Richardson, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

MADabolic brings strength-driven group workouts to Plano

MADabolic hosts group workouts, but focuses on one-on-one training to ensure proper form and technique. (Courtesy MADabolic) MADabolic opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 14, according to a spokesperson for the company. The new gym is located at 1901 Preston Road, Ste. E1002, and provides strength-driven group workouts with a focus on one-on-one coaching. MADabolic offers three class styles: momentum, anaerobic and durability. The gym is offering a five-day membership for $5 through January. 469-960-3425. www.madabolic.com.
PLANO, TX
Fish & Fizz pub closes in Richardson

Fish & Fizz owner Nick Barclay (left) announced Jan. 11 via the company's Facebook page that the British pub is closing. (Community Impact file photo) Fish & Fizz in Richardson closed Jan. 11. The pub located at 400 N. Coit Road, Ste. 1908, had been in operation since 2018, partnering to co-own a British Emporium store next door starting in 2020.
RICHARDSON, TX
Frisco reels in new Universal theme park

Frisco City Council members and Universal Parks and Resorts officials presented plans for the north Frisco project at a Jan. 11 press conference (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) On the Jan. 13 episode of the DFW Breakdown, Community Impact reporter Shelbie Hamilton shares details on Universal Kids Frisco, the newest upcoming attraction...
FRISCO, TX
Island Bound Adventures provides sailing lessons and more at Lake Grapevine

Island Bound Adventures offers sailing lessons and takes people out on sunset cruises. (Photo by Karen Chaney) Brian Latas said prior to moving to Grapevine, he enjoyed windsurfing in landlocked states, such as Kansas and Oklahoma. When he moved to Grapevine, he met some friends who owned a boat, and he started hanging out on Lake Grapevine. One thing led to another, and the group of friends began teaching others their love of sailing. Island Bound Adventures, which is owned by Latas, opened in 2009. It offers sailing lessons and takes people out on sunset cruises.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Mangia Bistro offers variety of Italian and American dishes in Plano

Mangia Bistro offers America-Italian food and a large selection of wine. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Mangia Bistro opened in Plano on Dec. 1, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. The American-Italian bistro, located at 508 14th St., Plano, is a spinoff of Aboca's Italian Grill in Richardson and offers a variety of fresh dishes including fresh-baked bread, pizzas, seafood, steaks and other items. The restaurant also features a full bar and large selection of wine. 214-501-2007.
PLANO, TX
Retro Fitness providing fitness programs, exercise classes in Richardson

The former You Fit gym in Richardson at 1301 E. Belt Line Road was rebranded to Retro Fitness on Jan. 1. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The former You Fit gym in Richardson on East Belt Line Road has been acquired by Retro Fitness. The fitness center, which is located at 1301 E. Belt Line Road, opened under its new name Jan. 1 after Retro Fitness purchased all You Fit locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
RICHARDSON, TX
Planet Fitness bringing exercise options in Richardson

Planet Fitness is coming soon in Richardson at the Richland Village at 1306 E. Belt Line Road. (Courtesy Planet Fitness) Planet Fitness is coming soon in Richardson at the Richland Village, according to the company's website. The fitness center will be located at 1306 E. Belt Line Road, next to BBQ Chicken. No grand opening date has been announced. Planet Fitness offers two membership options for customers, both of which provide free fitness training, per its website. The gym has over 2,300 locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia and Latin America. 469-242-0467. www.planetfitness.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Universal theme park concerns shared at Frisco forum

The proposed site plan for Universal Kids Frisco includes separate parking lots for park visitors and hotel guests, according to Universal Parks and Resorts officials. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Frisco City Council, city staff and project developers heard concerns from the community and neighboring residents about the proposed Universal Kids Frisco...
FRISCO, TX
Prime MD Plus brings geriatric care services to Coppell office

Prime MD Plus moved to a new office in Coppell on Dec. 19. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Prime MD Plus moved to a new location on Dec. 19. The new office is located in Coppell at 452 SH 121, Ste. 130. It was previously located at 215 S. Denton Tap Road, Ste. 275. Prime MD Plus offers a variety of geriatric care services including core to floor therapy, care for incontinence and help with memory loss. 972-393-1699.
COPPELL, TX
