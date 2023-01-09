ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Alive: El Salvador Passes Landmark Legislation For All Cryptocurrencies

El Salvador continues its massive embrace of bitcoin by passing a bill that paves the path for the creation of a legal structure for all cryptocurrencies. The legislative framework for a Bitcoin-backed bond, known as the “Volcano Bond,” will be used to reduce government debt and support the establishment of a planned “Bitcoin City” in the country.
Binance Is Bleeding Assets, $12 Billion Gone In Less Than 60 Days, Cardano is Down 90%, Snowfall Protocol is set to be the presale of the year

Cryptocurrency and blockchain firms have had a rough 2022. Exchanges are imploding, protocols are going bankrupt, and trillions of dollars in crypto asset valuation are vaporizing off the market. The year’s highlight was FTX’s unprecedented collapse that took the whole crypto market by storm. Following the event, many...
BREAKING: Binance Announces Support For Terra Classic (LUNC) Upgrade

Crypto exchange Binance has announced that it will be supporting the network upgrade of Terra Classic (LUNC). The exchange has also provided information on what LUNC users should expect during and after the period of the upgrade. Binance Will Implement New Terra Classic (LUNC) Upgrade. In the announcement that was...
Shiba Inu Takes No. 2 Spot In Most Secure Crypto Projects – A Boost For SHIB Price?

In a digitized economy, security is one way to ensure that your digital assets are safe. Shiba Inu was recently examined by security analysis company CertiK. According to a recent tweet, the memecoin ecosystem ranked No. 2 in its Security Leaderboard with a score of 93, only behind Polygon which has a score of 95.
Bitcoin Holders Who Bought In Last 5 Months Are Now In Profit On Average

On-chain data shows that the average Bitcoin short-term holder is back in profit as BTC continues the sharp upwards momentum. Bitcoin Is Now Above Short-Term Holder Realized Price. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, the BTC price is now above the average cost basis of the short-term...
Binance Says There Were Flaws In Maintaining BUSD Peg

Binance’s BUSD stablecoin is currently one of the largest in the crypto sector, but there have been concerns about the stability of the asset, especially with the collapse of the Terra UST stablecoin. Most concerns were raised around the collateral used to back the coin and Binance itself has admitted to some flaws in the way that the peg was maintained.
Will Bitcoin Price Keep Pumping To $20,000? Watch This Now

The Bitcoin price hit a three-month high at $19,104 yesterday. After the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December 2022 was announced at 6.5% as expected, the market initially reacted cautiously and showed a pullback to below $17,900. However, the bulls took over after that and posted the biggest daily candle in over 6 months.
Venom Foundation and Iceberg Capital Unite to Create $1 Billion Web3 Fund

With crypto adoption soaring throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), two of the region’s heavy hitters have joined forces to launch a $1 billion venture fund to support groundbreaking web3 dApps and protocols. The Venom Foundation, which manages the world’s first regulated blockchain network, has teamed up...
LBank Exchange Will List Jencoin (JEN) on January 11, 2023

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 6, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Jencoin (JEN) on January 11, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the JEN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 12:00 UTC on January 11, 2023. Built on BSC,...
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction: Why Investors Prefer Snowfall Protocol

The emergence of innovative projects has been the saviour of the day in this bearish market conditions. Snowfall protocol (SNW), a new protocol boasting as the first platform for cross-chain cryptographic asset transfer, has taken the crypto space by storm. In less than a few weeks, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has gained the spotlight with its groundbreaking features, ousting the likes of Polygon (MATIC).
Bullish Or Bearish For Bitcoin? CPI Comes In At 6.5%

BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new players & 15 BTC + 35.000 Free Spins every month, only at mBitcasino. Play Now!. For the Bitcoin price, the course for the rest of January may have been set...
Bitcoin Educated: Over 65% Of Oman’s Crypto Owners Have College Degrees, Study Shows

According to the conclusions of a new Souq Analyst survey, about 65,000 of the people in Oman possess bitcoin and other forms of cryptocurrency. Despite the seemingly modest proportion of crypto holders (almost 2% of the country’s adult population), the statistics indicate that crypto knowledge in the Arab state is significantly high.
Keep Calm, Fly High with HyperWallet Token (HWT) on PancakeSwap

Following an acute rise of 30% in liquidity mining, HyperWallet Token (HWT) has finally broken the resistance stronghold. It soared to a new height of $0.047, which is 470% of robust appreciation from its official listing on PancakeSwap in less than 2 months. Started from $0.01, it is truly defying the laws of gravity in the awfully cold and brazen “crypto winter” now.
Xmile (XML) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan. 11, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Xmile (XML) on January 11, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XML/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Creating innovation that goes beyond the limits of current mileage...
BNB (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) Have Gained Momentum But Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is In A League of Its Own Though Unique Interoperability

BNB (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) are both popular projects that have recently increased in value by a few percent. This is because Cardano (ADA) has secured strong partnerships and despite its slow progress, it’s progressing nevertheless. BNB (BNB) on the other hand has been helped by Binance’s launch of BSC and Binance Chain which allowed BNB (BNB) to function as a base layer asset in the Binance ecosystem.
SEC Charges Genesis And Crypto Exchange Gemini For Offering Unregistered Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against crypto lender Gemini and Genesis for selling unregistered securities through Gemini’s “Earn” scheme. The SEC claims that Earn enabled Genesis and Gemini to obtain billions of dollars from hundreds of thousands of investors through these unregistered offers.

