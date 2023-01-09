Brazilian lawmaker surveys damage inside presidential palace after pro-Bolsonaro riots

A Brazilian lawmaker has filmed inside the presidential palace to reveal some of the damage done during a pro-Bolsonaro riot .

Supporters of the country’s former president stormed the Planalto Palace, Congress, and Supreme Court on Sunday, 8 January.

Aliel Machado, serving in the Chamber of Deputies, shared this footage, saying the “coup attempt” was made by “terrorists” and “bandits.”

The clip reveals that photographs of former presidents were torn from a wall onto the floor inside the building.

