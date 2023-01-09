ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

AFP

Benin's famed Voodoo festival draws back Afro-descendants

Every year in Benin, locals celebrate a festival in tribute to the deities of Voodoo, the indigenous religion worshipping natural spirits and revering their ancestors. This year, she came to pay hommage to the Snake deity Dan. 
guitar.com

Guitar Tales: The remarkable impact of Congolese guitarist Tamfum/Fidel, and the tuning that would define a whole genre of guitar music

It’s near-impossible to talk about the history of soukous, the Congolese-derived dance music that swept to popularity in Africa and France in the latter half of the 20th century, without mentioning Tamfum. The guitarist, who was known as Fidel in the 1970s, hails from Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo and he’s legendary within the scene not just for his fearless touring across Africa, but also because he was a pioneer in the use of alternate tunings when playing soukous music. This is the story of a man whose legacy strides four decades.
Upworthy

Adopted Black woman discovers at 28 that she's a Sierra Leone princess: 'It was overwhelming'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2021. It has since been updated. When Sarah Culberson first set foot in Bumpe, Sierra Leone, in 2004, she had no idea what to expect. It had only been days since she'd discovered her biological father, learned she had family in West Africa and that she was considered a princess in that part of the world. And now here she was, across the Atlantic Ocean, witnessing the unthinkable: children with missing limbs, schools reduced to rubble, and entire neighborhoods destroyed or burned to the ground. "It was overwhelming. The reality wasn't just, 'I'm coming to meet my family, and everything's perfect.' It was a reality check. This is what people have been living through. This is my family. How is this princess going to be part of this community and make a difference in the country?" Culberson told NBC News.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

New study confirms everybody alive today came from one African country

All of humanity comes from the same place.Photo byDamian PatkowskionUnsplash. It can be difficult to determine where humanity started, especially going back many years. We know that there is a start, a single person or "patient zero" where it all started. Something else that has been known for many years and lots of scientific studies has confirmed is that humanity did come from the African continent, but this was during a time when all continents were merged together, forming a supercontinent known as Rodinia.
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
Art in America

Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne

In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
The Independent

Python killings on the rise in Zimbabwe’s Lupane area

By Calvin Manika for Community Podium NewsThe love for python meat and traditional rituals landed Mthandazo Ncube of Gomoza village under Chief Mabhikwa in Lupane in jail. Despite enlisting the services of a renowned defence lawyer, Ncube was found guilty as the court made it clear that the python was protected by the law.Ncube, recalled the day he was called in by a friend to capture the python which had swallowed a cat.“A neighbour who had sighted the giant reptile behind his vegetable garden alerted me. It was resting after feasting on a cat. This was a perfect opportunity for...
Vice

The artist exploring her Vietnamese roots by transforming family photographs

In "Hug of a Swan," French-Vietnamese photographer Nhu Xuan Hua pivoted from her roster of fashion clients (Maison Margiela, Dior, Kenzo) and magazine commissions (like a BTS cover for TIME) to create her first museum showcase, recently on view at Huis Marseille in Amsterdam. Her first publication, Tropism: Consequences of a Displaced Memory was released in September by Area Books when her exhibition opened. The show featured archival photos of her family, digitally manipulated to disorienting effect: relatives are rendered faceless apparitions, their void-like silhouettes highlighting the intangibility of the past and the phantom quality of heritage, even one’s own. The images, displayed throughout four rooms, turned into immersive installations that conjured grand temples and family gatherings celebrating the strength of Asian women.
The Independent

London bookstores deserted on morning of Spare release despite book topping bestseller lists

Book stores in London were quiet this morning as Prince Harry's memoir hit shelves, despite the tell-all book topping best-seller lists. The Duke of Sussex’s explosive book Spare has been named the fastest-selling non-fiction book after going on sale on Tuesday. The book had made headlines worldwide in recent days, with copies on sale early in Spain revealing jaw-dropping secrets about the royals.Despite the rapid sales and the memoir leading multiple best-seller lists, it seemed business as usual on Tuesday in London bookshops. The Independent visited three Waterstones bookstores, which were seemingly empty with copies of the book neatly stacked...

