MADabolic brings strength-driven group workouts to Plano
MADabolic hosts group workouts, but focuses on one-on-one training to ensure proper form and technique. (Courtesy MADabolic) MADabolic opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 14, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new gym is located at 1901 Preston Road, Ste. E1002, and provides strength-driven group workouts with a focus on one-on-one coaching. MADabolic offers three class styles: momentum, anaerobic and durability. The gym is offering a five-day membership for $5 through January. 469-960-3425. www.madabolic.com.
Fish & Fizz pub closes in Richardson
Fish & Fizz owner Nick Barclay (left) announced Jan. 11 via the company's Facebook page that the British pub is closing. (Community Impact file photo) Fish & Fizz in Richardson closed Jan. 11. The pub located at 400 N. Coit Road, Ste. 1908, had been in operation since 2018, partnering to co-own a British Emporium store next door starting in 2020.
Nautical Bowls to bring superfood bowls to Flower Mound
Nautical Bowls is expected to open in Flower Mound with a grand opening Jan. 14. (Courtesy Nautical Bowls) Nautical Bowls will host a grand opening event Jan. 14. Nautical Bowls will be located at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound. It will bring organic, gluten-free and dairy-free bowls once open.
Frisco reels in new Universal theme park
Frisco City Council members and Universal Parks and Resorts officials presented plans for the north Frisco project at a Jan. 11 press conference (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) On the Jan. 13 episode of the DFW Breakdown, Community Impact reporter Shelbie Hamilton shares details on Universal Kids Frisco, the newest upcoming attraction...
Island Bound Adventures provides sailing lessons and more at Lake Grapevine
Island Bound Adventures offers sailing lessons and takes people out on sunset cruises. (Photo by Karen Chaney) Brian Latas said prior to moving to Grapevine, he enjoyed windsurfing in landlocked states, such as Kansas and Oklahoma. When he moved to Grapevine, he met some friends who owned a boat, and he started hanging out on Lake Grapevine. One thing led to another, and the group of friends began teaching others their love of sailing. Island Bound Adventures, which is owned by Latas, opened in 2009. It offers sailing lessons and takes people out on sunset cruises.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar bringing premium burgers to Fort Worth
The El Diablo burger is among many handcrafted premium burgers on the Hopdoddy Burger Bar menu. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar is set to open its second Fort Worth location at 3101 Heritage Trace Parkway in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. It will be in the former...
Union Bear plans expansion to downtown McKinney
The proposed Union Bear restaurant is located on the northwest side of the Historic McKinney Downtown Square. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) Representatives of Union Bear, a restaurant and brewery concept from Plano, shared plans for a new location in downtown McKinney at a Jan. 10 meeting of the McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission.
Hutchins BBQ bringing smoked meats to Trophy Club
Hutchins BBQ will offer smoked meats, sides,and specialties such as Texas Twinkies at its new Trophy Club location. (Courtesy Hutchins BBQ) Hutchins BBQ will be opening a new restaurant in Trophy Club at 3000 Hwy. 114 in late May, according to filing documents to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Mangia Bistro offers variety of Italian and American dishes in Plano
Mangia Bistro offers America-Italian food and a large selection of wine. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Mangia Bistro opened in Plano on Dec. 1, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The American-Italian bistro, located at 508 14th St., Plano, is a spinoff of Aboca's Italian Grill in Richardson and offers a variety of fresh dishes including fresh-baked bread, pizzas, seafood, steaks and other items. The restaurant also features a full bar and large selection of wine. 214-501-2007.
Retro Fitness providing fitness programs, exercise classes in Richardson
The former You Fit gym in Richardson at 1301 E. Belt Line Road was rebranded to Retro Fitness on Jan. 1. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The former You Fit gym in Richardson on East Belt Line Road has been acquired by Retro Fitness. The fitness center, which is located at 1301 E. Belt Line Road, opened under its new name Jan. 1 after Retro Fitness purchased all You Fit locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
City of Lewisville announces Tadd Phillips as new director of human resources
Lewisville has hired Tadd Phillips as the city’s new director of human resources. (Courtesy city of Lewisville) Lewisville officials hired Tadd Phillips as the city’s new director of human resources. Phillips has more than 20 years of municipal human resources experience, according to a Jan. 4 press release....
Planet Fitness bringing exercise options in Richardson
Planet Fitness is coming soon in Richardson at the Richland Village at 1306 E. Belt Line Road. (Courtesy Planet Fitness) Planet Fitness is coming soon in Richardson at the Richland Village, according to the company's website. The fitness center will be located at 1306 E. Belt Line Road, next to BBQ Chicken. No grand opening date has been announced. Planet Fitness offers two membership options for customers, both of which provide free fitness training, per its website. The gym has over 2,300 locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia and Latin America. 469-242-0467. www.planetfitness.com.
Heyday to bring skin care products, facials to Southlake
Heyday offers skin treatments such as gua sha, light therapy and microdermabrasion. (Courtesy Heyday Skincare) A one-stop skin care shop is opening this month in Southlake Town Square. Heyday will open its Southlake store Jan. 19 at 116 State St., Ste. 150, according to a Jan. 10 news release. This...
Universal theme park concerns shared at Frisco forum
The proposed site plan for Universal Kids Frisco includes separate parking lots for park visitors and hotel guests, according to Universal Parks and Resorts officials. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Frisco City Council, city staff and project developers heard concerns from the community and neighboring residents about the proposed Universal Kids Frisco...
‘We’re just getting started': UNT officials unveil Frisco Landing campus
UNT President Neal Smatresk cuts the ribbon to open the new Frisco Landing campus before classes begin Jan. 17. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) The University of North Texas’ Frisco campus is ready for its first day of school. UNT officials invited university and city leadership to the Frisco Landing campus...
Keller residents can soon get their seafood fix at Coco Shrimp
Coco Shrimp serves several shrimp dishes including butter garlic. (Courtesy Coco Shrimp) Coco Shrimp is bringing its Hawaiian-inspired dishes to 1301 Keller Parkway, Ste. 100, in Keller. According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the new restaurant will be 3,722 square feet, and construction will conclude April 15.
New Fort Worth City Hall promises transformative delivery of services, sustainability focus
The new Fort Worth City Hall will open partially in late 2023. (Rendering courtesy city of Fort Worth) With an eye on transforming the way that it delivers services, the city of Fort Worth purchased the former Pier 1 headquarters at 100 Energy Way to house 22 departments from 14 buildings under one roof.
Prime MD Plus brings geriatric care services to Coppell office
Prime MD Plus moved to a new office in Coppell on Dec. 19. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Prime MD Plus moved to a new location on Dec. 19. The new office is located in Coppell at 452 SH 121, Ste. 130. It was previously located at 215 S. Denton Tap Road, Ste. 275. Prime MD Plus offers a variety of geriatric care services including core to floor therapy, care for incontinence and help with memory loss. 972-393-1699.
McKinney to unveil ‘Benji’ sculpture for movie’s 50th anniversary
A sculpture of Benji from the movie of the same name will be installed at the southeast corner of Tennessee and Virginia streets. (Courtesy city of McKinney) A statue commemorating the film “Benji” and its celebrity dog is coming to downtown McKinney. Benji’s statue will be unveiled and...
It’s a Paw Thang offers dog grooming services in Northlake
Groomer Victoria Truong gives Tucker, a Cockapoo, a bath in one of the five tubs. (Photo by Karen Chaney) Penny Ringener said she had worked in the information technology field for over 30 years when she was laid off in 2020. “At my age, with no college degree in the...
