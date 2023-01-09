22-Year-Old Philadelphia Man Charged With Murder & Other Offenses In Connection With Woodbury Shooting

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not HomelessAndrei TapalagaMount Holly, NJ
Biden’s Troubles Mount as Garland Appoints Special Counsel to Investigate After 2nd Batch of Top-Secret Docs FoundWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Sweet new eatery opening in New Jersey this monthKristen WaltersMarlton, NJ
Deptford Man Arrested & Charged After Setting Fires at Several Catholic Churches & Causing Property Damage
A Deptford man has been charged with Bias Intimidation and multiple weapons offenses after setting fires and causing property damage at several churches on Friday morning, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay, Runnemede Police Department Police Chief William Sampolski, Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins, and Woodbury Police Chief Thomas Ryan.
Main Line Media News
Philadelphia driver charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed Conshohocken man
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was speeding and driving recklessly when he caused a two-vehicle crash in Conshohocken that claimed the life of the second driver, prosecutors alleged. Craig W. Coleman, 55, of the 4000 block of North Franklin Street, was arraigned before District Court Judge Katherine E. McGill...
fox29.com
Man, 47, critically injured after he was stabbed during a fight in Port Richmond, police say
PORT RICHMOND - A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the chest during a fight with another man in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section. Officials say the stabbing happened about 3:30 Friday afternoon on the 2300 block of East Venango Street. The man was fighting...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month, gunfire outside of a birthday party in Camden killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen.No arrest has been made, and the teen's family is pleading for answers.At 14 — Daimeon Allen was the life of the party and beloved by his large family."He played all the time," Shamane Allen, Daimeon's mother, said. "Everything was a joke. He just wanted to be happy all of the time."Daimeon was at a party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden."It was a Sweet 16 birthday party, we know there were approximately 30 juveniles at...
Car crashes into police building in Southwest Philadelphia after apparent road rage dispute
After a road rage dispute, police said a driver crashed into the 12th District police building in Southwest Philadelphia, fled in reverse, then flipped over a couple of blocks away. The driver is in police custody.
Police: Woman stabs man in North Philly, dumps knife in corner store
Police took the female suspect into custody and recovered the weapon from inside the store.
Woman injured, officer fires gun during dog attack in Manayunk
"I've never heard a woman yell like that, she had such pain in her eyes," one witness said.
Video: Suspect wanted for shooting man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot a 25-year-old man in the face in Philadelphia's Logan section.Editors note: Warning, the video above is disturbing. Police say surveillance video shows the suspect in the white hooded sweatshirt running from the scene at the intersection of Old York Road and Ruscomb Street last April.The suspect continued to fire several more shots at the victim as he attempted to run away. The victim survived.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
southjerseyobserver.com
Authorities Charge 5 Men With Fentanyl Narcotics Offenses
Following a two-month-long investigation, five men have been arrested and charged with multiple narcotics offenses for the possession and the manufacturing of fentanyl and cocaine, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay, Collingswood Police Chief Kevin Carey, Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons, and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.
fox29.com
'People are angry': Philadelphia police address concerns about violence after Mayfair quadruple shooting
MAYFAIR - A Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood still rocked after three young men were ambushed and executed coming home from a trip to the mall. Emotions are high in Mayfair after Monday’s deadly shooting. Philadelphia police say there were over 50 shots fired at Rowland and Guilford Streets. A makeshift...
glensidelocal.com
Suspect arrested after targeting elderly Glenside couple with ‘grandchild in distress’ scam
The Abington Police Department recently announced that Cristopher Enmanual Mauricio, 20, was arrested by Abington officers in York County on January 10. Mauricio, who lives in Reading, allegedly used a “grandchild in distress” scam on an elderly Glenside couple in May 2022. According to Lt. Fink’s press release,...
Stranger beats 67-year-old woman’s head with brick on NJ boardwalk
ATLANTIC CITY — A man who attacked a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt was arrested at the scene on Friday. Atlantic City police said a passerby stepped in and stopped Samuel Cooper, 43, of Philadelphia, from continuing his attack on the 67-year-old woman. The attack happened...
Troopers Arrest Philadelphia Man for Felony Drug Possession
The Delaware State Police have arrested 24-year-old Kyeef Williams of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on several felony drug charges after he was found to be in possession of a large amount of […] The post Troopers Arrest Philadelphia Man for Felony Drug Possession appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
fox29.com
Police: 16-year-old gunned down on Philadelphia sidewalk
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a street in the city's Tioga section on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small...
southjerseyobserver.com
Authorities Searching For Missing 14-Year-Old From Camden
Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from Cramer Hill. Ariella McCormick has been reported missing from the 2700 block of Tyler Street. She is described as a black female, 5’4”, 119 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Shooting Incident in the 35th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to this shooting. On April 4, 13, 2022, the victim, a 25-year-old, was engaged in a verbal argument with another male on the corner of Old York Rd. and Ruscomb St. During the argument the male abruptly shot the victim in the face with a semi-automatic handgun, then continued to fire several more shots as the victim attempted to run away. The victim was treated at Einstein Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds to his face and thigh. The offender fled the area on foot. Video footage of the offender was captured from a local business on the 4900 block of North Broad St.
Judge upholds murder charges for 4 suspects in Roxborough High School shooting
A judge has upheld murder charges against the four suspects accused killing Nicolas Elizalde, 14, and wounding four other teens outside Roxborough High School in September. In addition, two of the suspects were held for the murder of Tahmir Jones.
4 suspects in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School held for trial
Four suspects in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School appeared in court on Tuesday.
Atlantic County man now a fugitive in Megan’s Law case
An Atlantic County man who was freed after pleading guilty to endangering a child is now wanted after he allegedly failed to appear for his sexual offender evaluation. James Callaway, 45, pleaded guilty Aug. 3, just days before he was set to go to trial in the case that accused him of sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend’s daughter for years. He was released as part of the agreement.
