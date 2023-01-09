ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
nativenewsonline.net

OSU Awarded $335K in Native American Agriculture Fund Grants

The Oklahoma State University Extension has received two grants from the Native American Agriculture Fund (NAAF) in support of the university’s partnerships with tribes in Oklahoma. Both grants target partnerships in the northeastern part of the state. One grant was awarded to support the Muscogee Nation and the other...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy