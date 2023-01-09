Read full article on original website
This Nigerian artist wants you to be inspired by Black women
Morenike "Renike" Olusanya creates her artworks digitally and on canvas, including inspiring portraits and book covers for best-selling authors.
Benin's famed Voodoo festival draws back Afro-descendants
Every year in Benin, locals celebrate a festival in tribute to the deities of Voodoo, the indigenous religion worshipping natural spirits and revering their ancestors. This year, she came to pay hommage to the Snake deity Dan.
guitar.com
Guitar Tales: The remarkable impact of Congolese guitarist Tamfum/Fidel, and the tuning that would define a whole genre of guitar music
It’s near-impossible to talk about the history of soukous, the Congolese-derived dance music that swept to popularity in Africa and France in the latter half of the 20th century, without mentioning Tamfum. The guitarist, who was known as Fidel in the 1970s, hails from Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo and he’s legendary within the scene not just for his fearless touring across Africa, but also because he was a pioneer in the use of alternate tunings when playing soukous music. This is the story of a man whose legacy strides four decades.
AOL Corp
Accra, Ghana becoming prime festival site, attracting acts like Chance The Rapper, Erykah Badu, Meek Mill
Afrochella, Afro Nation and Black Star Line all took place in the capital city during a recent two-week window. Numerous Black celebrities like Meek Mill, SZA, Chance the Rapper have flocked to Accra, Ghana in droves as of late. The capital of the West African country is becoming a music festival hotbed.
Meek Mill is facing backlash for filming a music video in Ghana's equivalent of the White House
"To the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana," said Mill, who is of Ghanaian descent.
Upworthy
Adopted Black woman discovers at 28 that she's a Sierra Leone princess: 'It was overwhelming'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2021. It has since been updated. When Sarah Culberson first set foot in Bumpe, Sierra Leone, in 2004, she had no idea what to expect. It had only been days since she'd discovered her biological father, learned she had family in West Africa and that she was considered a princess in that part of the world. And now here she was, across the Atlantic Ocean, witnessing the unthinkable: children with missing limbs, schools reduced to rubble, and entire neighborhoods destroyed or burned to the ground. "It was overwhelming. The reality wasn't just, 'I'm coming to meet my family, and everything's perfect.' It was a reality check. This is what people have been living through. This is my family. How is this princess going to be part of this community and make a difference in the country?" Culberson told NBC News.
New study confirms everybody alive today came from one African country
All of humanity comes from the same place.Photo byDamian PatkowskionUnsplash. It can be difficult to determine where humanity started, especially going back many years. We know that there is a start, a single person or "patient zero" where it all started. Something else that has been known for many years and lots of scientific studies has confirmed is that humanity did come from the African continent, but this was during a time when all continents were merged together, forming a supercontinent known as Rodinia.
5 stunning archaeological discoveries that may finally be unearthed in 2023
Here are five predictions about what archaeologists may dig up in 2023.
How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists
When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
PsyPost
People with unhappy childhoods are more likely to exhibit a fear of happiness, multi-national study finds
A recent study measured a construct called aversion to happiness among a cross-cultural sample. The findings, published in the journal Motivation and Emotion, revealed that the top predictors of the belief were an unhappy childhood, perfectionism, loneliness, and belief in black magic and karma. Happiness is a highly coveted emotion...
Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne
In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter accuses Harry and Meghan of 'stealing his words to 'make millions'
Ndileka Mandela, 57, has slammed the Sussexes over their Netflix documentary Live To Lead, where the couple use footage of the anti-apartheid campaigner leaving prison in 1990.
South African President Responds To Video Of Black Teens Attacked By White Men At Swimming Pool
Free State police are investigating an assault case that took place on Christmas day against black teens at a swimming pool in South Africa. The post South African President Responds To Video Of Black Teens Attacked By White Men At Swimming Pool appeared first on NewsOne.
Akon Compared African And Black American Artists & Twitter Isn't Having It
Akon is facing heat on social media after he compared the stage presence of African and Black American artists in an interview that's gone viral.
Python killings on the rise in Zimbabwe’s Lupane area
By Calvin Manika for Community Podium NewsThe love for python meat and traditional rituals landed Mthandazo Ncube of Gomoza village under Chief Mabhikwa in Lupane in jail. Despite enlisting the services of a renowned defence lawyer, Ncube was found guilty as the court made it clear that the python was protected by the law.Ncube, recalled the day he was called in by a friend to capture the python which had swallowed a cat.“A neighbour who had sighted the giant reptile behind his vegetable garden alerted me. It was resting after feasting on a cat. This was a perfect opportunity for...
‘It’s been invisible’: Spanish artist brings embroidery to the streets
Whether it’s a clutch of yellow flowers wrapped around a window in Spain or dozens of pink roses cascading down a house in Switzerland, there’s a note of familiarity that threads through Raquel Rodrigo’s street art. For much of the past decade, the Spanish artist has been...
Surfing Legend Freire Dies Riding Nazare’s Massive Waves
Márcio Freire, 47, died after an accident off the central coast of Portugal, according to BBC.
Vice
The artist exploring her Vietnamese roots by transforming family photographs
In "Hug of a Swan," French-Vietnamese photographer Nhu Xuan Hua pivoted from her roster of fashion clients (Maison Margiela, Dior, Kenzo) and magazine commissions (like a BTS cover for TIME) to create her first museum showcase, recently on view at Huis Marseille in Amsterdam. Her first publication, Tropism: Consequences of a Displaced Memory was released in September by Area Books when her exhibition opened. The show featured archival photos of her family, digitally manipulated to disorienting effect: relatives are rendered faceless apparitions, their void-like silhouettes highlighting the intangibility of the past and the phantom quality of heritage, even one’s own. The images, displayed throughout four rooms, turned into immersive installations that conjured grand temples and family gatherings celebrating the strength of Asian women.
Chinese workers on Africa’s infrastructure projects: the link with host political regimes
China has rapidly become Africa’s most important infrastructure builder, and the footprint of Chinese construction companies is seen in cities, towns and villages across the continent. With the launch of Beijing’s “Go Global” policy in 2000, and President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, the volume of...
London bookstores deserted on morning of Spare release despite book topping bestseller lists
Book stores in London were quiet this morning as Prince Harry's memoir hit shelves, despite the tell-all book topping best-seller lists. The Duke of Sussex’s explosive book Spare has been named the fastest-selling non-fiction book after going on sale on Tuesday. The book had made headlines worldwide in recent days, with copies on sale early in Spain revealing jaw-dropping secrets about the royals.Despite the rapid sales and the memoir leading multiple best-seller lists, it seemed business as usual on Tuesday in London bookshops. The Independent visited three Waterstones bookstores, which were seemingly empty with copies of the book neatly stacked...
