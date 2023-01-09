Read full article on original website
Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
hobokengirl.com
Impractical Jokers is Filming at Hudson Hall This Thursday in Jersey City: Here’s What We Know
This just in: Hudson Hall, located at 364 Marin Boulevard in Jersey City, is the site of filming for an episode of Impractical Jokers on January 12th. If you’re not familiar, it’s a comedy series where some episodes have a celebrity guest. This week, however, the series is filming at the Jersey City bar. Read on to learn more about what we know about the filming of Impractical Jokers, the happy hour, and past celeb sightings at Hudson Hall in Jersey City.
hobokengirl.com
How To Get Your Steps in on The Hoboken Waterfront
We’ve all been there. We make resolutions that are way too lofty or completely unachievable and here we stand mid-way through January ready to throw the whole thing out the window. But if getting more exercise was one of your goals for the new year, we’re here with a solution that will get you moving with something you’re already doing – enjoying Hoboken. If you’re busy (who isn’t?), or not feeling the gym, or were turned off by that new cross-sum-pilates class, walking is a free alternative that provides beautiful scenery, fresh air, and requires no equipment. No matter where you live in Hoboken, there are plenty of opportunities to get your steps in from one milestone to another – and this time, we’re covering the waterfront. Read on for how to get your steps in around Hoboken.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County exec. candidate Craig Guy names Florence Henderson as campaign chair
Hudson County executive candidate Craig Guy has named community advocate Florence Henderson as the chairwoman for his campaign. “Florence and I have been friends for many years and I am honored that she is joining our team. Florence and I met when I was serving as the executive officer in the West District in the Jersey City Police Department, and her neighborhood was part of my beat,” Guy, outgoing County Executive Tom DeGise’s chief of staff, said in a statement.
Where Are They Now? Looking Back at New York City TV’s Most Famous Anchors & Reporters
I just HAVE to know where some of the most iconic faces in New York are now. New York's media landscape has been shaped by the anchors and reporters on TV for decades. We LOVE to see some of these faces on TV, but where are they after they leave the TV airwaves in the number one market in the country?
hobokengirl.com
68 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | January 12-15
As January settles in, the Hudson County calendar is packed with a variety of winter activities. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like a comedy show at Symposia Bookstore, a New York Giants playoff watch party at 902 Brewing Co., the Mission 50 Winter Art Show + Anime Exhibit, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, January 12th – January 15th, 2023.
jerseydigs.com
Angry Archie’s Opens Their First Standalone Restaurant in Jersey City
Angry Archie’s have launched their first brick-and-mortar in Jersey City’s northernmost neighborhood. The seafood truck that has been a mainstay at markets throughout Hudson County over the years has now found a permanent home. Jersey Digs reported last summer about the impending arrival of Angry Archie’s to The...
hobokengirl.com
Where to Get the Best Comfort Food in Hoboken
When the weather outside is, we’ll say less than warm, curling up with your favorite comfort food can be oh so delightful. Whether it’s a juicy loaded cheeseburger, a creamy bowl of mac n cheese, or a warm brownie topped with ice cream, some foods just make you feel a sense of happiness, relaxation, and connection. And honestly, a good hearty meal can make you feel calm and cared for on the inside. Even though comfort food preferences vary from person to person, there are a few traditional staples that Hoboken restaurants are absolutely nailing. Read on for where to find some of the best comfort food in Hoboken.
pix11.com
Celebrity hairstylist shows hairstyle trends that made the cut for 2023
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Change up your everyday look with a fun new hairstyle that’s trendy and chic. Celebrity hairstylist Lisa Chiccine joined New York Living on Friday to show the latest hairstyle trends for this year, and a quick, easy way to cut bangs. Watch the video...
‘Cold-Blooded Murder:’ Hudson Valley Mom Murdered By NYC Man
A young Hudson Valley mother of two was murdered by a New York City man "where she should have felt safest – her home." On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced a New York City man was sentenced for murdering a lower Hudson Valley mother. New...
hobokengirl.com
Ghost Truck Kitchen Opening Permanent Locations in Hoboken + Jersey City
Ghost Truck Kitchen, formerly a take-out and delivery outpost, is opening two new locations — one in uptown Hoboken and another in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City. The “food truck” menu of hand-held bites and global dishes became a hit during the pandemic, especially since there are options for everyone. All the food is prepared from scratch and only the “best ingredients” are used. Read on to learn more.
Source of sound that shook parts of Bergen County remains a mystery
WESTWOOD, N.J. -- A strange sound startled and shook parts of Bergen County on Wednesday.CBS2 went in search of the source."The doors on the garage started shaking. It sounded like a big boom," said Sean O'Callaghan of Westwood.O'Callaghan said he heard that boom while in his garage working with a buddy early in the afternoon."It sounded like an explosion from a distance," he said, adding when asked what through his mind, "Yeah, the two of us kind of looked over at each other. 'You felt that? Yeah, I felt that, too.'"People heard the sound from the streets of Westwood to...
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million
When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.
Harlem Teen Gets Beaten Unconscious And Then Robbed Of His Air Jordans
“We know we have more to do. New Yorkers must be safe based on the stats, and they must feel safe based on what they’re seeing. That is my obligation: to ensure that safety is felt.” NYC Mayor Eric Adams at a January 5, 2023 conference, two days before the Harlem attack
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] The Most Haunted Window in New York City
This window was originally part of the five story Sugar House built in 1763 at the corner of Duane and Rose Streets and used by the British during the Revolutionary War as a prison for American Patriots. The Sugarhouse was demolished in 1892 and replaced by the Rhinelander Building incorporating this window into the faced as an historical artifact.
pix11.com
The best red carpet fashion from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There were some serious style moments at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Josh McBride, a lifestyle and entertainment expert, joined New York Living on Wednesday to share the top looks from the red carpet. Watch the video player for more.
brownstoner.com
‘Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico’ Street Sign Was Changed to ‘Graham Ave,’ Then Quickly Restored
Williamsburg residents awoke to a surprise today: The “Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico” street sign that hangs above traffic on corner of the busy thoroughfare and Moore Street was removed and replaced with a sign simply reading “Graham Ave.”. Alarm spread on social media after Instagram account...
jerseydigs.com
Study Claims Newark, Jersey City Have Some of the Worst Green Space in U.S.
The two largest cities in New Jersey are apparently not big destinations for park seekers if a recent report is to be believed. San Diego-based Lawn Love, a landscape services company, has published their 2023 list of the cities with the most green space. The study considered a weighted criteria from the 97 biggest cities in the country, including factors like the number of public and private green areas per capita, total number of parks, total park acreage, the share of land used for parks, and average square footage of yards.
Couple anonymously pays for family's birthday party for 2-year-old son at Hoboken pizza shop
An act of kindness in New Jersey is sure to melt your heart like a slice of pizza.
Man arrested for three rapes in New York City including two children
NEW YORK, NY – 27-year-old Andres Portilla of Queens has been charged with three accounts of rape and a host of other related charges in connection with three known incidents that occurred dating back to September. Portilla’s first victim was a 15-year-old girl who was raped in the area of 85th Street and 31st Avenue in Jackson Heights. On December 16, Portilla was identified as the suspect in an attack on a second 15-year-old girl near a playground in the area of Yellowstone Boulevard and 62nd Avenue. She was also raped. The third known attack occurred on New Year’s Day The post Man arrested for three rapes in New York City including two children appeared first on Shore News Network.
'If you don't get help, you'll die.' Mother of 4 shares story of modern-day slavery in Westchester
Hilda Chabuka tells News 12 she was forced to work around the clock and was denied sleep, toiletries and even doctor visits.
