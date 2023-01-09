Beating the hidden Holy Forbidden stage in Vampire Survivors rewards you with the Yellow Sign Relic. Here's what you need to know. In Vampire Survivors, you need to fight waves and waves of enemies to survive the longest you can, with stages culminating in boss fights. The enemies get more challenging as you progress, so you need to rely on some buffs you get through each round. Finding hidden items helps you survive longer and beat the game. One of those is locked in Holy Forbidden, and if you're here, you're wondering how to beat it.

