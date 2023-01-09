Read full article on original website
How to Farm Legendary Shards Before Lightfall in Destiny 2
You need as many Legendary Shards as you can carry in Destiny 2, especially leading up to Lightfall. Here's how to get them. Legendary Shards are one of the core currencies in Destiny 2. You'll use them to buy everything from upgrade materials, pull old items from your Collections, focus Engrams at vendors, and more. You can also use them to purchase endgame materials for much higher prices, so you'll want to have as many Legendary Shards as you can get your hands on.
How to Activate Cross Save in Destiny 2
If you want to play Destiny 2 on multiple, cross save is an essential bit of functionality. Here's how to set it up. Activating cross save in Destiny 2 is a great way to keep your progress across multiple platforms and ensure you never miss out on any of the game’s exciting content. With cross save, you can link up to three gaming consoles or PC accounts with one Bungie Account, allowing you to quickly transfer your characters and gear from one platform to another.
Destiny 2: Bump in the Knight God Roll for PvE and PvP
Bump in the Night is one of the better Rocket Launchers available right now in Destiny 2. Here are the rolls you want. The Bump in the Night Rocket Launcher has become a solid DPS option in Destiny 2, especially against targets without solid critical points. The weapon is particularly good again Persys, the final boss of the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon, as Wyverns are historically difficult to get precision hits on.
FFXIV: How to Get the Blackjack Mount
The Blackjack is an iconic airship from Final Fantasy's past, and now FFXIV players can pilot it themselves. Here's how to unlock the new mount. Final Fantasy XIV has no shortage of impressive mounts to choose from, and the development team often likes to use mounts to put in references to past games. That's exactly what Patch 6.35 does by introducing a massive new mount based on the iconic Blackjack airship from Final Fantasy VI. If you want to get it for yourself, you'll need a lot of MGP and the Identification Key to secure the 4-seater airship.
FFXIV: How to Get the Corgi Minion
The new Corgi minion in FFXIV is a real cutie, but getting it isn't easy. Here are the steps you need to take. The Corgi minion is the most adorable addition to Final Fantasy XIV 6.3, and naturally, just about every player wants to know how to get the little bundle of joy. How to get the Corgi minion requires time and effort or deep pockets, depending on the route you choose to take. The former is probably the better option.
FFXIV: How to Unlock the Euphrosyne Alliance Raid
Euphrosyne is the second step of the Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid series for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. Here's exactly how to unlock it. Euphrosyne is the newest Alliance Raid added to Final Fantasy XIV with patch 6.3, kicking off the newest cycle of endgame gear. The Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid series is particularly interesting as it dives into the lore behind the 12 gods of Eorzea.
FFXIV: How to Desynth
Wondering how to unlock the ability to desynth (dismantle) items and access the feature in FFXIV? Here's what you need to know as of 6.3. You won't find many people talking about desynthesizing (or desynthing) their items in Final Fantasy XIV. Still, it's a part of the crafting process that series Disciples of the Hand all eventually delve into, either for profit or the materials they can get through dismantling.
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider Review — Mecha Gaiden
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is a quick and powerful hit of retro action platformer nostalgia. There are two kinds of retro style games. There are throwbacks like Undertale and Tunic — games that are doing things visually and architecturally that 16-bit consoles were clearly never capable of — and then there are games like Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider.
How to Unlock All Maps in Vampire Survivors
Whether normal or bonus, here's how to unlock every stage in Vampire Survivors. Vampire Survivors has been revitalized with its 1.0 update, and veteran fans, as well as newcomers, are eager to explore the stages and maps available. In addition to five regular locations like Inlaid Library or Cappella Magna, you can unlock and access bonuses and hidden levels by completing certain objectives.
How to Get Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Metal Coat in Scarlet and Violet lets you evolve Scyther, and the evolution item is comparatively easy to find. Finding the Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a bit more straightforward than you might expect. Where the evolution item’s appearances in previous games were usually limited to specific areas, there’s one permanent location where you can get as many Metal Coat as you want – not that you need many. For now, Scarlet and Violet only have one Pokemon who actually uses Metal Coat.
