Disgraced actor Mel Gibson was invited to serve as The Krewe of Endymion's Grand Marshall for the upcoming Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans, Louisiana. After the announcement caused backlash due to the actor's controversial past, Endymion walked back their decision and denounced Gibson from the role, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gibson, 67, is no stranger to controversy. The Passion of the Christ director has come under fire for his antisemitic remarks as well as the alleged use of the N-word, on top of personal drama where he was accused of threatening to kill an ex-girlfriend. The Krewe of Endymion...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO