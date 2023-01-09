ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

A fan favorite James Bond contender states their credentials for being the next 007

If we take the speculation at face value – as well as the betting odds – then the focus looks to have shifted towards Aaron Taylor-Johnson emerging as the front-runner to become the new James Bond, but it’s all hypothetical until an announcement is officially made, which isn’t going to be for some time.
wegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson shares heartwarming tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson issued a heartfelt tribute in memory of Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest in her Calabasas home. While many celebrities are mourning the loss of Presley, 54, shown through the outpouring of messages with love and support for her family, Johnson’s tribute to the late singer was an image of once pint-sized Presley smiling at her dad, Elvis Presley. The image was taken by Frank Carroll in 1973, providing a small glimpse into the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s close relationship with his only child.
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans fear for Jamie Lee Curtis as she confirms COVID-19 diagnosis

After what may be one of her peak years ever, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis has suffered an awful way to head into 2023. She has reported through Instagram that she has contracted COVID-19. And the timing couldn’t be worse, forcing her to stay at home and get well in the middle of a busy awards season that has garnered multiple nominations for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
wegotthiscovered.com

Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels

Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
wegotthiscovered.com

Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner

Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
wegotthiscovered.com

Jon Bernthal agrees with the most unnecessary scene in the history of ‘The Walking Dead’

For a whopping 11 seasons, The Walking Dead offered fans an ensemble-led post-apocalyptic horror that reignited the zombie genre greatly. While there were a ton of seriously gritty scenes, emotionally stirring moments, and wildly interesting characters, there were a couple unnecessary asides that fans can’t help but troll online, and there’s one scene that caught the attention of Jon Bernthal.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
wegotthiscovered.com

Jenna Ortega shares everything she knows about ‘Wednesday’ season 2

The Golden Globes have delivered an arsenal of awards for the biggest shows and films from the past year, and while Wednesday‘s skyrocketing popularity earned a few nominations, the show did not bring any accolade home. In spite of its award-less evening, the pre-ceremony events ended up serving their purpose for Wednesday fans.
wegotthiscovered.com

Evan Peters winning a Golden Globe for ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ isn’t sitting well with some people

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been at the receiving end of plenty of controversies and praise since its release. The Netflix hit show about the real-life events of the titular serial killer was nominated for four awards at the 80th Golden Globes held just yesterday, and much to some fans’ disapproval, the show gathered its first golden statue.
wegotthiscovered.com

A re-emerged clip of Drew Barrymore creating a safe space for Machine Gun Kelly has the internet wishing she was their first-grade teacher

Machine Gun Kelly has been rocking stages since 2009 when he became the first rapper to ever win at the Apollo before signing with Bad Boy Records, a fitting label for his hardcore rapper persona. On The Drew Barrymore Show last year, he was quite content in showing a very different side of himself and his gracious host gave him all the room he needed to do it. It was a moment so powerful, Twitter has recently re-ignited it for further feels.

