Elon, NC

Phoenix Hits the Road to Play No. 22 Charleston

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's basketball team continues Colonial Athletic Association play as the Phoenix travels to Charleston, S.C., to take on No. 22 College of Charleston on Saturday, Jan. 14. Game time is set for 4 p.m. at TD Arena. HOW TO FOLLOW. • Saturday's game...
Second Half Run Helps Aggies Outlast Phoenix

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's basketball team led by as many as 14 and forced 16 turnovers, but North Carolina A&T was able to rally in the second half to pull away with an 80-71 victory over the Phoenix in a Colonial Athletic Association contest on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Schar Center.
Lacrosse Coach Josh Hexter Names Team Captains

Elon, N.C. – Elon University Lacrosse Head Coach Josh Hexter has announced a quartet of team captains for the 2023 season. Seniors Julia Dalmass and Ellie Stricker, and juniors Kailee Follette and Mikaela Buoscio have earned captain status for the squad. "I am so thankful for this group of...
