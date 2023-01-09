Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Dave Bautista’s dream video game role would blow Dwayne Johnson’s contributions to the genre out of the water
Having now reached a point in his career where he can pick and choose whatever roles he wants, it’s surely too glaring of an opportunity to miss for Netflix not to get Dave Bautista involved in its upcoming live-action Gears of War adaptation. After all, the Guardians of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A fan favorite James Bond contender states their credentials for being the next 007
If we take the speculation at face value – as well as the betting odds – then the focus looks to have shifted towards Aaron Taylor-Johnson emerging as the front-runner to become the new James Bond, but it’s all hypothetical until an announcement is officially made, which isn’t going to be for some time.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson shares heartwarming tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson issued a heartfelt tribute in memory of Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest in her Calabasas home. While many celebrities are mourning the loss of Presley, 54, shown through the outpouring of messages with love and support for her family, Johnson’s tribute to the late singer was an image of once pint-sized Presley smiling at her dad, Elvis Presley. The image was taken by Frank Carroll in 1973, providing a small glimpse into the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s close relationship with his only child.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans fear for Jamie Lee Curtis as she confirms COVID-19 diagnosis
After what may be one of her peak years ever, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis has suffered an awful way to head into 2023. She has reported through Instagram that she has contracted COVID-19. And the timing couldn’t be worse, forcing her to stay at home and get well in the middle of a busy awards season that has garnered multiple nominations for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
wegotthiscovered.com
Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels
Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
wegotthiscovered.com
2022 was a banner year for horror, but fans are still naming and shaming the worst the year had to offer
The 2020s have been hot for horror, and 2022 took things up a notch for the beloved, albeit unsettling genre. From the chilling plot of Jordan Peele’s Nope, to Mia Goth’s breakthrough with X and Pearl, the revival of Scream and Prey, and many more cinematic successes, 2022 was undeniably the year of horror.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner
Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
wegotthiscovered.com
Tom Cruise created G-Force acclimation system so his ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-stars would stop throwing up
If you’ve seen Top Gun: Maverick, and let’s be honest most people have (it made like a billion dollars), then you know how incredible and also uncomfortable some of those jet scenes were in the movie. Turns out they were so bad that Tom Cruise found a way to help his fellow actors with G-force induced nausea.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Barbie’ stans will be hoping they have as much fun watching the movie as Margot Robbie did making it
Now that we’re several days into 2023, it’s high time we acknowledged that this year’s film slate is rapidly approaching, and before we know it, we’ll be happily drowning in titles that seemed years and years away just a few weeks ago. Of course, when it...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jon Bernthal agrees with the most unnecessary scene in the history of ‘The Walking Dead’
For a whopping 11 seasons, The Walking Dead offered fans an ensemble-led post-apocalyptic horror that reignited the zombie genre greatly. While there were a ton of seriously gritty scenes, emotionally stirring moments, and wildly interesting characters, there were a couple unnecessary asides that fans can’t help but troll online, and there’s one scene that caught the attention of Jon Bernthal.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users cast adrift by a self-indulgent remake rightfully dubbed one of the worst movies ever made
When you consider the sheer volume of movies to have existed since the advent of the motion picture, it takes one terrible slice of cinema to earn a reputation for being one of the worst to have ever existed. Without a shred of hyperbole, Guy Ritchie’s revolting Swept Away deserves such an ignominious honor more than most.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
wegotthiscovered.com
Jenna Ortega shares everything she knows about ‘Wednesday’ season 2
The Golden Globes have delivered an arsenal of awards for the biggest shows and films from the past year, and while Wednesday‘s skyrocketing popularity earned a few nominations, the show did not bring any accolade home. In spite of its award-less evening, the pre-ceremony events ended up serving their purpose for Wednesday fans.
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance performing ‘Anti-Hero’ at The 1975’s show
Welcome to the stage…Taylor Swift. After earning a reputation for bringing everyone from Mick Jagger to Lena Dunham on stage as a special guest at her shows, Swift is returning the favor. The singer popped up at The 1975’s show at London venue the 02 to perform “Anti-Hero” and...
wegotthiscovered.com
Evan Peters winning a Golden Globe for ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ isn’t sitting well with some people
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been at the receiving end of plenty of controversies and praise since its release. The Netflix hit show about the real-life events of the titular serial killer was nominated for four awards at the 80th Golden Globes held just yesterday, and much to some fans’ disapproval, the show gathered its first golden statue.
'Titanic': James Cameron cites problem with Jack and Rose door theory, investigates in NatGeo special
In "Titanic: 25 Years Later," James Cameron will forensically investigate the fan theory that Jack could have survived on the floating door.
wegotthiscovered.com
A re-emerged clip of Drew Barrymore creating a safe space for Machine Gun Kelly has the internet wishing she was their first-grade teacher
Machine Gun Kelly has been rocking stages since 2009 when he became the first rapper to ever win at the Apollo before signing with Bad Boy Records, a fitting label for his hardcore rapper persona. On The Drew Barrymore Show last year, he was quite content in showing a very different side of himself and his gracious host gave him all the room he needed to do it. It was a moment so powerful, Twitter has recently re-ignited it for further feels.
