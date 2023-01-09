ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs With Red Sox As Much-Needed Depth Piece

The Boston Red Sox made a depth move by signing a former New York Yankees outfielder who provided a boost for his new rivals during the 2021 season. While middle infield depth and starting pitching remain the priorities, Boston could use a boost in the outfield, and has identified a potential candidate to do so.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Arrest in case of Dennis Eckersley's grandson born in woods

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A second arrest has been made in the case of the daughter of MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley who gave birth in the woods in New Hampshire in subfreezing temperatures, authorities said Wednesday. George Theberge was arrested and charged with tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the Dec. 26 birth, police in the city of Manchester said. In a police affidavit, the daughter Alexandra Eckersley, 26, referred to Theberge as her boyfriend. Other records in the case have been sealed. It was not immediately known if he has a lawyer. The baby boy was left alone in a tent for more than an hour before officers found him, authorities say. The mother was accused of abandoning her son without heat or proper clothing. She pleaded not guilty Dec. 27 to charges of assault, reckless conduct, and other counts, and was released on bail on condition that she can’t have contact with her son.
MANCHESTER, NH
PennLive.com

Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has died: reports

Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday, according to multiple reports. No cause of death has been given. Tinlsey entered the Major Leagues in 1993 with the Seattle Mariners, and had two stints with the team wrapped around two stops with the Boston Red Sox and a stay with the Phillies in 1996.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Make Surprise Trade With Division Rival Involving Promising Hurler

The Boston Red Sox made a rare inter-division trade Wednesday afternoon involving a young southpaw that could seek revenge on his former club this season. Boston traded left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced. Hernandez, a once highly regarded prospect, was...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Red Sox chairman Tom Werner says he backs Chaim Bloom despite recent results

The Red Sox have made the playoffs just once in four seasons under Bloom. Last week the Boston Red Sox extended their star third baseman Rafael Devers with a club record 11-year, $331 million contract. The news came a few weeks after shortstop Xander Bogaerts decided to sign a contract with the Padres rather than return to the Red Sox in free agency.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Boston Red Sox Trevor Story’s Wife, Mallie Story

Boston Red Sox’s second baseman Trevor Story underwent right shoulder surgery on January 10, 2023. Given the nature of the surgery, he may miss the start of the 2023 season. For his supporters and family, it is undoubtedly a hard blow. Meanwhile, Trevor Story’s wife, Mallie Story, is helping him through this period. When it comes to the couple, they’ve been together for half their lives and have known each other since high school. However, very little is known about the WAG, as she sets her Instagram to private. So, we delve deep into her background in this Mallie Story wiki.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

Tomase: Story injury the latest blow in Red Sox offseason gone wrong

The you've-gotta-be-bleeping-me moment came early in Chaim Bloom's media teleconference on Tuesday. All we knew for sure was that Trevor Story had undergone elbow surgery that didn't involve the names Tommy or John. Rapid Googling suggested he might be sidelined anywhere from four to six months. But it couldn't actually...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox, Sterling Sharp Agree To Minor League Deal

The Red Sox have re-signed righty Sterling Sharp to a minor league contract, according to Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. The 27-year-old had spent the tail end of the 2022 campaign in the Boston organization as well. Sharp, a 22nd-round draftee of the Nationals in 2016, got to the big...
BOSTON, MA

