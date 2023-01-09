Read full article on original website
nativenewsonline.net
Doctor Who Worked at IHS Facility in South Dakota Faces Criminal Charges for Child Molestation
SISSETON, S.D. — A former Indian Health Service (IHS) doctor who worked at a clinic on the Lake Traverse Reservation until last week is being extradited to California to face four criminal charges from October 2017 of lewd acts with a minor. The doctor, Cesar Bartell, 47, was hired...
nativenewsonline.net
OSU Awarded $335K in Native American Agriculture Fund Grants
The Oklahoma State University Extension has received two grants from the Native American Agriculture Fund (NAAF) in support of the university’s partnerships with tribes in Oklahoma. Both grants target partnerships in the northeastern part of the state. One grant was awarded to support the Muscogee Nation and the other...
