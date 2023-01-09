We've all had it happen: You take extra time and effort to wash and style, hoping that your hard work will result in great hair for at least a day or two, only to find your strands heavy and greasy to the touch after just a few hours. Or perhaps you washed your hair in the shower, but it still feels waxy. You may find that it sometimes takes multiple shampoos to get hair feeling truly free of any wax or grease.

2 DAYS AGO