Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Superior Provides 25% Rebate Incentive For Film Production Companies That Use The City As A Locale
If the popularity of movies like Merry Kiss Cam are any sign, the Twin Ports is quickly becoming a popular destination locale for film production companies. Hoping to capitalize on that, the City of Superior has pledges a future investment. The city - working with it's Tourism Development Commission -...
boreal.org
Essentia-St. Mary's in Duluth explains bed space backups
Now that the pandemic has moved into another phase, there’s something else making things stressful in healthcare… bed spaces. Right now, there aren’t enough beds in some hospitals, because healthcare leaders say there aren’t enough beds for those who are leaving the hospital. Essentia-St. Mary’s says they are one of the facilities with a bottleneck issue.
St. Luke’s In Duluth Earns Ultrasound Practice Accreditation
The Twin Ports is home to healthcare that's considered first-rate - with two systems centering in Duluth. Both St. Luke's and Essentia have made considerable investments in their facilities and campuses over the past few years, with some other significant upgrade plans coming in the immediate future. Obstetrics and gynecology...
Kerplunk! Get Your Team Together For The Annual Duluth Polar Plunge
For anyone who has jumped into Lake Superior even in the Summer, it can feel like a badge of honor because it is darn cold. Let's jump, (no pun intended) to winter and February when the temperatures are freezing cold and the water is too and usually covered in ice. Welcome to Polar Plunge time.
Is Popeyes Actually Opening A Duluth Location In 2023?
It's been nearly two years since we first heard the news that a Popeyes location would be opening in the Duluth area! However, ever since the news first broke in early 2021, there hasn't been much traction on the fast food chain. In the years that have followed, there have...
28 Chains That Could Replace The Miller Hill Perkins In Duluth
Back in March of 2022, Duluth lost a staple when the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery next to the Miller Hill Mall permanently closed. The spot had a loyal following and was in the location for nearly four decades, which is pretty impressive. At the time, the owners cited the COVID-19...
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Park Point In Duluth
Park Point in Duluth is a very popular destination for both tourists and locals in the warmer months. Some people, aren't fans. Park Point can be found on Minnesota Avenue on the other side of the Aerial Lift Bridge. The beach house and park can be found at the end of Minnesota Avenue. The park includes sand volleyball courts, different pavilions, and even some grills that are available for reservation.
Watch Telly Savalas, Skipper + Gilligan And Al Franken In Retro Duluth Tourism Commercials
Last spring, the City of Duluth announced a new branding and tourism marketing campaign, including the new tagline "Love It Like We Do", that would be used to promote the area moving forward. Conceived by the Duluth Tourism Collaborative, consisting of the City of Duluth, Visit Duluth and the Duluth...
Here Is Where You Can Play Broomball In The Duluth Area
Looking to participate in a winter sport, but not so hot on ice skates? Did you know that broomball was available in the Duluth area?. According to Broomball.com, Duluth may have been the birthplace of US Broomball. The website even shared an old-time photo of a group of men with brooms posing for a picture. Legend has it, that the group of men in the picture would gather and play the sport on the ice by the docks in Duluth as early as 1910.
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night
I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
FOX 21 Online
Exclusive: Roger Reinert To Announce Run For Duluth Mayor Thursday
DULUTH, Minn. — FOX 21’s Dan Hanger confirmed Wednesday that a familiar face in the city of Duluth and St. Paul is ready to give it his all for the top spot at city hall, ending any chances Mayor Emily Larson will run unopposed this November. That candidate...
hot967.fm
Space Heaters May Have Started St. Louis County House Fire
(Solway Township, MN) — Space heaters may be to blame for a fire that destroyed a home Wednesday morning near Cloquet in northeastern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says crews from six area fire departments and the Air National Guard battled the fire, but the house in Solway Township is considered a total loss. The homeowner told firefighters that he was using three space heaters when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.
Indoor Playground And Fun Space Opening In Superior
If you have kiddos that are going a little crazy indoors this winter, or any winter for that matter, there may be a solution for you! A new play space is opening in Superior this weekend and it looks awesome. The spot is holding a grand opening on Saturday, January...
FOX 21 Online
What’s in Store for Cirrus Aircraft?
DULUTH, Minn. — Less than four months ago Cirrus Aircraft announced that it’s refurbishing a 189,000 square foot building north of the airport to be its Innovation Center. Innovations to the company’s planes have been an integral part of the company’s growth and its future. At this afternoon’s Duluth Chamber of Commerce’s Let’s Do Lunch event, Cirrus Aircrafts president Patrick Waddick, told those in attendance, “Here in Duluth this coming spring we’re going to move into new innovation center that is just fantastic because we have a lot of airplanes to make, but we also have to design the airplanes of the future. The innovation piece is incredibly important to our growth.”
northernnewsnow.com
Another Northland post office burglarized
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
Is There Another Ice Tower Going Up In Superior?
Do you remember a few years ago, when the City of Superior hired a guy to create an "ice wall" to encourage tourism? It's a little bit of a touchy subject for some. Many were unhappy that the Ice Project cost the city $30,000. The money for that project came...
Post Office Burglaries Reported In Esko, Cotton + Carlton Resulting In Lost Mail + Adding To Local Mail Delivery Problems
As if there weren't already issues with local mail delivery. A recent round of break-ins have been reported at some northern Minnesota Post Office locations - reigniting concerns about the United Postal Service. The latest break-in occurred at the Esko Post Office on Tuesday morning. According to our news partners...
Details About Christina Milian’s Duluth Movie Released
Duluth may just be the new Hollywood. After the successful Christmas movie that filmed here in 2022 and premiered on Hulu, more people are catching on that the Northland is a one-of-a-kind place to make movie magic. Merry Kiss Cam is that movie, in case you didn't already know. The...
WDIO-TV
Drainage ditches in Meadowlands increase taxes, upsetting farmers
Farmers in meadowlands have found it difficult to deal with the amount of water in drainage ditches along roadways and on their lands. Now, residents are outraged at St. Louis County Public Works, for increased taxes to fix what they say is a long overdue issue. Tom Horvath, a farmer...
Locally Laid Egg Company In Wrenshall Explains Spike In Egg Prices
The incredible edible egg isn't that the way the old commercial went? I am a big fan and if I had my way I would eat eggs every day. If I eat them fried I prefer them over easy on toast. otherwise scrambled, in an omelet, hard-boiled, you get the point.
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
918K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0