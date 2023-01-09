Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
One Photographer's Thoughts After a Year With Sony Cameras
The Sony a7 series of cameras really accelerated the photography world's transition into the mirrorless realm, and the company continues to offer highly competitive options that keep other manufacturers on their toes. Are they right for you? This interesting video features one photographer discussing his thoughts after a year using the Sony system.
Fstoppers
How to Compose Landscape Photos Using a Wide Angle Lens
The wide angle lens is the tool of choice for a lot of landscape photography, but such focal lengths can also be particularly tricky to work with. This excellent video tutorial features an experienced landscape photographer showing you how to create more effective compositions using a wide angle lens. Coming...
Fstoppers
A Look at the Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.8 Lens
A quality 50mm lens is one of the most flexible optics a photographer can have in their kit, with the ability to tackle just about everything from portraits to events, street photography, and much more. Such lenses can cost anywhere from under $100 to well over $2,000, which makes the Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.8, which sits at $379, a nice middle-of-the-road option that offers you higher levels of performance and image quality without breaking into stratospheric price levels. This great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers
DXO Releases 1,693 Optics Modules for New Canon, Sony, and Fujifilm Cameras
DXO has a significant release today for pro and semi-pro users of their software. The DXO optical correction technology updated today appears in their PureRAW, PhotoLab, FilmPack, and ViewPoint software. These latest modules include the following cameras and lenses, each optimized for specific camera and lens combinations:. Canon EOS R6...
Fstoppers
Is This the New Holy Trinity of Zoom Lenses?
The holy trinity of zoom lenses is traditionally considered an ultra-wide angle zoom (like a 14-24mm f/2.8), a standard zoom (24-70mm f/2.8), and a telephoto zoom (70-200mm f/2.8), so named because they can competently cover the majority of situations a photographer will encounter. However, since that term was coined years ago, the lens and camera market has changed significantly. Is there a new and better holy trinity of zooms? This great video makes a case for one.
Fstoppers
Dji RS3 Mini: Can a Compact Gimbal Deliver Pro Results?
DjJI has released a miniature version of their popular RS3 gimbal series, reducing its overall size to fit into a backpack and giving it enough power to handle most mainstream camera setups. The First Mini in the RS Series. DJI's RS3 Mini takes many of the compelling features of their...
Fstoppers
Everything You Need to Know to Edit Landscape Photos in Lightroom
Creating a compelling landscape photo takes good technique, knowledge of weather and light, planning, and, often, a lot of time and effort. And after all that, it takes strong understanding of post-processing and good taste to produce a finished product. This excellent video tutorial features an experienced landscape photographer who will take you through how to edit a landscape photo using Lightroom.
Fstoppers
Sony Launches a User-Controllable a7R IV Satellite Into Space
Have you ever wanted to take photos and videos of the Earth from space? Sony has launched an a7R IV nano-satellite into space, offering a user-controllable space photography service. Star Sphere: Control a Full Frame Sony Camera From Space. Sony will be launching Star Sphere in the spring of 2023,...
Fstoppers
Which Fujifilm X-Series Camera Should You Buy?
There was a time when you had a few options when buying a camera of a particular brand. That's rarely the case anymore and you can find yourself lost in a sea of acronyms and initialisms. I feel truly sorry for new photographers shopping for their first "proper" camera; it...
Comments / 0