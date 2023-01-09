Read full article on original website
Deputies respond to shots fired on Candlenut Road in Greensboro
Suspect arrested after shooting investigation on Candlenut Road in Greensboro
WXII 12
Juvenile shot in car on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a juvenile reportedly shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Lambeth Street. Shortly after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block, a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm, according to a police report.
North Carolina man charged with exploitation of a minor
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Summerfield man was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release. Investigators from the RCSO worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Reidsville Police Department, the Piedmont Area Homeland Security Task Force and the […]
Violent new year: Chapel Hill police investigate 3 shootings in 4 days
The new year just started and Chapel Hill police are already investigating three shootings in four days – two of them deadly. The latest latest shooting was at a Chapel Ridge an apartment complex that houses many UNC students. It's also close to this bus stop which a lot of students take to class.
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on Greensboro murder cold case
Man found dead in Chapel Hill homicide
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill police are looking into a homicide on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the 600 block of North Heritage Circle around 2:30 p.m.. They found a man's body. Investigators do not believe the area is under any threat. Police did not have details surrounding...
abc45.com
Gov. Cooper Offers Reward for Solving 2017 Murder
Search warrants: Mother, stepfather of Madalina Cojocari took separate trips before her disappearance
CORNELIUS, N.C. — On Tuesday, search warrants related to the disappearance of an 11-year-old North Carolina girl were unsealed. Madalina Cojocari has not been seen since November. Cojocari is from Cornelius. The warrants unsealed today relate to searches of the family's home in December. Police were there on Dec....
Court documents describe violent past of Greensboro man accused of fatally shooting woman
Natasha Walker's alleged killer hit by car driven by her husband, court docs reveal
Five people found dead in apparent murder-suicide in NC home
5 people found dead inside a home in High Point North Carolina, police are investigating as possible murder suicide
Woman dead, suspect found in North Carolina after Blendon Township shooting
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – One woman is dead and a suspect was found in North Carolina hours later after a shooting Tuesday outside a grocery store in Blendon Township. Blendon Township police arrived about 5:50 p.m. at the Sunbury Plaza shopping center in the 5900 block of Sunbury Road, where they found Amara Jones, 24, […]
WXII 12
2 victims stabbed by roommate in Winston-Salem home; 1 arrested
abc45.com
Two Stabbed by Roommate in Winston-Salem
Murder suspect hit by vehicle moments after allegedly shooting, killing Greensboro mother of 2, police say
WXII 12
Guilford County Sheriff's Office responds to discharge of firearm on Candlenut Road
2 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County
ARCHDALE, N.C. 9WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release. At 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a reported crash on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road in Randolph County. Graciela Nieblas Jimenez, 59, of Thomasville, […]
abc45.com
Additional Arrest Made in July Burlington Homicide
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have arrested 46-year-old James Donavan Rowell from his residence in Burlington. This marks the second arrest made in connection with the July 5 homicide of Tracy Dion Brown. Tracy Brown, a 54-year-old male was found deceased after Police were alerted to an unconscious male lying in the yard of a Foster Street residence.
17-year-old expected in court for North Carolina double murder
The 17-year-old accused of killed 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark is expected in court Tuesday.
