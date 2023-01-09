Read full article on original website
How to Activate Cross Save in Destiny 2
If you want to play Destiny 2 on multiple, cross save is an essential bit of functionality. Here's how to set it up. Activating cross save in Destiny 2 is a great way to keep your progress across multiple platforms and ensure you never miss out on any of the game’s exciting content. With cross save, you can link up to three gaming consoles or PC accounts with one Bungie Account, allowing you to quickly transfer your characters and gear from one platform to another.
Destiny 2: Bump in the Knight God Roll for PvE and PvP
Bump in the Night is one of the better Rocket Launchers available right now in Destiny 2. Here are the rolls you want. The Bump in the Night Rocket Launcher has become a solid DPS option in Destiny 2, especially against targets without solid critical points. The weapon is particularly good again Persys, the final boss of the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon, as Wyverns are historically difficult to get precision hits on.
FFXIV: How to Get the Blackjack Mount
The Blackjack is an iconic airship from Final Fantasy's past, and now FFXIV players can pilot it themselves. Here's how to unlock the new mount. Final Fantasy XIV has no shortage of impressive mounts to choose from, and the development team often likes to use mounts to put in references to past games. That's exactly what Patch 6.35 does by introducing a massive new mount based on the iconic Blackjack airship from Final Fantasy VI. If you want to get it for yourself, you'll need a lot of MGP and the Identification Key to secure the 4-seater airship.
FFXIV: How to Unlock the Euphrosyne Alliance Raid
Euphrosyne is the second step of the Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid series for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. Here's exactly how to unlock it. Euphrosyne is the newest Alliance Raid added to Final Fantasy XIV with patch 6.3, kicking off the newest cycle of endgame gear. The Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid series is particularly interesting as it dives into the lore behind the 12 gods of Eorzea.
FFXIV: How to Desynth
Wondering how to unlock the ability to desynth (dismantle) items and access the feature in FFXIV? Here's what you need to know as of 6.3. You won't find many people talking about desynthesizing (or desynthing) their items in Final Fantasy XIV. Still, it's a part of the crafting process that series Disciples of the Hand all eventually delve into, either for profit or the materials they can get through dismantling.
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider Review — Mecha Gaiden
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is a quick and powerful hit of retro action platformer nostalgia. There are two kinds of retro style games. There are throwbacks like Undertale and Tunic — games that are doing things visually and architecturally that 16-bit consoles were clearly never capable of — and then there are games like Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider.
FFXIV: How to Get the Mama Automaton Minion
The Mama Automaton is one of the new minions added to FFXIV with Patch 6.3. Here's everything you need to know about getting it. Anytime a new minion is added to Final Fantasy XIV, it's always a hot commodity, and you're bound to see dozens wandering around the lands of Eorzea with it. The Mama Automaton, added with Patch 6.3, is a cute little ghost that will diligently float by your side. Luckily, it's pretty easy to get your hands on, so here's what you need to know.
Vampire Survivors: How to Evolve Garlic
Garlic can be a powerful tool in Vampire Survivors. Here's how to get it and evolve it into Soul Eater. Though there aren't technically any vampires in Vampire Survivors yet, there are items closely associated with the undead bloodsuckers found in the game. One of those is garlic. It can be a useful item for taking down the game's waves of enemies, and if you're here, it's because you want to know how to evolve garlic so that it's even more powerful.
How to Beat Holy Forbidden in Vampire Survivors
Beating the hidden Holy Forbidden stage in Vampire Survivors rewards you with the Yellow Sign Relic. Here's what you need to know. In Vampire Survivors, you need to fight waves and waves of enemies to survive the longest you can, with stages culminating in boss fights. The enemies get more challenging as you progress, so you need to rely on some buffs you get through each round. Finding hidden items helps you survive longer and beat the game. One of those is locked in Holy Forbidden, and if you're here, you're wondering how to beat it.
