes itself as a sushi-forward restaurant that points the way to the future of Japanese cuisine in America. Opened in 2009, Kata Robata has long been considered one of Houston’s top restaurants. Credit for much of that success goes to chef Hori, who came to the...
New Houston sporting club and bar ups the game with grilled oysters, Cajun faves, and premium spirits
There's a new bar on the block in Stafford, and it's promising guests an original, kicked-up experience. Forget beer and wings. Think grilled oysters and Hennessy-based cocktails.Southside Sporting Club, located at 11110 W. Airport Blvd., quietly opened in December. The 30,000-square-foot bar and restaurant describes itself as offering "a fun, elevated, adult playground vibe." Sports fan will find more than 75 big screen HDTVs and a state-of-the-art game room and arcade. ...
Houston comedian's runaway Netflix hit based in Bayou City returns for one Mo season
In 2022, Houston comedian Mo Amer sparked some major buzz with his eponymous Netflix series. Now, he's back — but for a very limited time. Amer recently announced that his Netflix sitcom Mo has been renewed for a second season. In what could be a downer for fans, Mo will also end after that season’s last episode. For the uninitiated, the single-camera comedy stars Amer (who also co-created the show with fellow comic/streaming sitcom star Ramy Youssef) as Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee looking to gain asylum in his Houston homebase. Mo debuted last August to rave reviews, scoring a...
'World's biggest slice' pizzeria debuts in Houston with fat pies and and daiquiris to go
A Louisiana pizzeria that touts the “World's Biggest Pizza Slice” will make its Houston debut this month. Fat Boy’s Pizza will open its location in Richmond at The Grand at Aliana (10445 W. Grand Pkwy.) on Tuesday, January 17. Those giant slices come from Fat Boy’s signature 30-inch pizzas — more typical 10 and 16-inch pies are also available. They’re joined on the menu by appetizers such as meatballs, mozzarella sticks, and wings. Beverage options include a full selection of beer, wine, and cocktails, including to-go daiquiris by the gallon. At time when many pizzerias are focused on to-go, Fat Boy’s...
Girl Scouts unveil radical new flavor for 2023 cookie season in Houston
The Girl Scouts are up to something radical: According to a release from Girl Scouts of the USA, they're adding a new flavor for the 2023 season that's a spinoff of their trademark Thin Mints cookie. Called the Raspberry Rally, it's a thin, crispy cookie that looks and acts like a Thin Mints, with the same chocolaty coating, but instead of a minty center, it's infused with raspberry flavor. They're calling it a sister to the Thin Mint but everyone knows that the Thin Mint is an only child and has no siblings. The new raspberry-flavored...
6 best January food and drink events in Houston, from a star chef bash to brisket 101
After a pause for holiday festivities, Houston’s restaurants, bars, and other organizations are back to hosting a lively roster of food events. January’s top options include a meal featuring some of the city’s top chefs, a brisket class, and the opportunity to eat haggis while drinking Scotch. Now through January 31 30th Anniversary Specials at Gringo's Mexican Kitchen All 15 locations of the popular Tex-Mex restaurant will serve a throwback menu in honor of the first location that opened in Pearland on January 11, 1993. Special menu items include the Sombrero combination plate (bean chalupa, cheese enchilada, beef enchilada, and queso chip), Fajitas...
Ben Berg's historic Ranch steakhouse makes sizzling return to Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo
The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo’s only sit down restaurant will return for 2023. Berg Hospitality will bring back The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse for the Rodeo’s full run of February 28 - March 19. First introduced last year, the Ranch is a dual concept, almost 16,000-square foot restaurant that’s constructed out of climate-controlled tents and decorated with Western-inspired touches. The Saloon is a more casual setting that’s first-come-first serve, while The Steakhouse is a fine dining concept that takes reservations. Notably, the Ranch is the only venue outside of NRG Stadium to offer cocktails on the Rodeo grounds, which...
7 vivid and eye-catching January art events no Houstonian should miss
While we await big spring art blockbusters, January eases us into a new year with a variety of contemporary offerings. From a celebration of groundbreaking women through bronze, to a weaving of the art of natural systems and networks, there's plenty of great art to explore this month. Plus, look out for an artful way to help Winter Street artists.“Woman, the Spirit of the Universe” at Holocaust Museum Houston (January 13-April 2)With HMH’s superb Ruth Bader Ginsburg exhibition last spring still on our minds, we’re anticipating this show of collar sculpture from Houston artist Carolyn Marks. Inspired by 23 American...
Pelicans and other water birds receive life-saving care at Houston SPCA after December freeze
Following December's late freeze, Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas has been taking in ill or injured juvenile brown pelicans and other water birds to nurture back to health.The birds' injuries have included mild frostbite, emaciation, and parasites. When pelicans have to dive deeper into frigid waters during the winter months when food is scarce, it can cause frostbite.Currently, several pelicans are on antibiotics and eating anchovies as well as smelt, while others are receiving pain medication and tube feedings due to injuries sustained in the wild.Even though it's warmed up a bit, residents should continue to keep an eye...
How to join the cast of 'Yellowstone' spinoff '1883: The Bass Reeves Story' filming in North Texas
Houston fans of the hit TV shows Yellowstone and 1883 will have the chance to act in the shows’ newest spinoff, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, at the end of January. The new series' talent agency, Legacy Casting, announced on Facebook that they're seeking people, ages 16-50, to cast as Union and Confederate soldiers for scenes being shot in North Texas.Casting director Andrei Constantinescu says they are also seeking Native American, specifically Black Seminole, men and women. “But really, in the world of extras, we’re looking for all body types, ages, etc.,” Constantinescu says. The agency is hoping to cast...
Memorial Park hosts 'Biggest Picnic in Texas' to celebrate game-changing land bridge grand opening
After years of construction, Memorial Park's game-changing Land Bridge is set to officially open to the public. To toast the milestone moment, Memorial Park Conservancy and its partners are hosting what's (fittingly) dubbed "The Biggest Picnic in Texas" at 10 am Saturday, February 11.This free, family-friendly bash at the park grounds (7575 Picnic Ln.) will serve up picnic baskets full of park-friendly provisions from H-E-B (free while supplies last), plus additional food and drink for purchase. Visitors can look forward to live music, face painting, self-guided tours of the Land Bridge and Prairie project, and more, per an event announcement....
Mardi Gras! Galveston returns with beads, bashes, masked balls, and more island merriment
The start of a new year in the Gulf Coast means the return of raucous revelry that dates back to more than a century. Mardi Gras! Galveston, known as the third-largest Mardi Gras bash in the U.S., returns to Galveston Island for its 112th annual celebration February 10 through February 21.Galveston's massive, always popular event is expected to draw more than 350,000 attendees this year, many who'll pack the island during carnival season for concerts, parades, balcony parties, elegant balls, and of course, beads. As always, Mardi Gras! Galveston offers up diverse, family fun — and some adult debauchery —...
9 sporty Houston athleisure brands to stay perfectly fit for those New Year's resolution goals
Hot girl walks, Pilates, HIIT, or barre – whatever the workout du jour, 2023 is the year for Houstonians to get moving. According to a recent poll by statista.com, the top three 2023 New Year's resolutions for adults are to exercise more, eat healthier, and lose weight. Get ready, as gyms and outdoor trails across the country will be teeming with workout enthusiasts for the next few weeks. Looking for motivation to get off the couch and keep your New Year's resolutions intact? Cool — or hot — gym clothes really help. From leggings that won't roll down and offer...
Haunted traveling circus shows Houston there's nothing to fear
A mysterious tent will soon show up to the Katy Mills Mall area, with screams drifting across the pavement. A chainsaw roars inside. The black-and-white-striped peaks are topped with red lights and a sign that reads, “Paranormal Cirque.”Not to fear, it's the latest effort by Cirque Italia that leans into the haunted vibes, suggesting freak show — especially thanks to the rated-R warnings plastered all over the website — but delivering dramatic set design and theatrical camp. It’ll be in Katy until January 19 after a first stop in Austin, and then moving to other Texas cities.A chipper description by...
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo tickets finally go on sale for 2023 concert season
Fans of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo who're eagerly awaiting their chance to score tickets for the 2023 shows can get ready to add to cart. Tickets for this year's concerts (February 28–March 19) at NRG Stadium go on sale Thursday, January 12 online.New this year, ticket sales will go in two waves — 10 am and 2 pm — on Thursday to accommodate the online surge. Wave 1 tickets are for February 28–March 9 shows, while Wave 2 tickets are for March 10–19 shows.An online waiting room for both windows opens at 9:30 am (Wave 1) and 1:30...
Major 610 ramp closure and most talked-about Houstonians lead week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Prepare for a major closure at 610 West Loop at Galleria area in 2023. The entrance ramp will remain closed through late 2023 to accommodate construction. 2. These are the 5 most talked-about Houstonians for 2022. We considered national headline mentions, reader response, social media chatter, and more.3. Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022. Moving to a boomtown can be a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors.4. Casual Garden Oaks steakhouse and ambitious Memorial-area Mexican restaurant surprisingly shutter. Both establishments struggled to find an audience. 5. Houston's hottest bakery rises higher in new partnership with major local restaurant group. The new partnership positions Common Bond for even more growth.
Favorite Montrose late-night po' boy joint opens new location with Cajun classics, crawfish, and patio
Montrose’s favorite destination for late night po’ boys has a new home. BB’s Tex-Orleans has moved its original location to the former Osaka space at 515 Westheimer Rd.. Courtesy of BB's Tex-OrleansBB's Tex-Orleans has a new Montrose location. Photo by Eric SandlerFettuccine alfredo with crawfish is a recent addition to the menu. Photo by Eric SandlerMaricela and Brooks Bassler. BB’s founder and CEO Brooks Bassler tells CultureMap that the time had come to upgrade his first restaurant. After 15 years of operating at 2710 Montrose,...
Texas-based coworking brand opens sixth Houston location in bustling mixed-use hub
Remote and mobile workers in north Houston now have a new space to set up shop. Common Desk, the Texas-based coworking and hospitality brand, has opened the doors to its sixth Houston location in Spring's City Place mixed-use hub.Common Desk — City Place (1401 Lake Plaza Dr.) offers workers more than 25,000 square feet of workspace across the first and second floors, per a release. Members can expect five conference rooms, 62 private offices, 5 office suites, and generous shared coworking space. Amenities include convenient chat booths, wellness room, full kitchen, and Fiction Coffee espresso bar. Members can also enjoy...
Hobby Airport takes off with 10 new favorite Houston restaurants, from farm-to-table to 'fat' ice cream
Visitors to Hobby Airport will soon be able to get a true taste of Houston during their layovers. This week, Houston City Council approved a new, 10-year contract that will bring 10 new restaurants to the airport. LaTrelle’s Galley, LP., a division of Houston-based LaTrelle’s Management, has partnered with local restaurants, including:Dish Society, a casual, farm to table restaurantCommon Bond, the bakery and cafe known for its pastries and sandwichesThe Rustic, the Texas comfort food bar and restaurant that counts musician Pat Green as an ownerVelvet Taco, the Dallas-based restaurant known for its creative combinationsPinks Pizza, a Houston pizzeria with...
