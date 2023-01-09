Read full article on original website
bemidjinow.com
Detroit men sentenced to five years each for fentanyl trafficking to Red Lake
Two Detroit men were each sentenced to five years in federal prison for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking operation that targeted the Red Lake Reservation. Court documents state that 32-year-old Douglas McClendon and 41-year-old Christopher Richard conspired with others including 34-year-old Scot Watkins to distribute fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and cocaine in March 2021.
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, Jan. 12
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Jan. 12. Officer was waved down by a female individual on 10th St. and Irvine Ave. NW. Female later said she was being harassed and told law enforcement to leave.
lptv.org
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Wednesday, Jan. 11
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Traffic stop on Lake Blvd. and 10th St. NE. Driver arrested for driving with a canceled license-inimical to public safety. Disturbing the Peace, 9:07 p.m. Officer...
bemidjinow.com
bemidjinow.com
Mother facing felony charge after toddler overdosed on fentanyl
A Bemidji woman was charged on Jan. 3 with one count of child neglect after her 18-month-old boy overdosed. According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to the home of 29-year-old Lakeisha Chaboyea on the report of the unresponsive toddler on New Year’s Eve. The child was transported to...
mprnews.org
Red Lake man sentenced to 37 years for killing a tribal police officer
ListenRed Lake man sentenced to 37 years for killing a tribal police officer. In Bemidji Chief U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim sentenced a Red Lake man in northwest Minnesota to 37 years in prison Tuesday for the 2021 murder of tribal officer, Ryan Bialke. Brian Donnell, 30, pleaded guilty...
bemidjinow.com
Minor injuries reported in Clearwater County school bus crash
A school bus crash in Clearwater County Wednesday morning left one student with minor injuries. According to the state patrol, the bus and a Honda HR-V collided at the Highway 2 and County Road 7 intersection in Popple Township around 10 a.m. Nine students were aboard the bus at the...
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
knsiradio.com
One Man Dies, Another OK After Two Separate Ice-Related Accidents
(KNSI) — Officials are renewing their call that no ice is 100% safe after two ice-related accidents. Officials in Cass County were called about 10:15 Friday morning for a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow attached was operating on a plowed road across the lake when a large crack formed, and the truck broke through. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji’s Pizza Ranch opens Jan. 16, new Native-owned business
Bemidji’s Pizza Ranch will open a week from yesterday. According to an article in the Franchise Times, written by former Bemidji Pioneer reporter Matthew Liedke, Dennis Johnson is the owner of this Pizza Ranch and another in Nebraska. Johnson is a member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa...
bemidjinow.com
Paul Bunyan Communications accepting entries for Youth Tour Essay Contest
Paul Bunyan Communications announced they are now accepting entries for the Youth Tour Essay Contest through March 2. Area high school students aged 16 or 17 are encouraged to enter for a chance to attend the all-expenses-paid tour in Washington D.C. from May 31-June 4. The trip will feature a...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Week of January 9, 2023
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
bemidjinow.com
On-campus auditions for Department of Music scholarships
Bemidji State University’s Department of Music will hold on-campus auditions for fall scholarships. Interested students must apply by Jan. 20. Applicants are encouraged to submit 5-15 minutes of music that represents the highest level of musicianship and ideally will include two contrasting styles. Scholarships range from full tuition for...
bemidjinow.com
Take a Kid Ice Fishing this weekend
This weekend is Take a Kid Ice Fishing, with Minnesotans able to fish without a license while in the company of youth 15 or younger. Minnesotans 15 and younger can fish anytime without a license. Ice conditions are variable across the state, with anticipating anglers encouraged to check local ice...
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
redlakenationnews.com
Jackpot winner shocked at total
FARGO, N.D. – Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, 2022, during the casino's Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he's glad they didn't turn around.
