We’ve all been there. We make resolutions that are way too lofty or completely unachievable and here we stand mid-way through January ready to throw the whole thing out the window. But if getting more exercise was one of your goals for the new year, we’re here with a solution that will get you moving with something you’re already doing – enjoying Hoboken. If you’re busy (who isn’t?), or not feeling the gym, or were turned off by that new cross-sum-pilates class, walking is a free alternative that provides beautiful scenery, fresh air, and requires no equipment. No matter where you live in Hoboken, there are plenty of opportunities to get your steps in from one milestone to another – and this time, we’re covering the waterfront. Read on for how to get your steps in around Hoboken.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO