UCM Earns Spot on PRNews’s 2023 A-list for Second Year
Recognizing the quality of the education students receive to help them in career advancement, the University of Central Missouri’s Public Relations and Strategic Communications program has been named to the PRNews 2023 Education A-list. This is the second consecutive year UCM’s program has received this designation, making it the...
Six SC Band Students Participate in District Honor Bands at UCM
On Saturday, six Smith-Cotton High School Band students traveled to the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg to participate in the West Central Missouri Music Educators Association district honor bands. Brandon Biggs, Josue Carlos, and Jerry Mullins were selected to the Honorable Mention Band under the direction of Mrs. Lori...
SFCC To Close For Martin Luther King Junior Day
All State Fair Community College campus locations (Sedalia, Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Warsaw, and Whiteman Air Force Base) will close Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The State Fair Career and Technology Center (SFCTC) that provides technical training for high school juniors and...
Bothwell Foundation Presents Four AEDs at Heckart Community Center
Members of Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented four automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to Sedalia Parks and Recreation for the Heckart Community Center. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes the...
Warrensburg Man Injured Trying Avoid Deer in the Road
A Warrensburg man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2015 Hyundai Genesis, driven by 20-year-old Daryl E. Young of Warrensburg, was on Highway DD at SE 341 Road around 11:15 p.m., when the driver swerved to avoid striking a deer in the roadway. The Hyundai traveled off the road and into a ditch.
Sedalia Man Injured In Pettis County Accident
A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1997 Mazda B2300, driven by 85-year-old Melvin E. Hansen of Sedalia, was on Route H at Route D just after noon, when the vehicle left the roadway and began traveling in the ditch. The Mazda truck then became airborne over a culvert and impacted the ground.
NOPE NOPE NOPE: Huge Mountain Lion Spotted About 90 Minutes From Sedalia
You guys, I love animals. You know I do, I just told you about a baby rhino the other day. I tell you about my boyfriend's dogs. I tell you about my cats. But this one is a big NOPE. Check out this video a guy posted from his trail...
Sedalia Photo Club Welcomes New Members
The Sedalia Photo Club was organized in 2015 to allow amateur and beginning photographers to come together and share tips and offer critiques for photographs. Each month, members bring a 4x6 black and white and a color photo for the month's photo feature. Members vote on these photos and winners...
Funeral Announcements for January 12, 2023
There are no formal services planned at this time for Charles Wayne Dotson, 74, of Pilot Grove. Cremation arrangements are in the care of Rea Funeral Chapel. Memorial service for Paul E. Fath, 91, of Sedalia, will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20 at Parkview Christian Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial with full military honors will be 1 p.m., at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Dr. Silver Inspires Sedalia 200 Educators
Sedalia 200 teachers and administrators were reminded of the important roles they play. in students’ lives during a presentation Tuesday, Jan. 3, by Dr. Debbie Silver, an. education author and speaker. Silver is a retired educator who has taught at every grade level from first through 12th. . Her...
Clinton Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Clinton teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2002 Lincoln Continental, driven by Riley N. Scott of Clinton, was on Route F, just south of Missouri 58 around 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway and overturned.
Sedalia Police Reports For January 11, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Monday night, Officers were dispatched to a report of a verbal disturbance in the area of South Engineer Avenue and East 3rd Street. Officers arrived on scene and spoke to the subjects involved. They stated their dogs attacked one another. A general information report will be completed.
City of Sedalia Offices Closed on MLK Day
The City of Sedalia will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Weekly trash pickup for the week of Jan. 16, 2023 will follow the normal collection. schedule. The Materials Management Site at 27882 Highway “U” will be closed on.
Get Back Your Special Enchanted Evening With Cupid’s Ball 2023
Guys, I know the past couple of years have had some major ups and downs. To be real, the pandemic changed things. It just did. What we did at home, how we shopped, where we went... everything changed. And some things went away. Some permanently, some temporarily. Some adapted and changed, some grew or shrank.
New Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick Takes Oath Of Office
Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick took office Monday during a ceremony at the Jefferson City Capitol building, pledging that reviews of K-12 public schools will be a top priority for his office. “Parents and taxpayers deserve to know how their money is being spent by their schools and that their kids...
Closing Bar B Que Pit Stop Will Offer Limited Menu in Marshall
One of the things a lot of Sedalians have been talking about over the past week has been that Bar B Que Pit Stop, in the parking lot of Westlake's Ace, is closing. A lot are also making plans to stop in and enjoy their great bar-b-que one last time. There is some good news, you might be able to experience their bar-b-que in the future.
Knob Noster Could Finally Let A Teenage Dream of Mine Come True
I don't know about you, but I was born and raised here in Sedalia. So if you were as well, you know. And you know you know. But if you weren't, basically a lot of lives revolved around the Missouri State Fair when we were kids (hey, might still do now, for some). Every kid wanted to get a summer job there. The competition was crazy high - not just from Sedalia, but all of West Central Missouri was applying. Back in the day, it was a thing that if you wanted the job, you had to put the name of someone you knew that already worked there on the application.
Lion’s Club Fifth Annual Pub Crawl Coming In March
Okay guys, I admit it. I'm not much of a "going out and drinking with people" person. I have, I mean, certainly in my younger days I've gone out my fair share. But I can't say I do it much any more. Even the big night of the year when a lot of people go out, New Year's Eve, I was crafting and painting a tea mug with a Christmas tree on it. And I really enjoyed it. Probably waaaaay more than I should have.
The Hospital Meals At WMMC Are Pretty Tasty If You Ask Me
Don't let last night's picture of the meatloaf served to patients at Western Missouri Medical Center fool ya. The hospital food they serve to patients, and guests who choose to order a meal to eat with their hospitalized family member, is pretty good. Even last night's meatloaf was very tasty, even if a little overdone.
What You Told Us Is Going In The Old Sedalia Hardee’s Building
There's been another round of changes when it comes to restaurants in Sedalia. First, the Hardee's closed their location on South Limit Avenue. Followed by the destruction of the building that housed Dickie Do Bar-B-Que for new storage units. Then the announced closing of Bar B Que Pit Stop. That said Mike Pettis and I noticed something going on over at the Hardee's Building, so I thought I'd ask you what you think is going into the old Hardee's building on South Limit. Your answers, as expected, were fun, snarky, and enjoyable to read.
