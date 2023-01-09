Read full article on original website
10 Fastest Motorcycles in GTA 5 Online 2023
Here are 10 fastest motorcycles in GTA Online, including both highway and offroad models. There are over 50 bikes in GTA Online, most of which are racing motorcycles with a few offroad rally models as well. If you want to perform well in Time Trials or just races in general, then speed and handling will play the most important role.
How to Activate Cross Save in Destiny 2
If you want to play Destiny 2 on multiple, cross save is an essential bit of functionality. Here's how to set it up. Activating cross save in Destiny 2 is a great way to keep your progress across multiple platforms and ensure you never miss out on any of the game’s exciting content. With cross save, you can link up to three gaming consoles or PC accounts with one Bungie Account, allowing you to quickly transfer your characters and gear from one platform to another.
How to Farm Legendary Shards Before Lightfall in Destiny 2
You need as many Legendary Shards as you can carry in Destiny 2, especially leading up to Lightfall. Here's how to get them. Legendary Shards are one of the core currencies in Destiny 2. You'll use them to buy everything from upgrade materials, pull old items from your Collections, focus Engrams at vendors, and more. You can also use them to purchase endgame materials for much higher prices, so you'll want to have as many Legendary Shards as you can get your hands on.
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider Review — Mecha Gaiden
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is a quick and powerful hit of retro action platformer nostalgia. There are two kinds of retro style games. There are throwbacks like Undertale and Tunic — games that are doing things visually and architecturally that 16-bit consoles were clearly never capable of — and then there are games like Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider.
FFXIV: How to Get the Blackjack Mount
The Blackjack is an iconic airship from Final Fantasy's past, and now FFXIV players can pilot it themselves. Here's how to unlock the new mount. Final Fantasy XIV has no shortage of impressive mounts to choose from, and the development team often likes to use mounts to put in references to past games. That's exactly what Patch 6.35 does by introducing a massive new mount based on the iconic Blackjack airship from Final Fantasy VI. If you want to get it for yourself, you'll need a lot of MGP and the Identification Key to secure the 4-seater airship.
L’Oreal reveals world’s first handheld makeup applicator for people with limited hand, arm mobility
L’Oréal is bringing inclusivity to the makeup chair in 2023. The beauty giant announced on Jan. 3 that the brand will be releasing the world’s first handheld lipstick applicator designed for people with limited hand and arm mobility. L’Oréal-owned Lancome will pilot the ultra-precise computerized applicator, called HAPTA. The tool was displayed recently at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. “For L’Oréal, the future of beauty is inclusive,” L’Oréal Groupe CEO Nicholas Hieronimus wrote in a statement. “And this future will be made more accessible by technology.” A L’Oréal press release indicated that approximately 50 million people around the world live with fine motor skill disabilities,...
Destiny 2: Bump in the Knight God Roll for PvE and PvP
Bump in the Night is one of the better Rocket Launchers available right now in Destiny 2. Here are the rolls you want. The Bump in the Night Rocket Launcher has become a solid DPS option in Destiny 2, especially against targets without solid critical points. The weapon is particularly good again Persys, the final boss of the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon, as Wyverns are historically difficult to get precision hits on.
How to Get Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Metal Coat in Scarlet and Violet lets you evolve Scyther, and the evolution item is comparatively easy to find. Finding the Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a bit more straightforward than you might expect. Where the evolution item’s appearances in previous games were usually limited to specific areas, there’s one permanent location where you can get as many Metal Coat as you want – not that you need many. For now, Scarlet and Violet only have one Pokemon who actually uses Metal Coat.
