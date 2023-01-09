ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Taxi for Maicon’ to Real Madrid exit: The highs and lows of Gareth Bale

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30w1SC_0k8ZpNCh00

Wales captain Gareth Bale has announced his retirement as a player.

The 33-year-old is his country’s most-capped player with 111 appearances and won the Champions League five times with Real Madrid .

Here we look back at the highs and lows of Bale’s career.

High – Aged 16 years and 315 days, became the youngest player to represent Wales, setting up Rob Earnshaw’s winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Trinidad and Tobago on his international debut in 2006.

Low – After being named Football League Young Player of the Year, playingleft-back in his breakthrough season, he sustained injury on his finalSouthampton appearance as the club suffered defeat to Derby in the Championship play-offs.

Low – Moved to Tottenham for a fee potentially rising to £10million in2007, but the club failed to register a win during his first 24 Premier Leagueappearances.

High – After going more than two-and-a-half years without scoring, a spellwhich included the first red card of his career,  struck winning goals insuccessive matches as Spurs beat London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea in April2010.

High – A sensational Champions League hat-trick in a 4-3 loss to Inter Milan at San Siro in October 2010 confirmed his status as one of Europe’s top stars.

High – Netted 21 Premier League goals during the 2012-13 season, helping earn a world-record £85million move to Madrid.

High – Notched his first El Clasico goal against Barcelona to secure Copa del Rey glory before becoming the first Welshman to score in a Champions League final by heading home in the 4-1 extra-time success over Atletico Madrid.

High – In 2016 he lifted the Champions League trophy for a second time afterscoring in a penalty shoot-out as Real once again defeated city rivals Atleticoin the final.

High – Scored three times at Euro 2016 as Wales enjoyed a fairytale run to the semi-finals of the competition in France, upsetting Belgium along the way.

Low – In November 2016 was ruled out for around four months after damaging ankle tendons in a Champions League clash with Sporting Lisbon.

High – Returned from injury to help Real become LaLiga champions for thefirst time in five years.

Low – Despite capping the 2016-17 season with a third Champions League title in his hometown of Cardiff, the success was bittersweet on a personal level as he was only a late substitute in the final against Juventus.

High – Surpassed Ian Rush as Wales’ record goalscorer following ahat-trick against China in March 2018. He scored 41 goals for hiscountry.

High – Again substitute for a Champions League final, but thistime came off the bench to score a brace for Madrid – including a stunning overhead kick – to earn a 3-1 victory over Liverpool in Kiev.

Low – Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus, enjoyed aprolific 2018-19 season but Real disappointingly finished third in LaLiga forthe second year in a row, 17 points adrift of champions Barcelona.

Low – In the summer of 2019, Real boss Zinedine Zidane announced he was willing to let Bale leave the Bernabeu but insisted it was “nothing personal”.

Low – The Welshman had angered Madrid supporters by pretending to fall asleep while sat on the bench during Real’s 2-0 win against Alaves in July 2020. He was left out for the trip to the Etihad Stadium by Zidane, with the manager claiming Bale chose not to be part of the squad.

High – Having returned Tottenham on a season-long loan in September 2020, scored his first goal back at the London club when stepping off the bench in a 2-1 home win against Brighton.

High – Netted a hat-trick for Tottenham against Sheffield United and struck two more in a 4-2 win at Leicester on the final day of the 2020-21 season.

High – Captained Wales at Euro 2020 and made two assists as Wales reached the round of 16 with a 2-0 win against Turkey.

High – The forward proved inspirational for Wales as they qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958. Scored both goals in a 2-0 play-off semi-final win against Austria and his deflected free-kick in the play-off final against Ukraine secured his country a place at Qatar 2022.

Low – Made just seven appearances for Madrid during the 2021-22 season and confirmed his exit from the club on Twitter in June 2022.

Low – After joining Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC in June 2022, restricted to 12 appearances and made only two starts, although he did help LA win the MLS Cup for the first time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Erik ten Hag eager to test Man Utd against ‘the best’ in derby clash with City

Erik ten Hag believes Saturday’s derby against Manchester City will show whether his Manchester United side are ready to challenge for the top honours again.United were beaten handily when the sides last met in October, losing 6-3 at the Etihad having trailed 4-0 at half-time, but since then they have lost only one of 18 fixtures and they go into the game on an eight-game winning streak.Victory for United would leave them one point behind City in the Premier League and only increase the emphasis on their trip to face league leaders Arsenal on January 22.Ten Hag said he was...
The Independent

Aston Villa cling on to beat Leeds after VAR’s intervention

Leeds paid the price for wasteful finishing as gritty Aston Villa snatched an unlikely 2-1 Premier League win.Leon Bailey’s early goal and Emi Buendia’s header grabbed the points, Patrick Bamford netting a late consolation, as the hosts rode their luck at Villa Park.Emi Martinez brilliantly denied Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto while Rodrigo had a shot cleared off the line and a goal disallowed for offside. But Villa hung on, scoring at vital times, to leave Leeds wondering how they left empty handed.The hosts recovered from their embarrassing FA Cup exit to Stevenage, which had taken the gloss off what...
The Independent

Man Utd sign Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley

Manchester United have signed Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley.The 30-year-old joins Erik ten Hag’s side until the end of the season after United secured his exit from a temporary spell with Besiktas.Weghorst scored nine goals in 18 appearances for the Turkish club this season, and netted twice for the Netherlands at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.🇳🇱🤝#MUFC pic.twitter.com/KFpRQzqvXA— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2023“I feel privileged to be joining Manchester United,” said Weghorst after his loan switch was confirmed late on Friday night.“I’ve played against the club in the past and it’s a fantastic feeling to now...
The Independent

It’s time to prove ourselves – Pep Guardiola urges City to make derby statement

Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City players to prove their title credentials this weekend against a Manchester United side he considers genuine contenders for the crown.The champions’ status as Premier League title favourites has been called into a question after a number of frustrating results in recent outings.City were held to a draw by struggling Everton a fortnight ago and Guardiola admitted his team fell way below the standard he expects as they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Southampton in midweek.City, second in the table, were also beaten by Brentford in their final match before the...
The Guardian

Ons Jabeur: ‘I want to create bigger things, to help others from my region’

It is dark and rainy at the dead of night but here comes Ons Jabeur, beaming across my screen and bringing the sunshine, just before 2am. She is early for our Zoom interview because Jabeur is different to most sports personalities who are locked inside bubbles of fame where punctuality does not seem to matter much. Jabeur, preparing for the Australian Open in Melbourne, lives in the real world and so humility comes naturally.
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers says good performances will guide Leicester away from danger

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says Premier League survival will take care of itself if performances are right.The Foxes have been drawn back into trouble at the foot of the table having lost all three games since the season restarted after the World Cup.They are just two points above the drop zone in an extremely congested bottom eight ahead of this weekend’s visit to East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.Rodgers’ side have climbed away from trouble once this season and the Northern Irishman believes it will happen again with good performances.“The talk is more around the performance. We have to perform well,”...
The Independent

Let’s forget the negativity – Nathan Jones tells Saints fans to give him time

Nathan Jones has urged disgruntled Southampton fans to set aside their negativity, get behind the team and judge him at the end of the season.Saints go into Saturday’s crunch relegation battle at Everton bottom of the table following four successive top-flight losses under Jones.Many supporters were underwhelmed by the appointment of the Welshman as successor to Ralph Hasenhuttl in November and have since voiced displeasure at the standard of football on show.Former Luton boss Jones earned some goodwill with a shock midweek Carabao Cup quarter-final success over Manchester City on the back of an FA Cup third-round victory at Crystal...
The Independent

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson devasted to lose after ‘best display of season’

Stephen Robinson was devastated to see St Mirren leave Tynecastle with a 1-0 defeat to Hearts after what he felt was his team’s best performance of the season.The Buddies boss was particularly frustrated that referee David Munro was not invited by VAR to take a look at an 86th-minute incident in which Jambos defender Kye Rowles handled the ball in his own box.The result means St Mirren have taken just one point from their two matches against third-place Hearts over the past week despite more than holding their own across the 180 minutes.“I’ve been told it was a penalty and...
The Independent

On this day in 2013: Olympic champion Nicole Cooke retires from cycling

Former Olympic road race champion Nicole Cooke retired from cycling with immediate effect on this day in 2013.Born in Swansea, she was a trailblazer for cycling in Britain and in 2008 became the first rider, male or female, to win Olympic and world road race gold in the same year.Announcing the decision to call time on her 13-year career, the 10-time British champion said: “My time in the sport is finished. I am very happy with my career.Magic 🇬🇧 Olympic moment, 2008 #CyclingRoad - Nicole Cooke wins historic gold in Beijinghttps://t.co/qq6mcAg0Tq pic.twitter.com/PCzovJsXRq— British Cycling (@BritishCycling) August 7, 2016“I have many,...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy