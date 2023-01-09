Read full article on original website
Related
Byrdie
Mango Butter Is Low-Key a Natural, Under-the-Radar Anti-Aging Ingredient
If you deal with dry skin, there’s a decent chance that at least one butter is present in your skincare routine. Butters—like shea butter or cocoa butter—are renowned for their intensely moisturizing properties. And although you can find a plethora of products that contain them, they tend to also work wonders when used on their own, making butters some of the hardest-working ingredients around.
Byrdie
Arnica Oil Has Gained Popularity in Haircare—But Does It Actually Do Anything?
Not so long ago, arnica was an obscure homeopathic ingredient, one that most people had never heard of. But its mainstream popularity has grown exponentially in recent years, and the ingredient has become the star of many topical pain relief and anti-bruising products. Now arnica oil is also being touted as a top-notch ingredient for your hair, with claims that it can help with hair loss and premature graying.
Byrdie
Ouai's Hair Oil Helps Dry, Damaged Hair Look and Feel Healthier
We put Ouai's Hair Oil to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. I'll be frank: I've been wreaking havoc on my hair. I've dabbled in bleach, semi-permanent dyes, toners, and hot tools more than I care to admit. It's gotten to the point that my hair only looks nice when I heat style it, which inevitably causes more damage. In a last ditch effort to make my hair feel healthier, I've been reaching for more emollient products.
Byrdie
Um, Why Does My Hair Feel Waxy? And What Can I Do About it?
We've all had it happen: You take extra time and effort to wash and style, hoping that your hard work will result in great hair for at least a day or two, only to find your strands heavy and greasy to the touch after just a few hours. Or perhaps you washed your hair in the shower, but it still feels waxy. You may find that it sometimes takes multiple shampoos to get hair feeling truly free of any wax or grease.
Comments / 0