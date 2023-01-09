Read full article on original website
Costco Is Selling a Multi-colored Le Creuset Mug Set for an Unbeatable Price
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We admit that most of the year, we’re all about the iced coffee. Call it a cliche, but yes, you can often find us in November with an iced mocha in hand, or in February sipping on a frosty iced matcha latte. But even we admit that in the depths of midwinter and January’s cold spells, nothing hits the spot like a piping hot mug of something delicious, be it coffee, tea, or cocoa. If you can relate, that means right now is the perfect time of year to upgrade your mug game. And Costco is currently selling a set of Le Creuset mugs so cute, you’ll want to sign up for a Costco membership today.
Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas
Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month
Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
Ham Soup With Beans | Ham Bone
I grew up making ham and bean soup with my grandma. It was -the- thing to eat when staying over. Over the years I’ve been playing with the recipe, and figuring out how to utilize the ham bone. Grandma’s original recipe was soaking dried beans for hours, adding water, ham and pepper. This recipe is a ham soup with beans, made with a delicious ham bone from the holidays.
Egg Roll in a Bowl: Simple dinner ideas
I love Chinese food especially egg rolls, but those little deep-fried bites of goodness are not particularly healthy. But this Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe from Princess Pinky Girl is a great way to enjoy all the delicious of the ingredients of an eggroll, but without the fried shell. The best part is that this recipe for egg roll in bowl takes only 30 minutes to prep and cook, so it is a quick and easy meal that is good tasting as well as good for you.
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
Five Ingredient- Monkey Bread 🐒
My daughter had a sleep over with a few friends last weekend and I made the girls some monkey bread the following morning for breakfast. I don't think I've ever seen it disappear so fast! I forget how quick, easy and delicious this bread is. Monkey bread comes together quickly with the use of refrigerated biscuit dough. It's cinnamon sugar pieces come out tender with lots of ooey gooey sweetness. I'm not going to lie, it was amazing with my cup of coffee that morning.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Nachos
When you are looking for something quick, easy and delicious, these nachos aim to please. Using ingredients commonly found in your refrigerator and pantry, in less than an hour, you’ll have a memorable meal for the entire family. This dish is also great for game days and other gatherings with friends and family.
Classic Tuna Noodle Casserole
This classic tuna noodle casserole is great for a busy weeknight! It is hearty, creamy, delicious, and easy to make! Your family is sure to love it!. Tuna noodle casserole was a staple in my house growing up. My mom made it regularly and so it is one of those dishes that just tastes like home to me.
Dash’s Mini Waffle Makers and Appliances Are On Sale — Starting at $16
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you have a small kitchen, you may have to make hard decisions about which appliances stay and which have to go. Dash understands that, which is why the brand excels at making miniature, inexpensive versions of appliances you might otherwise have a hard time justifying buying. The brand’s already affordable kitchen appliances are up to 33% off on Amazon, with discounts on egg cookers, electric griddles, and of course, waffle makers. Dash is particularly popular for its waffle makers, including among members...
Sweet Cornbread- Cake
It is almost impossible to resist traditional cornbread, which you are certainly familiar with. I can't seem to take my hands off it at family get togethers and parties. What would happen, though, if you preserved all the deliciousness of cornbread while giving it a cake-like consistency? Well, I'm happy to report that wonderful things do occur.
How to Make Homemade Sweet Potato Dog Treats
There are few things that can make you feel better than a delicious homemade snack, and the same is true for your dog. If you’re looking to switch things up from store-bought goodies, try making your own dog treats—it’s so easy! It’s also a great way to monitor what kind of ingredients your furry friend is ingesting.
Amish Sugar Cookies
I was gifted this recipe from a dear friend who is a phenomenal baker, after I single handedly annulated a plateful of these Amish sugar cookies. I mean I sat at the table with a cup of coffee and ate the entire plate of cookies, didn't even come up for air.... absolutely no regrets.... I was lucky enough to find a plate of these at my door the following week with the recipe. These are the only sugar cookies I make, they come together quickly, easy to make with simple pantry ingredients.
Crockpot Mississippi Pot Roast - An Easy Meal That Won't Disappoint!
I came across a super-simple slow cooker recipe that I absolutely have to share! The ratings on this recipe were always good and people commented that it was the best pot roast they'd ever had. You know what? They're absolutely right! There are many people online sharing Mississippi Pot Roast and the recipe always looks the same. If you take a look around for other websites that have shared it, it's always near a 5-star rating by thousands of people.
Green Beans and Chicken
Combine chicken, mirin, cornstarch, salt, and white pepper in a bowl. Stir to combine and set aside while preparing the rest of the ingredients. Whisk together oyster sauce, mirin, rice wine vinegar, honey, soy sauce, cornstarch, and sesame oil in a bowl until evenly combined. Set sauce aside. Cut green...
Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake
When you don’t know what to make for dessert, a cake is always a great solution. This Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake Cake is a creamy bundt cake with a cookie cheesecake filling and it is topped with a cream cheese glaze and more Oreo cookies. Ingredients:. For chocolate cake:. 2...
‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond’s Spring Sleepwear Line Just Dropped: ‘Soft, Comfy, and Lovely’
Ree Drummond introduced a new "soft, comfy, and lovely" line of sleepwear from The Pioneer Woman, and fans let her know what they think.
TikTok Cinnamon Roll Dump Cake, Quick Dessert Idea
So, are you on TikTok? Well, if you haven't heard, there is yet another mouth watering recipe you must try. If you love cinnamon rolls you will devour this sweet, gooey and very cinnamon-y dessert.
Costco Is Selling Special Pyrex Sets for Disney’s 100th Anniversary
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. In celebration of their 100th anniversary, Costco is is selling Disney-themed Pyrex bowls and lids that will turn your kitchen into the most magical place on earth.
6-Minutes Chocolate Cake
This chocolate cake is super speedy and it tastes delicious! A quick and lovely dessert that requires just a few simple ingredients. The best thing is that you need exactly 6 minutes to make it! Try it:. Ingredients:. 170 grams’ sugar. 20 grams unsweetened cocoa powder. 100 ml boiling...
