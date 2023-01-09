ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restoration of the Ozone Layer Is Back on Track, Scientists Say

By Henry Fountain
 4 days ago
Workers at a refrigerator factory in Xingfu, China, June 22, 2018. (Gilles Sabrié/The New York Times)

The protective ozone layer in the upper atmosphere could be restored within several decades, scientists said Monday, as recent rogue emissions of ozone-depleting chemicals from China have been largely eliminated.

In a United Nations-sponsored assessment, the scientists said that global emissions of CFC-11, a banned chemical that has been used as a refrigerant and in insulating foams, had declined since 2018 after increasing for several years. CFC-11 and similar chemicals, collectively called chlorofluorocarbons, destroy ozone, which blocks ultraviolet radiation from the sun that can cause skin cancer and otherwise harm people and other living things.

The scientists said that if current policies remained in place, ozone levels between the polar regions should reach pre-1980 levels by 2040. Ozone holes, or regions of greater depletion that appear regularly near the South Pole and, less frequently, near the North Pole, should also recover, by 2045 in the Arctic and about 2066 in Antarctica.

“Things continue to trend in the right direction,” said Stephen A. Montzka, a research chemist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and one of the report’s authors. Montzka led a 2018 study that alerted the world that CFC-11 emissions had been increasing since 2012 and that they appeared to come from East Asia.

Investigations by The New York Times and others strongly suggested that small factories in Eastern China disregarding the global ban were the source.

The new emissions had threatened to undermine the Montreal Protocol, the treaty negotiated in the 1980s to phase out the use of chlorofluorocarbons in favor of more benign chemicals after it was discovered that chlorofluorocarbons were depleting atmospheric ozone.

At the time the head of the U.N. Environment Program, which oversees the protocol, called illegal production of CFC-11 “nothing short of an environmental crime which demands decisive action.” Montzka and others had said the rogue emissions, if they continued, could delay recovery of the ozone layer by as long as a decade.

But follow-up studies showed that emissions were declining, a sign that the Chinese government was successfully cracking down on the new CFC-11 production. The report said the rogue emissions had most likely delayed ozone layer recovery by a year.

The Chinese CFC-11 was very likely used as a blowing agent in making foam insulation. During foam production, some of the CFC-11 escapes into the atmosphere, where it can be detected and measured, but much of it is contained within the foam as it hardens.

In this way, the researchers said, the Chinese rogue production had contributed to the “banks” of chlorofluorocarbons that were produced worldwide before bans went into effect and are in foams as well as refrigeration equipment and fire-extinguishing systems. These existing chemicals are not yet in the atmosphere, but are being released slowly through foam deterioration and destruction, leaks or other means.

Montzka said the size of the Chinese contribution to the banks was not known. “But if the banks have been built up substantially, that would add a few more years to that expected delay in recovery,” he said.

Durwood Zaelke, president of the Institute for Governance & Sustainable Development, a Washington-based research and advocacy organization, said the elimination of the rogue emissions was another example of the success of the protocol, which is generally considered to be the most effective global environmental pact ever enacted.

Atmospheric monitoring, which is required by the protocol, detected the problem, Zaelke said, and brought it to the attention of the treaty’s directorate. “Without admitting guilt, the offending parties got their act together,” he said. “And the measurements are back where they should be.”

Under the protocol, assessments like the one issued Monday are required at least every four years. In addition to NOAA scientists, contributors included researchers with NASA, the World Meteorology Organization, the U.N. Environment Program and the European Commission.

The new assessment was the first to consider the effects on ozone of a potential type of climate intervention, or geoengineering, meant to cool the atmosphere. The method, called stratospheric aerosol injection, would use airplanes or other means to distribute sulfur aerosols high in the atmosphere, where they would reflect some of the sun’s rays before they reach the surface.

The idea has drawn fierce opposition. Among other objections, opponents say that intervening in the climate in this way could have severe unintended consequences, potentially altering weather patterns worldwide. But many scientists and others say that at the least, research is needed, because warming might reach a point where the world becomes desperate to try such an intervention technique, perhaps temporarily to buy time before greenhouse gas reductions can have a significant effect.

David W. Fahey, director of NOAA’s Chemical Sciences Laboratory and a co-chair of the protocol’s scientific assessment panel, said that some studies had shown an impact on ozone of sulfur aerosols, so the assessment team was given the task of looking into it.

The protocol “exists to protect the ozone layer, and we’ve done a pretty good job of it in dealing with ozone-depleting substances,” he said. Looking at stratospheric aerosol injection, “is in our wheelhouse,” he added.

There is a lot of uncertainty in their findings, Fahey said, but the basic message is that trying to cool the planet by 0.5 degrees Celsius (0.9 degrees Fahrenheit), say, through the use of sulfur aerosols, would have some effect on ozone. But it “will not destroy the ozone layer and create catastrophic consequences,” he said.

“We actually already knew that because Mount Pinatubo did the experiment for us,” he said, referring to the huge volcanic explosion in the Philippines in 1991 that sent enormous amounts of sulfur gas into the stratosphere, creating an aerosol haze akin to a geoengineering effort.

That eruption temporarily cooled the planet by about 0.5 degrees Celsius, Fahey said. But the ozone layer did not collapse. “It has resilience,” he said.

Rene Butler
4d ago

I didn’t think it could be repaired once the ozone layer was damaged which is why we had to stop more damage from being done.

hobo 45
4d ago

quit sending them rockets to the moon ot wherever they're burning up the ozone

Bruce Grant
4d ago

Yes the earth Ozone is in another natural cycle. Humans had ZERO effect negative or positive. In the 1980s Ozone and acid rain was the communist democrat terrorists fear mongering talking points. The communist democrat terrorists claimed the Ozone would be gone by the year 2000. The communist democrat terroists claimed acid rain would destroy all vegetation and wildlife. In reality the communist democrat terrorists were in bed with big corporations to destroy US manufacturing and push free trade with slave wage third world countries.

