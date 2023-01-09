Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Alive: El Salvador Passes Landmark Legislation For All Cryptocurrencies
El Salvador continues its massive embrace of bitcoin by passing a bill that paves the path for the creation of a legal structure for all cryptocurrencies. The legislative framework for a Bitcoin-backed bond, known as the “Volcano Bond,” will be used to reduce government debt and support the establishment of a planned “Bitcoin City” in the country.
bitcoinist.com
Binance Is Bleeding Assets, $12 Billion Gone In Less Than 60 Days, Cardano is Down 90%, Snowfall Protocol is set to be the presale of the year
Cryptocurrency and blockchain firms have had a rough 2022. Exchanges are imploding, protocols are going bankrupt, and trillions of dollars in crypto asset valuation are vaporizing off the market. The year’s highlight was FTX’s unprecedented collapse that took the whole crypto market by storm. Following the event, many...
bitcoinist.com
BREAKING: Binance Announces Support For Terra Classic (LUNC) Upgrade
Crypto exchange Binance has announced that it will be supporting the network upgrade of Terra Classic (LUNC). The exchange has also provided information on what LUNC users should expect during and after the period of the upgrade. Binance Will Implement New Terra Classic (LUNC) Upgrade. In the announcement that was...
bitcoinist.com
Altcoin Indexes Make Sharp Recovery Against Bitcoin As Alts Enjoy Strong 2023 Start
Data shows the altcoin indexes have made a sharp recovery against Bitcoin recently as they have kicked 2023 off to a great start. Large Cap And Small Cap Altcoins Saw Flat Returns In The Past Month. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, several alts have seen large...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Takes No. 2 Spot In Most Secure Crypto Projects – A Boost For SHIB Price?
In a digitized economy, security is one way to ensure that your digital assets are safe. Shiba Inu was recently examined by security analysis company CertiK. According to a recent tweet, the memecoin ecosystem ranked No. 2 in its Security Leaderboard with a score of 93, only behind Polygon which has a score of 95.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Holders Who Bought In Last 5 Months Are Now In Profit On Average
On-chain data shows that the average Bitcoin short-term holder is back in profit as BTC continues the sharp upwards momentum. Bitcoin Is Now Above Short-Term Holder Realized Price. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, the BTC price is now above the average cost basis of the short-term...
bitcoinist.com
Binance Says There Were Flaws In Maintaining BUSD Peg
Binance’s BUSD stablecoin is currently one of the largest in the crypto sector, but there have been concerns about the stability of the asset, especially with the collapse of the Terra UST stablecoin. Most concerns were raised around the collateral used to back the coin and Binance itself has admitted to some flaws in the way that the peg was maintained.
bitcoinist.com
Will Bitcoin Price Keep Pumping To $20,000? Watch This Now
The Bitcoin price hit a three-month high at $19,104 yesterday. After the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December 2022 was announced at 6.5% as expected, the market initially reacted cautiously and showed a pullback to below $17,900. However, the bulls took over after that and posted the biggest daily candle in over 6 months.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Healing: Why Mounting Jitters Of A Recession May Hamper Crypto Market’s Recovery
The crypto market has been on a roll recently as it rallied with Bitcoin and Ethereum leading the charge. As a result of this, total market capitalization rose by 14% since the start of the year. With stocks being highly correlated with digital currencies, a worsening macroeconomic situation would be...
bitcoinist.com
Venom Foundation and Iceberg Capital Unite to Create $1 Billion Web3 Fund
With crypto adoption soaring throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), two of the region’s heavy hitters have joined forces to launch a $1 billion venture fund to support groundbreaking web3 dApps and protocols. The Venom Foundation, which manages the world’s first regulated blockchain network, has teamed up...
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List Jencoin (JEN) on January 11, 2023
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 6, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Jencoin (JEN) on January 11, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the JEN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 12:00 UTC on January 11, 2023. Built on BSC,...
bitcoinist.com
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction: Why Investors Prefer Snowfall Protocol
The emergence of innovative projects has been the saviour of the day in this bearish market conditions. Snowfall protocol (SNW), a new protocol boasting as the first platform for cross-chain cryptographic asset transfer, has taken the crypto space by storm. In less than a few weeks, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has gained the spotlight with its groundbreaking features, ousting the likes of Polygon (MATIC).
bitcoinist.com
Bullish Or Bearish For Bitcoin? CPI Comes In At 6.5%
BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new players & 15 BTC + 35.000 Free Spins every month, only at mBitcasino. Play Now!. For the Bitcoin price, the course for the rest of January may have been set...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Educated: Over 65% Of Oman’s Crypto Owners Have College Degrees, Study Shows
According to the conclusions of a new Souq Analyst survey, about 65,000 of the people in Oman possess bitcoin and other forms of cryptocurrency. Despite the seemingly modest proportion of crypto holders (almost 2% of the country’s adult population), the statistics indicate that crypto knowledge in the Arab state is significantly high.
bitcoinist.com
Keep Calm, Fly High with HyperWallet Token (HWT) on PancakeSwap
Following an acute rise of 30% in liquidity mining, HyperWallet Token (HWT) has finally broken the resistance stronghold. It soared to a new height of $0.047, which is 470% of robust appreciation from its official listing on PancakeSwap in less than 2 months. Started from $0.01, it is truly defying the laws of gravity in the awfully cold and brazen “crypto winter” now.
bitcoinist.com
Real Estate Investments for as little as $100 and Passive Income: Learn How Metropoly is Disrupting the Industry
Despite the massive potential of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, the market is largely confined to flimsy money-making schemes, sub-par games, and pretentious artwork. It is crowded with trash tokens, which have nothing supporting their value, except for the hype. 2022 opened our eyes to the perils of the trend. As...
bitcoinist.com
Xmile (XML) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan. 11, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Xmile (XML) on January 11, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XML/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Creating innovation that goes beyond the limits of current mileage...
bitcoinist.com
Aptos (APT) and Holo (HOT) Is Gaining Momentum But Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Unmatched With Its Impressive Value Increase!
When it comes to bringing value to the cryptocurrency space, Aptos (APT) and Holo (HOT) are two projects that are really making a splash. Both projects have shown solid growth in the past few months, with Aptos (APT) developing its platform and Holo (HOT) growing in popularity. However, Snowfall Protocol...
bitcoinist.com
BNB (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) Have Gained Momentum But Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is In A League of Its Own Though Unique Interoperability
BNB (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) are both popular projects that have recently increased in value by a few percent. This is because Cardano (ADA) has secured strong partnerships and despite its slow progress, it’s progressing nevertheless. BNB (BNB) on the other hand has been helped by Binance’s launch of BSC and Binance Chain which allowed BNB (BNB) to function as a base layer asset in the Binance ecosystem.
bitcoinist.com
SEC Charges Genesis And Crypto Exchange Gemini For Offering Unregistered Securities
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against crypto lender Gemini and Genesis for selling unregistered securities through Gemini’s “Earn” scheme. The SEC claims that Earn enabled Genesis and Gemini to obtain billions of dollars from hundreds of thousands of investors through these unregistered offers.
Comments / 0