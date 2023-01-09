ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cal OES Prepositions Swift Water Resources, Firefighting Personnel Ahead of Another Significant Storm This Holiday Weekend – Includes Fresno, Merced and Stanislaus Counties

January 13, 2023 - The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning swift water resources and firefighting personnel statewide as a series of severe winter storms continue to impact California. Resources are currently deployed to 19 counties across the state, along with additional personnel stationed at eight fire departments.
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa

January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
Cal OES Reports Large-Scale Prepositioned Event Covers Dozens of Counties Statewide in Response to Ongoing Winter Storms – Includes Butte, Sutter, and Monterey Counties

January 11, 2023 - In one of the largest prepositioned events for a winter storm in state history, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically deploying swift water resources and firefighting personnel to dozens of counties across the state. In addition, Cal OES also has prepositioned resources at eight fire departments statewide in advance of potential major flooding or debris flow.
Congressman Jim Costa Calls on Federal and State Governments to Maximize The Pumping and Conservation of Surface Water from Recent California Storms – Includes Southern Delta Central Valley Project (CVP) and State Water Project (SWP)

January 13, 2023 - WASHINGTON - In his continued efforts to improve the management of California’s water system, Congressman Jim Costa (CA-21) sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, and California Secretary of the Natural Resources Agency, Wade Crowfoot, to advocate for the maximum conservation of available surface water, including pumping at the southern Delta Central Valley Project (CVP) and State Water Project (SWP) pumping plants. Taking these steps would replenish our depleted reservoirs and provide more water availability for future use.
California State Historical Resources Commission to Consider Seven Properties for Action – Includes Chinatown Gardens Archaeological District, Mokelumne Hill, Calaveras County

January 12, 2023 - The California State Historical Resources Commission (Commission) will consider on Friday, January 20, six nominations for federal historic designation and one nomination for state historic designation. One of the properties being considered by the Commission for federal historic designation is the Chinatown Gardens Archaeological District in...
A Few Strong Thunderstorms Are Possible Saturday In The Coastal Range, San Joaquin Valley, And Sierra Nevada Foothills – Includes Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite

Includes Merced, Madera and Mariposa Counties and Yosemite. January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a few strong thunderstorms are possible, mainly north of Kern County Saturday. Small hail and wind gusts near 45 miles per hour are a couple of hazards associated with strong thunderstorms.
Flood Watch Continues as Heavy Rainfall is Expected Beginning Saturday Morning for Most of Central California - Includes Fresno, Merced, Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite

January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Environmental conditions are favorable for heavy rainfall in most of Central California Saturday and Saturday night, which could result in flooding. Pay close attention to the weather and be ready to move to higher ground quickly. Flood Watch. National...
Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals for Saturday Weather System Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley With Up To 3 Inches of Rain

Mariposa, Saturday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" Oakhurst, Saturday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" Yosemite Valley, Saturday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California Friday afternoon through Saturday night, resulting in rain in...
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces California Invests $52 Million in Opioid Prevention and Treatment

California Continues Statewide Efforts to Combat the Opioid Crisis, Keep California Communities Safe, and Provide Recovery Resources. Yesterday, Governor Newsom Proposed New Investments to Reduce Overdoses, Support Recovery Efforts, Education, and More. January 12, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – The Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) on Wednesday awarded $52 million...
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating

The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms

President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
California storm: Floods, mudslides and power cuts plague whole state

People had to be rescued after two vehicles fell into a sinkhole in Chatsworth as storms continue to ravage California. Reuters. A storm that prompted thousands of evacuations and killed at least 14 continued to batter California on Tuesday, as severe weather rolled in from the Pacific — and more is expected in the days to come.
Central California Coast at Risk of Rare Tornadoes Occurring as Severe Atmospheric River Persists in the Same Area

Today's central California Coast faces a rare tornado threat as once again, another severe atmospheric river event takes place there. From Santa Cruz and Monterey down to areas in Goleta and Santa Barbara, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, is monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms as well as isolated tornadoes.
