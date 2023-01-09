On January 12, 2023, Sidney Maurice Miner, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and veteran passed away. He was born in Hale, Missouri, on August 9, 1928, the second son of Roger and Lucy Miner. He attended one room rural schools through the 4th grade and the remainder at Avalon school graduating in 1946. After graduation he worked as a farm hand in the area. In January of 1947, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, serving 4 years at Mather AFB in Sacramento, California. In April of 1951, he received an assignment to HQ Allied Air Forces Central Europe at Fontainebleau France, serving with several nationalities. In May of 1954, he returned to the states and was assigned to Dover AFB in Dover, Delaware. His assigned duty was as NCO in charge of the Administration for the Aerial Port Mortuary. He served in several locations in the US. In December of 1955, he married Fern J. Pries at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Iowa. He then served a 13-month tour of duty in Korea.

