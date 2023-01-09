Apple’s last-gen iPad is on sale for $200 less than the new model

Some Apple fans always need to ensure they have the latest and greats versions of Apple’s various products. Meanwhile, others know that there’s a lot of money to be saved by shopping for deals on earlier models. Today, there’s a sale at Best Buy on the last-gen iPad, offering an $80 discount on this popular model.

That slashes the price of the 10.2-inch iPad to just $249.99, which is $200 less than the current-generation 10.9-inch iPad.

Apple’s entry-level iPad has been a best-seller since it first debuted. Needless to say, the price tag is one of the most attractive things about it.

The 10.2-inch normally starts at $329, which is $220 less than the next cheapest model, the iPad Air. But Apple changed things up when it released the newer iPad model. Apart from the larger 10.9-inch display and other improved specs, Apple also hiked the starting price of the iPad 10th-Gen up to $449.

Thankfully, the 10.2-inch iPad is still a part of Apple’s tablet lineup, and it still starts at $329. But this model also tends to go on sale quite frequently, and such is the case today at Best Buy.

Instead of paying $329 for this best-selling model, Best Buy is offering a large $80 discount. That drops the price of the last-gen iPad to just $249.99. At that price, this model is $200 less expensive than the MSRP of the cheapest iPad 10th-Gen.

If you insist on having the latest model, there’s another deal you can consider.

Over at Amazon, the newer iPad 10th-Gen is on sale with a slight discount. Instead of $449, you can pick one up on sale for $429.

This is nowhere near as impressive as Best Buy’s sale on the last-gen iPad, of course. But every penny counts when it comes to Apple devices.

The only thing to note is that most color options are either sold out or back up to the regular $449 price. The only one left at $429 is the silver model, and there’s a good chance that will sell out soon, too.