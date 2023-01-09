Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Alireza Akbari: Iran executes British-Iranian dual national
British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari, who was sentenced to death in Iran, has been executed. Mr Akbari's family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" on Wednesday and his wife said he had been moved to solitary confinement. The ex-deputy Iranian defence minister was arrested...
BBC
Propaganda changed my father’s mind about Vladimir Putin - former diplomat
A former Russian diplomat who quit his job over the invasion of Ukraine has told BBC News about how the war has divided his family. On the first day of the Russian mobilisation, Boris Bondarev’s 75-year-old father went along to be drafted. My father “is an example of how...
BBC
UK minister's visit to Jerusalem holy site hampered by Israeli police
Israeli forces blocked the UK's Middle East minister from visiting the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem for 30 minutes before allowing him to enter. Lord Ahmad, a practising Muslim, was visiting the occupied east of the city during an official trip to the region. The Islamic authority administering the site...
BBC
Blogger 'restrained' before swallowing poisonous substance, jury told
A care worker has described restraining a mental health blogger moments before she swallowed a poisonous substance posted to her secure psychiatric unit. Inquest jurors also heard Beth Matthews had ordered the substance and had it delivered to her mental health ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport in March before ingesting it.
BBC
Family of Iranian protester sentenced to death appeals for help
The UK family of an Iranian man sentenced to death has urged ministers to help save his life. MPs heard Mehdi Mohammadi Fard, 19, had been tortured, beaten and kept in solitary confinement for protesting against the Iranian regime. The House of Commons was told he was tried without legal...
BBC
US-China chip war: America is winning
For more than a century the scramble for oil unleashed wars, forced unusual alliances and sparked diplomatic rows. Now the world's two biggest economies are battling over another precious resource: semiconductors, the chips that literally power our daily life. These tiny fragments of silicon are at the heart of a...
Comments / 0