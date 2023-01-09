ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Reward increases as search for missing Montgomery County mom continues

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C8Y3C_0k8ZQsEN00

The family of a missing mother in Montgomery County has increased the reward to find her to $15,000.

Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement that "law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother."

"We haven't heard anything. We have nothing. It's like agony," said Tiffany Barron, a family spokesperson.

Brown then never showed up the following day to pick up her son from the bus stop, police said.

Officers did find her car parked outside of her home on Stratford Court in Royersford. Her keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside.

Brown's personal cell phone is still missing, and police say it hasn't been communicating since the morning she vanished.

Barron has helped take care of her 8-year-old son Noah until his mother is found. She's tried to shield him from all the details about her disappearance, but he is asking a lot of questions.

"He knows something is going on," Barron said.

Family and friends gathered outside Brown's home on Saturday night for a candlelight vigil, praying for her safe return.

The last person to communicate with her on Tuesday was her business associate, Blair Watts.

Action News talked to him over the phone on Monday. He did not want to do an interview, but said the two were going to open a restaurant together. He didn't think anything was out of the ordinary the day she disappeared.

Those who know Brown say she was never without her son and she was incredibly responsible.

RELATED: Friends, family hold candlelight vigil for missing Montgomery County mom

"There's no way she would leave him behind or like, not be home for him," said neighbor Ellen Friend. "It's honestly completely out of character. She's a very friendly person. I don't see her having any enemies. She's very caring of all the neighbors, especially the elderly."

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Philly

Man tased in arrest attempt in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crash involving a police car in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night is under investigation after a man was tased in an arrest attempt. Police say the car was hit head-on by a Ford Taurus near 59th Street & Kingsessing Avenue after the Ford fled another police car.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the Ford disregarded a red traffic light on 61st Street and Kingsessing Avenue. An officer was trying to stop the Ford unsuccessfully.In an attempt to flee from the scene, the driver crashed into another patrolling police car on the 5900 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

66-year-old bicyclist dead after crash in South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 66-year-old bicyclist died in a crash with a car in South Philadelphia Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Tasker Street and Columbus Boulevard around 5:25 p.m., police say.Police identified the bicyclist as Taing Sophy.A beige Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Tasker Street, while the bicyclist was traveling west on the same street. Police say the 32-year-old driver of the car was trying to make a left turn onto Columbus Boulevard when the two collided.The bicyclist suffering head trauma was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where she died Saturday around 1 p.m.Authorities say the driver of the car stayed at the location until police arrived. The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, officials say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Reported Missing In Bucks, Police Say

A woman is missing in Bucks County, and authorities are asking residents to keep an eye out. Michele Flores, whose age and place of residence were not provided, was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 11 at about 7:50 p.m. on County Line Road near Madison Avenue in Warminster, township police said in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
132K+
Followers
17K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy