A quality 50mm lens is one of the most flexible optics a photographer can have in their kit, with the ability to tackle just about everything from portraits to events, street photography, and much more. Such lenses can cost anywhere from under $100 to well over $2,000, which makes the Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.8, which sits at $379, a nice middle-of-the-road option that offers you higher levels of performance and image quality without breaking into stratospheric price levels. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.

20 HOURS AGO