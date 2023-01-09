Reward increases as search for missing Montgomery County mom continues

The family of a missing mother in Montgomery County has increased the reward to find her to $15,000.

Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement that "law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother."

"We haven't heard anything. We have nothing. It's like agony," said Tiffany Barron, a family spokesperson.

Brown then never showed up the following day to pick up her son from the bus stop, police said.

Officers did find her car parked outside of her home on Stratford Court in Royersford. Her keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside.

Brown's personal cell phone is still missing, and police say it hasn't been communicating since the morning she vanished.

Barron has helped take care of her 8-year-old son Noah until his mother is found. She's tried to shield him from all the details about her disappearance, but he is asking a lot of questions.

"He knows something is going on," Barron said.

Family and friends gathered outside Brown's home on Saturday night for a candlelight vigil, praying for her safe return.

The last person to communicate with her on Tuesday was her business associate, Blair Watts.

Action News talked to him over the phone on Monday. He did not want to do an interview, but said the two were going to open a restaurant together. He didn't think anything was out of the ordinary the day she disappeared.

Those who know Brown say she was never without her son and she was incredibly responsible.

"There's no way she would leave him behind or like, not be home for him," said neighbor Ellen Friend. "It's honestly completely out of character. She's a very friendly person. I don't see her having any enemies. She's very caring of all the neighbors, especially the elderly."

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact police.